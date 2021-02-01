Mondelez International : Fortune 2021 Worlds Most Admired Companies

Monday, February 01, 2021

We are honored and proud to again be named to the annual FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list of the most respected and reputable companies around the globe. The ranking is based on a survey of approximately 3,800 executives, analysts and directors on criteria ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract top talent.

This achievement wouldn't be possible without the dedication and commitment of our colleagues around the world who bring our purpose of empowering people to snack right to life every day. We're proud of our team and so grateful for all their efforts as we look to the future!

