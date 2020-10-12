Mondelez International : Indonesia Cocoa Tech Center Opening

Wednesday, October 07, 2020

We are proud to announce the formal opening of our state-of-the-art cocoa crop science technical center in Pasuruan, Indonesia.

The center is the new home for our global cocoa crop science team and the fourth technical center in the AMEA region. It enables Mondelēz International to develop and promote better cocoa farming practices, and continue ongoing work with farming communities, suppliers and partners around the world. The center's unveiling represents an important step in our mission to lead the future of snacking by securing a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa, so consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

As one of the world's largest buyers of cocoa for chocolate, the sustainability of the cocoa farming industry is key to Mondelēz International's long-term growth in Asia and around the world. 'Cocoa is at the heart of chocolate, and demand is growing, with Asia set to become the second-largest consumer of cocoa ingredients. Mondelēz International is determined to meet that demand in the right way by creating a thriving cocoa sector,' said Maurizio Brusadelli, Executive Vice President and President, Asia, Middle East and Africa for Mondelēz International. 'Consumers also expect more from their favorite brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate. People want delicious snacks they feel good about eating, know where ingredients come from and produced in ways that are better for the environment and communities. We need to secure a sustainable future for high-quality cocoa and other raw materials we use to create the snacks our consumers love.

'We're on a mission to drive positive change by creating a future of sustainable snacking and that includes using our global scale to create meaningful, lasting impact,' said Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President, Research, Development and Quality for Mondelēz International. 'The Pasuruan Cocoa Technical Center is our global home for cocoa crop science initiatives. It brings local and international cocoa crop science experts together with farmers and suppliers in the cocoa growing areas of Sulawesi, Sumatra, and East Java. Our scientists can go from the labs at the center to field sites where we have research collaborations and on-farm activities through Cocoa Life.'

The center's focus on cocoa crop science and technical solutions that support high-yielding, sustainable and resilient farming practices is a clear commitment to the company's 2025 goal of sourcing 100 per cent of cocoa for chocolate through Cocoa Life. The company is on track to meet that target with 63 per cent of cocoa for its chocolate brands currently sourced through Cocoa Life.