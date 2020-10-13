Log in
Mondelēz International to Report Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

10/13/2020 | 08:06am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 1-800-322-9079 from the United States and 1-973-582-2717 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2020 by calling 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is 4698865. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.

The company will be live tweeting the event at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Tom Armitage (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors)
 +1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 223 M - -
Net income 2020 3 075 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 83 772 M 83 772 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 58,65 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%83 772
NESTLÉ S.A.4.50%332 795
DANONE-24.60%42 735
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.49%38 695
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.52%38 117
THE HERSHEY COMPANY0.75%30 804
