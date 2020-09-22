Mondelez International : Advancing a Forest Positive Future

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

As part of Climate Week 2020, The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) launched the Forest Positive Coalition of Action, where seventeen global consumer goods brands, retailers and manufacturers will work together to accelerate systemic efforts to remove deforestation, forest degradation and conversion from the key commodity supply chains.

As a participant, Mondelēz International commits to engagement with both producer governments and developed nation governments on commodity areas: soy, palm oil and paper, pulp and fiber-based packaging with the ambition to utilize collective reach and knowledge, global networks and resources, to engage and collaborate with producers, suppliers and traders, as well as governments and civil society, to advocate for forest positive solutions.

The Forest Positive Coalition for Action members are:

Carrefour

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Danone

Essity

General Mills

Grupo Bimbo

Jeronimo Martins

Mars, Incorporated

METRO

Mondelēz International

Nestlé

P&G

PepsiCo

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Unilever

Walmart

As part of the Forest Positive Coalition of Action, we commit to working constructively with governments - both in producer nations and developed nations - to put in place practical measures to support a forest positive future. The Coalition will advocate and support practices to change behaviors and processes at a macro-level to support global forests and not one specific area. Our commitments include:

Engaging with suppliers and traders to ask they implement Forest Positive actions across their entire commodity operations;

Joining forces to address forest conservation challenges in key production landscapes;

Engaging governments and stakeholders to create an enabling environment for forest conservation;

Ensuring transparency and accountability by regularly reporting on progress.

For more information on the Coalition, its members and its aims, please visit: www.tcgfforestpositive.com