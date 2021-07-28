Log in
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
Mondelez International : Q2 2021 Financial Results

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
July 27, 2021

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as "will," "expect," "may," "might," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "position," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

on us; our strategic priorities, growth strategy, ability to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic and long-term potential; our future performance, including our future revenue growth, profitability, earnings per share, interest expense and cash flow and acceleration of our long-term growth rate; currency and the effect of currency translation on our results of operations; our tax rate; consumer behavior and consumption and demand trends and our business in developed and emerging markets, our regions, our channels and our categories; category growth; market share; the global economic and operating environment; portfolio re-shaping; our investments and the results and potential of those investments; strategic transactions; innovation; the cost environment, inflation, commodity, logistics, labor and other costs, and our cost efficiency and mitigation efforts; revenue growth management; share repurchases; capital return and value creation for shareholders; and our outlook, including Organic Net Revenue growth, Adjusted EPS growth, Adjusted Interest Expense, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Free Cash Flow for full-year 2021. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainty about the magnitude, duration, geographic reach, impact on the global economy and related current and potential travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic; the current, and uncertain future, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, growth, reputation, prospects, financial condition, operating results (including components of our financial results), cash flows and liquidity; risks from operating globally including in emerging markets; changes in currency exchange rates, controls and restrictions; volatility of commodity and other input costs; weakness in economic conditions; weakness in consumer spending; pricing actions; tax matters including changes in tax laws and rates, disagreements with taxing authorities and imposition of new taxes; use of information technology and third party service providers; unanticipated disruptions to our business, such as the malware incident, cyberattacks or other security breaches; global or regional health pandemics or epidemics, including COVID-19; competition; protection of our reputation and brand image; changes in consumer preferences and demand and our ability to innovate and differentiate our products; the restructuring program and our other transformation initiatives not yielding the anticipated benefits; changes in the assumptions on which the restructuring program is based; management of our workforce; consolidation of retail customers and competition with retailer and other economy brands; changes in our relationships with customers, suppliers or distributors; legal, regulatory, tax or benefit law changes, claims or actions; the impact of climate change on our supply chain and operations; strategic transactions; significant changes in valuation factors that may adversely affect our impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets; perceived or actual product quality issues or product recalls; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; volatility of and access to capital or other markets and our liquidity; pension costs; the expected discontinuance of London Interbank Offered Rates and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and our ability to protect our intellectual property and intangible assets. Please also see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this presentation, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

All results shared with this presentation are non-GAAP unless noted as "reported", in which case we are referring to our results on a GAAP basis. Please see the definitions of these measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release for Q2 2021 located at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors.

1

2

3

4

Business & Strategy Update - Van de Put

Financial Outcomes - Zaramella

2021 Outlook - Zaramella

Q&A - Van de Put & Zaramella

3

  1. Strong first half of year ahead of expectations provides confidence to raise FY revenue growth outlook
  2. Effective strategy, clear growth drivers and advantaged enablers
  3. Driving a virtuous cycle and consistent results over time
  4. Leveraging Revenue Growth Management capabilities to manage cost inflation and generate fuel for continued growth investment
  5. Continuing to re-shapeportfolio with agreement to acquire Chipita

4

Virtuous cycle evident in H1

Free Cash

Flow

H1: $1.4B

2yr revenue

gaining/

holding share

H12: ~75%

Return of

Capital

H1: $2.4B

Working

media increase Q2/H1: +DD%

Revenue

growth

Q2: +6.2%

H1: +5.0%

Gross Profit1

Q2: +7.2%

H1: +6.0%

Outcome

Well-positioned to

deliver goal of FY 2021 outlook & accelerated long-term growth rate

1 At cst fx

52 Share performance based on available Nielsen Global Data as of July 19, 2021 for measured channels in key markets where the company competes. Sum of share changes YTD 2020 + YTD 2021, applied to FY20 revenue base. Market data excludes some channels not measured by Nielsen (e.g. World Travel Retail).

Disclaimer

Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
