Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International, Inc.    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondelez International : Indonesia Cocoa Tech Center Opening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 03:50am EDT

Wednesday, October 07, 2020

We are proud to announce the formal opening of our state-of-the-art cocoa crop science technical center in Pasuruan, Indonesia.

The center is the new home for our global cocoa crop science team and the fourth technical center in the AMEA region. It enables Mondelēz International to develop and promote better cocoa farming practices, and continue ongoing work with farming communities, suppliers and partners around the world. The center's unveiling represents an important step in our mission to lead the future of snacking by securing a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa, so consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

As one of the world's largest buyers of cocoa for chocolate, the sustainability of the cocoa farming industry is key to Mondelēz International's long-term growth in Asia and around the world. 'Cocoa is at the heart of chocolate, and demand is growing, with Asia set to become the second-largest consumer of cocoa ingredients. Mondelēz International is determined to meet that demand in the right way by creating a thriving cocoa sector,' said Maurizio Brusadelli, Executive Vice President and President, Asia, Middle East and Africa for Mondelēz International. 'Consumers also expect more from their favorite brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate. People want delicious snacks they feel good about eating, know where ingredients come from and produced in ways that are better for the environment and communities. We need to secure a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa and other raw materials we use to create the snacks our consumers love.

'We're on a mission to drive positive change by creating a future of sustainable snacking and that includes using our global scale to create meaningful, lasting impact,' said Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President, Research, Development and Quality for Mondelēz International. 'The Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center is our global home for cocoa crop science initiatives. It brings local and international cocoa crop science experts together with farmers and suppliers in the cocoa growing areas of Sulawesi, Sumatra, and East Java. Our scientists can go from the labs at the center to field sites where we have research collaborations and on-farm activities through Cocoa Life.'

The center's focus on cocoa crop science and technical solutions that support high-yielding, sustainable and resilient farming practices is a clear commitment to the company's 2025 goal of sourcing 100 per cent of cocoa for chocolate through Cocoa Life. The company is on track to meet that target with 63 per cent of cocoa for its chocolate brands currently sourced through Cocoa Life.

Disclaimer

Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:50aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Indonesia Cocoa Tech Center Opening
PU
10/08MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
10/07Tesco Names a Former Mondelez Executive as CFO
DJ
10/07MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Invests in Global Center fo..
PU
10/07MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Invests in Global Center fo..
AQ
10/07Mondelēz International Invests in Global Center for Sustainable Cocoa Fa..
GL
10/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/06Mondelez CFO Frees Up Funds as Snack Maker Turns Advertising Back On
DJ
10/01MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 223 M - -
Net income 2020 3 075 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 81 844 M 81 844 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 57,30 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.03%81 844
NESTLÉ S.A.3.70%332 232
DANONE-24.84%42 617
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.17%38 034
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.52%37 823
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.92%30 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group