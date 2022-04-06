Mondelez International : General Meeting

LETTER FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

April 6, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I planned to open my letter with reflections on how our company successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged even stronger - while learning valuable lessons that will shape our business strategy and culture going forward. Sadly, I instead must begin by sharing my deepest sympathy with all our colleagues, customers, business partners, families and friends impacted by the war in Ukraine. Mondelēz International condemns this war and the unspeakable tragedy unfolding in cities and towns that many of our team members around the world call home.

I am deeply thankful to our team members in Eastern Europe and beyond who have opened their hearts, their homes and our company facilities to people seeking shelter. Our company has committed $2 million in humanitarian relief - including financial contributions, product donations and double-matching our employees' gifts. But the most moving element of our response is seeing our people step up to help one another, in ways both big and small. I am humbled at the outpouring of generosity I see every day among our colleagues - from gathering toys and snacks to welcome refugee children, to creating an app to match displaced families with short-term housing.

Trying times like these remind us why our products and our mission are so important. As consumers continue to navigate disruptions to their work, school and social lives, snacking plays an increasingly critical role in delivering sustenance, comfort and a reminder of better days ahead. We're honored that consumers continue to trust our beloved brands to bring their families nourishment and satisfaction.

In 2021, our continued focus on meeting consumer needs led to another year of strong top- and bottom-line results.

I'm proud of our consumer focus and related performance - and I'm especially proud of our approximately 79,000 employees across the globe, who remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way. No matter how rapidly the external environment evolves, as a global snacking leader, we continue to stand ready to serve our customers and consumers.

Our annual State of Snacking survey shows that consumers around the world increasingly choose snacking over traditional mealtimes, and they are continuing to consume more snacks at home. These trends make our core categories of chocolate and biscuits, as well as our growing portfolio of baked snacks, very attractive. Additionally, increased mobility creates more opportunities for consumers to select our brands on-the-go. Although we continue to face near-term input cost inflation - as well as supply chain, labor and transportation disruptions - we are navigating these challenges through our revenue growth management activities.

Our Purpose-led growth strategy, launched in September 2018, continues to create shareholder value. Our continued focus on profit dollar growth enables us to advance a virtuous cycle that funds high-return investments and powers local-first, consumer-centric commercial execution. Examples of our strategy in action in 2021 include:

Returning $3.9 billion in capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Expanding our offerings in high-growth segments like well-being, with breakthrough innovations including Oreo Zero Sugar in China, as well as Cadbury Plant Bar and Plant-Based Philadelphia in the United Kingdom

Growing our presence in premium biscuits and baked snacks - with strong growth led by Tate's and Give & Go, respectively

Continuing to expand distribution in emerging markets

Acquiring high-growth, strategic assets - including Grenade well-being snack bars, based in the United Kingdom; Gourmet Food premium crackers in Australia; and Hu premium well-being snacks in the United States - as well as announcing the acquisition of Chipita, which closed in January 2022, significantly expanding our baked snacks offerings and routes, particularly in Europe

Launching "The Right You," a new holistic employee-well-being program, empowering our colleagues with tools to help them thrive at work and at home

Along with our financial performance, we made strong progress against our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") strategic priorities while maintaining relentless focus on our Purpose. We continued to improve cocoa farmers' productivity through our transformational Cocoa Life program - now entering its 10th year of environmental and social innovation. We also launched a green bond offering to help fund our projects aimed at advancing sustainable sourcing, reducing packaging waste and tackling climate change. At the time of issue, this bond was the largest-ever green bond in the Packaged Food and Consumer Goods Industry.

Recognizing that we cannot address these urgent issues alone, we expanded our involvement in several key public and private partnerships. In November, we announced our goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our full value chain by 2050 - signing onto the Science Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5°C, while joining the United Nations Race to Zero campaign. Additionally, we joined the Circulate Capital Ocean Fund as a limited partner - supporting scalable business solutions to help advance infrastructure for collecting, sorting and recycling plastic waste in developing countries.

We also made significant progress toward our long-standing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2021, we advanced numerous economic inclusion and supplier diversity initiatives. We also increased the proportion of Black colleagues in U.S. management positions (defined as Director and above) from 3.2 percent at year-end 2020 to 5.1 percent at year-end 2021. Our share of women in global management roles (defined as Director and above) also continues to rise, and stood at 39.3 percent at year-end 2021.

These are just a few examples of key actions advancing our ambition to become a more sustainable snacking company. We continue transforming how we do business across our own operations - as well as partnering with farmers and suppliers - to help drive lasting progress at scale. We believe our differentiated approach to sustainability will not only

help protect the environment and address critical social needs in our communities, but also create long-term value for the business and our stakeholders.

We're confident that the strength of our brands, our proven strategy, our continued investments, and our multi-faceted ESG agenda position us well to deliver sustainable growth and value creation for years to come. Our local-first approach enables us to stay close to our consumers - anticipating changes in their snacking needs and habits, and continuously evolving to meet their changing tastes and preferences. Most importantly, our diverse and talented team remain passionately dedicated to providing consumers the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

On behalf of the Mondelēz International team, thank you for your investment. We look forward to continuing engagement with you as we advance our sustainable, Purpose-driven global snacking leadership.

Best wishes,

Dirk Van de Put

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mondelēz International, Inc.

