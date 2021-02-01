Log in
Mondelez International : Fortune 2021 Worlds Most Admired Companies

02/01/2021
Monday, February 01, 2021

We are honored and proud to again be named to the annual FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list of the most respected and reputable companies around the globe. The ranking is based on a survey of approximately 3,800 executives, analysts and directors on criteria ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract top talent.

This achievement wouldn't be possible without the dedication and commitment of our colleagues around the world who bring our purpose of empowering people to snack right to life every day. We're proud of our team and so grateful for all their efforts as we look to the future!

Learn More: FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

Disclaimer

Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 440 M - -
Net income 2020 3 273 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 79 288 M 79 288 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,25 $
Last Close Price 55,44 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.18%79 288
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.05%313 115
DANONE S.A2.23%43 324
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.32%40 970
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.19%35 524
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-4.52%30 272
