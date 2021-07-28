Log in
Mondelez International : Q2 2021 Financial Schedules and GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

07/28/2021
Schedule 1 PnL
Schedule 1
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net revenues $ 6,642 $ 5,911 $ 13,880 $ 12,618
Cost of sales 4,011 3,580 8,283 7,836
Gross profit 2,631 2,331 5,597 4,782
Gross profit margin 39.6% 39.4% 40.3% 37.9%
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,593 1,453 3,157 2,990
Asset impairment and exit costs 134 115 224 130
Gain on acquisition - - (9) -
Amortization of intangible assets 32 50 70 93
Operating income 872 713 2,155 1,569
Operating income margin 13.1% 12.1% 15.5% 12.4%
Benefit plan non-service income (54) (31) (98) (64)
Interest and other expense, net 58 85 276 275
Earnings before income taxes 868 659 1,977 1,358
Income tax provision (398) (341) (610) (489)
Effective tax rate 45.9% 51.7% 30.9% 36.0%
Gain on equity method investment transactions 502 121 495 192
Equity method investment net earnings 107 106 185 227
Net earnings 1,079 545 2,047 1,288
Noncontrolling interest earnings (1) (1) (8) (8)
Net earnings attributable to Mondelēz International $ 1,078 $ 544 $ 2,039 $ 1,280
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.77 $ 0.38 $ 1.45 $ 0.89
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.76 $ 0.38 $ 1.44 $ 0.89
Average shares outstanding:
Basic 1,407 1,431 1,410 1,432
Diluted 1,416 1,439 1,419 1,442
Schedule 2 BS
Schedule 2
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
June 30, December 31,
2021 2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,938 $ 3,619
Trade receivables 2,226 2,297
Other receivables 687 657
Inventories, net 2,925 2,647
Other current assets 878 759
Total current assets 8,654 9,979
Property, plant and equipment, net 8,857 9,026
Operating lease right of use assets 653 638
Goodwill 22,270 21,895
Intangible assets, net 18,691 18,482
Prepaid pension assets 802 672
Deferred income taxes 723 790
Equity method investments 5,586 6,036
Other assets 241 292
TOTAL ASSETS $ 66,477 $ 67,810
LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings $ 64 $ 29
Current portion of long-term debt 1,905 2,741
Accounts payable 6,375 6,209
Accrued marketing 1,966 2,130
Accrued employment costs 743 834
Other current liabilities 3,032 3,216
Total current liabilities 14,085 15,159
Long-term debt 17,046 17,276
Long-term operating lease liabilities 489 470
Deferred income taxes 3,436 3,346
Accrued pension costs 1,135 1,257
Accrued postretirement health care costs 346 346
Other liabilities 2,320 2,302
TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,857 40,156
EQUITY
Common Stock - -
Additional paid-in capital 32,042 32,070
Retained earnings 29,538 28,402
Accumulated other comprehensive losses (10,572) (10,690)
Treasury stock (23,465) (22,204)
Total Mondelēz International Shareholders' Equity 27,543 27,578
Noncontrolling interest 77 76
TOTAL EQUITY 27,620 27,654
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 66,477 $ 67,810
June 30, December 31,
2021 2020 Incr/(Decr)
Short-term borrowings $ 64 $ 29 $ 35
Current portion of long-term debt 1,905 2,741 (836)
Long-term debt 17,046 17,276 (230)
Total Debt 19,015 20,046 (1,031)
Cash and cash equivalents 1,938 3,619 (1,681)
Net Debt (1) $ 17,077 $ 16,427 $ 650
(1) Net debt is defined as total debt, which includes short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents.
Schedule 3 CF
Schedule 3
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020
CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings $ 2,047 $ 1,288
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization 564 528
Stock-based compensation expense 63 63
Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) 92 (110)
Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation 152 99
Loss on early extinguishment of debt 110 -
Gain on acquisition (9) -
Gain on equity method investment transactions (495) (192)
Equity method investment net earnings (185) (227)
Distributions from equity method investments 94 193
Other non-cash items, net (5) 154
Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables, net 42 328
Inventories, net (289) (233)
Accounts payable 182 75
Other current assets (190) (62)
Other current liabilities (231) (224)
Change in pension and postretirement assets and liabilities, net (150) (122)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 1,792 1,558
CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures (410) (445)
Acquisitions, net of cash received (833) (1,141)
Proceeds from divestitures including equity method investments 998 579
Other 25 (30)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (220) (1,037)
CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuances of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days - 677
Repayments of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days - (654)
Net issuances of other short-term borrowings 37 109
Long-term debt proceeds 2,378 2,533
Long-term debt repaid (3,376) (1,430)
Repurchase of Common Stock (1,498) (720)
Dividends paid (896) (819)
Other 127 123
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (3,228) (181)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25) (37)
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(Decrease) / increase (1,681) 303
Balance at beginning of period 3,650 1,328
Balance at end of period $ 1,969 $ 1,631
Schedule 4a Org Rev
Schedule 4a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Revenues
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ 6,642
Acquisitions - (23) (21) (8) (52)
Currency 14 (106) (199) (20) (311)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 683 $ 1,323 $ 2,254 $ 2,019 $ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911
Divestitures - - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 30.9% 17.4% 15.7% 1.1% 12.4%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (1.8) (1.0) (0.4) (0.9)
Currency 2.8 (8.6) (9.3) (1.0) (5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 33.7% 7.0% 5.4% (0.3)% 6.2%
Vol/Mix 18.8 pp 5.1 pp 4.2 pp (0.5)pp 4.0 pp
Pricing 14.9 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.2
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ 13,880
Acquisitions - (23) (21) (122) (166)
Currency 123 (187) (376) (31) (471)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,461 $ 2,987 $ 4,924 $ 3,871 $ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618
Divestitures - - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 8.2% 16.7% 12.7% 2.7% 10.0%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (0.8) (0.4) (3.2) (1.3)
Currency 9.9 (6.8) (8.0) (0.8) (3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 18.1% 9.1% 4.3% (1.3)% 5.0%
Vol/Mix 6.0 pp 6.7 pp 3.2 pp (1.7)pp 2.8 pp
Pricing 12.1 2.4 1.1 0.4 2.2
Schedule 4b Org Rev
Schedule 4b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Revenues - Markets
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 4,349 $ 6,642
Acquisitions - (52) (52)
Currency (60) (251) (311)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,233 $ 4,046 $ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911
Divestitures - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 19.6% 8.9% 12.4%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (1.3) (0.9)
Currency (3.1) (6.3) (5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 1.3% 6.2%
Vol/Mix 10.6 pp 0.9 pp 4.0 pp
Pricing 5.9 0.4 2.2
Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 4,856 $ 9,024 $ 13,880
Acquisitions - (166) (166)
Currency 34 (505) (471)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,890 $ 8,353 $ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618
Divestitures - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 12.0% 8.9% 10.0%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (2.0) (1.3)
Currency 0.8 (6.1) (3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 12.8% 0.8% 5.0%
Vol/Mix 7.3 pp 0.3 pp 2.8 pp
Pricing 5.5 0.5 2.2
Schedule 5a GP_OI
Schedule 5a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Gross Profit / Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,631 39.6% $ 872 13.1%
Simplify to Grow Program - 20 132
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (21) (20)
Acquisition integration costs - 1 2
Acquisition-related costs - - 17
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3
Impact from pension participation changes - 18 44
Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,649 39.9% $ 1,077 16.2%
Currency (134) (67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,515 $ 1,010
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,331 39.4% $ 713 12.1%
Simplify to Grow Program - 15 76
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 1 2
Acquisition integration costs - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - 10
Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3
Rounding - 1 -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,347 39.7% $ 942 15.9%
Gross Profit Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 300 $ 159
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 302 135
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 168 68
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 12.9% 22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 12.9% 14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 7.2% 7.2%
Schedule 5b GP_OI
Schedule 5b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Gross Profit / Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,597 40.3% $ 2,155 15.5%
Simplify to Grow Program - 35 254
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (137) (138)
Acquisition integration costs - 1 3
Acquisition-related costs - - 24
Gain on acquisition - - (9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 8
Impact from pension participation changes - 19 45
Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,515 39.7% $ 2,369 17.1%
Currency (210) (111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 5,305 $ 2,258
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 4,782 37.9% $ 1,569 12.4%
Simplify to Grow Program - 34 134
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 187 187
Acquisition integration costs - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - 15
Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 5
Rounding - 1 -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 5,003 39.6% $ 2,048 16.2%
Gross Profit Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 815 $ 586
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 512 321
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 302 210
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 17.0% 37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 10.2% 15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 6.0% 10.3%
Schedule 6a Cons IS
Schedule 6a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Earnings and Tax Rate
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP) $ 872 $ (54) $ 58 $ 868 $ 398 45.9 % $ (502) $ (107) $ 1 $ 1,078 $ 0.76
Simplify to Grow Program 132 (1) - 133 35 - - - 98 0.07
Intangible asset impairment charges 32 - - 32 8 - - - 24 0.02
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (20) - (3) (17) 4 - - - (21) (0.02)
Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 1 - - - 1 -
Acquisition-related costs 17 - - 17 3 - - - 14 0.01
Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - 3 - - - - 3 -
Impact from pension participation changes 44 14 (3) 33 7 - - - 26 0.02
Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - 2 (7) (1) - - - (6) -
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (95) - - - 95 0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (125) 502 - - (377) (0.27)
Equity method investee items - - - - 3 - (8) - 5 -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,077 $ (41) $ 54 $ 1,064 $ 238 22.4 % $ - $ (115) $ 1 $ 940 $ 0.66
Currency (60) (0.04)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 880 $ 0.62
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,416
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP) $ 713 $ (31) $ 85 $ 659 $ 341 51.7 % $ (121) $ (106) $ 1 $ 544 $ 0.38
Simplify to Grow Program 76 (4) - 80 20 - - - 60 0.04
Intangible asset impairment charges 90 - - 90 21 - - - 69 0.05
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 -
Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 -
Acquisition-related costs 10 - - 10 2 - - - 8 0.01
Divestiture-related costs (2) - - (2) - - - - (2) -
Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (1) - 16 - (15) (0.01)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction 48 - - 48 (261) - - - 309 0.21
Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - 3 - - - - 3 -
Impact from pension participation changes - - (3) 3 - - - - 3 -
Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - - 121 - - (121) (0.08)
Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (23) - 19 0.01
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 942 $ (35) $ 82 $ 895 $ 126 14.1 % $ - $ (113) $ 1 $ 881 $ 0.61
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,439
(1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.

Schedule 6b Cons IS
Schedule 6b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Earnings and Tax Rate
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP) $ 2,155 $ (98) $ 276 $ 1,977 $ 610 30.9 % $ (495) $ (185) $ 8 $ 2,039 $ 1.44
Simplify to Grow Program 254 (1) - 255 66 - - - 189 0.13
Intangible asset impairment charges 32 - - 32 8 - - - 24 0.02
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (138) - (4) (134) (18) - - - (116) (0.08)
Acquisition integration costs 3 - - 3 1 - - - 2 -
Acquisition-related costs 24 - - 24 4 - - - 20 0.01
Gain on acquisition (9) - - (9) (2) - - - (7) -
Remeasurement of net monetary position 8 - - 8 - - - - 8 -
Impact from pension participation changes 45 14 (6) 37 8 - - - 29 0.02
Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - 2 (7) (1) - - - (6) -
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (137) 137 34 - - - 103 0.07
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (99) - - - 99 0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (125) 495 - - (370) (0.26)
Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (67) - 63 0.04
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,369 $ (85) $ 131 $ 2,323 $ 490 21.1 % $ - $ (252) $ 8 $ 2,077 $ 1.46
Currency (109) (0.07)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,968 $ 1.39
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,419
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,569 $ (64) $ 275 $ 1,358 $ 489 36.0 % $ (192) $ (227) $ 8 $ 1,280 $ 0.89
Simplify to Grow Program 134 (4) - 138 33 - - - 105 0.07
Intangible asset impairment charges 90 - - 90 21 - - - 69 0.05
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 187 - 1 186 32 - - - 154 0.11
Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 -
Acquisition-related costs 15 - - 15 3 - - - 12 0.01
Divestiture-related costs (2) - - (2) - - - - (2) -
Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (6) - 44 - (38) (0.02)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction 48 - - 48 (261) - - - 309 0.21
Remeasurement of net monetary position 5 - - 5 - - - - 5 -
Impact from pension participation changes - - (6) 6 1 - - - 5 -
Loss related to interest rate swaps - - (103) 103 24 - - - 79 0.06
Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (17) 192 - - (175) (0.12)
Equity method investee items - - - - 5 - (39) - 34 0.02
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,048 $ (68) $ 167 $ 1,949 $ 324 16.6 % $ - $ (222) $ 8 $ 1,839 $ 1.28
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,442
(1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.

Schedule 7a EPS
Schedule 7a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 $ Change % Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 100.0 %
Simplify to Grow Program 0.07 0.04 0.03
Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.02) - (0.02)
Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 -
Net earnings from divestitures - (0.01) 0.01
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.27) (0.08) (0.19)
Equity method investee items - 0.01 (0.01)
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.05 8.2 %
Impact of favorable currency (0.04) - (0.04)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.01 1.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations $ 0.04
Change in benefit plan non-service income -
Change in interest and other expense, net 0.01
Change in equity method investment net earnings -
Change in income taxes (0.05)
Change in shares outstanding 0.01
$ 0.01
Schedule 7b EPS
Schedule 7b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 $ Change % Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 0.89 $ 0.55 61.8 %
Simplify to Grow Program 0.13 0.07 0.06
Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.08) 0.11 (0.19)
Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 -
Net earnings from divestitures - (0.02) 0.02
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02
Loss related to interest rate swaps - 0.06 (0.06)
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses 0.07 - 0.07
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.26) (0.12) (0.14)
Equity method investee items 0.04 0.02 0.02
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 1.28 $ 0.18 14.1 %
Impact of favorable currency (0.07) - (0.07)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1.39 $ 1.28 $ 0.11 8.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations $ 0.11
Change in benefit plan non-service income 0.01
Change in interest and other expense, net 0.02
Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.01
Change in income taxes (0.06)
Change in shares outstanding 0.02
$ 0.11
Schedule 8a Seg OI
Schedule 8a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ 54 $ 213 $ 413 $ 299 $ 20 $ (78) $ (32) $ (17) $ 872
Simplify to Grow Program 4 5 10 109 - 4 - - 132
Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (20) - - - (20)
Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 17 17
Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3
Impact from pension participation changes - - 44 - - - - - 44
Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 56 $ 218 $ 467 $ 441 $ - $ (73) $ (32) $ - $ 1,077
Currency 1 (23) (45) (5) - 4 1 - (67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 57 $ 195 $ 422 $ 436 $ - $ (69) $ (31) $ - $ 1,010
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 1000.0% 24.6% 39.1% (29.5)% n/m 29.7% 36.0% n/m 22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 366.7% 19.8% 27.2% (6.2)% n/m (87.2)% 36.0% n/m 14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 375.0% 7.1% 15.0% (7.2)% n/m (76.9)% 38.0% n/m 7.2%
Operating Income Margin
Reported % 8.1% 14.7% 16.7% 14.6% 13.1%
Reported pp change 9.3 pp 0.9 pp 2.8 pp (6.3)pp 1.0 pp
Adjusted % 8.4% 15.0% 18.9% 21.5% 16.2%
Adjusted pp change 6.1 pp 0.3 pp 1.7 pp (1.7)pp 0.3 pp
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ (6) $ 171 $ 297 $ 424 $ (2) $ (111) $ (50) $ (10) $ 713
Simplify to Grow Program 15 8 20 9 - 24 - - 76
Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 2 - - - 2
Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 10 10
Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12 $ 182 $ 367 $ 470 $ - $ (39) $ (50) $ - $ 942
Operating Income Margin
Reported % (1.2)% 13.8% 13.9% 20.9% 12.1%
Adjusted % 2.3% 14.7% 17.2% 23.2% 15.9%
Schedule 8b Seg OI
Schedule 8b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ 130 $ 575 $ 970 $ 569 $ 138 $ (142) $ (70) $ (15) $ 2,155
Simplify to Grow Program 10 (14) 26 220 - 12 - - 254
Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (138) - - - (138)
Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - 1 - - 3
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 24 24
Gain on acquisition - - - - - - - (9) (9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position 8 - - - - - - - 8
Impact from pension participation changes - - 45 - - - - - 45
Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 561 $ 1,041 $ 823 $ - $ (129) $ (70) $ - $ 2,369
Currency 14 (43) (88) (7) - 10 3 - (111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 157 $ 518 $ 953 $ 816 $ - $ (119) $ (67) $ - $ 2,258
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 80.6% 42.0% 26.1% (29.3)% n/m 24.1% 24.7% n/m 37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 38.8% 34.2% 21.6% (4.7)% n/m (29.0)% 24.7% n/m 15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 52.4% 23.9% 11.3% (5.6)% n/m (19.0)% 28.0% n/m 10.3%
Operating Income Margin
Reported % 9.7% 18.0% 18.2% 14.1% 15.5%
Reported pp change 3.9 pp 3.2 pp 1.9 pp (6.4)pp 3.1 pp
Adjusted % 10.7% 17.5% 19.6% 20.5% 17.1%
Adjusted pp change 2.4 pp 2.2 pp 1.5 pp (1.5)pp 0.9 pp
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ 72 $ 405 $ 769 $ 805 $ (187) $ (187) $ (93) $ (15) $ 1,569
Simplify to Grow Program 26 10 37 21 - 40 - - 134
Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 187 - - - 187
Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - - - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 15 15
Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position 5 - - - - - - - 5
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 103 $ 418 $ 856 $ 864 $ - $ (100) $ (93) $ - $ 2,048
Operating Income Margin
Reported % 5.8% 14.8% 16.3% 20.5% 12.4%
Adjusted % 8.3% 15.3% 18.1% 22.0% 16.2%
Schedule 9 FCF
Schedule 9
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 $ Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 1,792 $ 1,558 $ 234
Capital Expenditures (410) (445) 35
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,382 $ 1,113 $ 269
WC - Q221-Q220 Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ 6,642
Acquisitions - (23) (21) (8) (52)
Currency 14 (106) (199) (20) (311)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 683 $ 1,323 $ 2,254 $ 2,019 $ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911
Divestitures - - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 30.9% 17.4% 15.7% 1.1% 12.4%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (1.8) (1.0) (0.4) (0.9)
Currency 2.8 (8.6) (9.3) (1.0) (5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 33.7% 7.0% 5.4% (0.3)% 6.2%
Vol/Mix 18.8 pp 5.1 pp 4.2 pp (0.5)pp 4.0 pp
Pricing 14.9 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.2
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911
Acquisitions - - - (114) (114)
Currency 143 52 83 5 283
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 654 $ 1,289 $ 2,221 $ 1,916 $ 6,080
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 737 $ 1,352 $ 2,247 $ 1,726 $ 6,062
Divestitures - (22) - - (22)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 737 $ 1,330 $ 2,247 $ 1,726 $ 6,040
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (30.7)% (8.5)% (4.9)% 17.3% (2.5)%
Divestitures - pp 1.5 pp - pp - pp 0.4 pp
Acquisitions - - - (6.6) (1.8)
Currency 19.4 3.9 3.7 0.3 4.6
Organic (Non-GAAP) (11.3)% (3.1)% (1.2)% 11.0% 0.7%
Vol/Mix (18.8)pp (4.6)pp (0.4)pp 7.4 pp (1.3)pp
Pricing 7.5 1.5 (0.8) 3.6 2.0
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) (4.8)% 3.6% 4.9% 8.9% 4.7%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 8.9% 1.8% 2.0% 5.2% 3.4%
WC - H121-H120 Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ 13,880
Acquisitions - (23) (21) (122) (166)
Currency 123 (187) (376) (31) (471)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,461 $ 2,987 $ 4,924 $ 3,871 $ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618
Divestitures - - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 8.2% 16.7% 12.7% 2.7% 10.0%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (0.8) (0.4) (3.2) (1.3)
Currency 9.9 (6.8) (8.0) (0.8) (3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 18.1% 9.1% 4.3% (1.3)% 5.0%
Vol/Mix 6.0 pp 6.7 pp 3.2 pp (1.7)pp 2.8 pp
Pricing 12.1 2.4 1.1 0.4 2.2
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618
Acquisitions - - - (146) (146)
Currency 273 91 160 8 532
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,510 $ 2,830 $ 4,882 $ 3,782 $ 13,004
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,537 $ 2,893 $ 4,798 $ 3,372 $ 12,600
Divestitures - (55) - - (55)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,537 $ 2,838 $ 4,798 $ 3,372 $ 12,545
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (19.5)% (5.3)% (1.6)% 16.3% 0.1%
Divestitures - pp 1.8 pp - pp - pp 0.5 pp
Acquisitions - - - (4.3) (1.1)
Currency 17.7 3.2 3.4 0.2 4.2
Organic (Non-GAAP) (1.8)% (0.3)% 1.8% 12.2% 3.7%
Vol/Mix (10.0)pp (1.7)pp 2.0 pp 9.8 pp 1.8 pp
Pricing 8.2 1.4 (0.2) 2.4 1.9
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) (6.7)% 5.1% 5.3% 9.3% 4.9%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 7.7% 4.3% 3.0% 5.2% 4.3%
WC - Q221 GP_OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Gross Profit/Operating Income To Adjusted Gross Profit/Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,631 39.6% $ 872 13.1%
Simplify to Grow Program - 20 132
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (21) (20)
Acquisition integration costs - 1 2
Acquisition-related costs - - 17
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3
Impact from pension participation changes - 18 44
Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,649 39.9% $ 1,077 16.2%
Currency (134) (67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,515 $ 1,010
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,331 39.4% $ 713 12.1%
Simplify to Grow Program - 15 76
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 1 2
Acquisition integration costs - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - 10
Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3
Rounding - 1 -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,347 39.7% $ 942 15.9%
Gross Profit Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 300 $ 159
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 302 135
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 168 68
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 12.9% 22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 12.9% 14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 7.2% 7.2%
WC - H121 GP_OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Gross Profit/Operating Income To Adjusted Gross Profit/Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,597 40.3% $ 2,155 15.5%
Simplify to Grow Program - 35 254
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (137) (138)
Acquisition integration costs - 1 3
Acquisition-related costs - - 24
Gain on acquisition - - (9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 8
Impact from pension participation changes - 19 45
Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,515 39.7% $ 2,369 17.1%
Currency (210) (111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 5,305 $ 2,258
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 4,782 37.9% $ 1,569 12.4%
Simplify to Grow Program - 34 134
Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 187 187
Acquisition integration costs - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - 15
Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 5
Rounding - 1 -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 5,003 39.6% $ 2,048 16.2%
Gross Profit Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 815 $ 586
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 512 321
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 302 210
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 17.0% 37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 10.2% 15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 6.0% 10.3%
WC - FY17-FY15 MDLZ Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2017 2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) $ 25,923 $ 25,896
Divestitures (814) (402)
Acquisitions (92) (59)
Currency 1,233 (77)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 26,250 $ 25,358
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 2016
Reported (GAAP) $ 29,636 $ 25,923
Divestitures (880) (814)
Historical Venezuelan operations (1,217) -
Historical coffee business (1,627) -
Accounting calendar change (76) -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 25,836 $ 25,109
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (12.5)% (0.1)% (6.5)%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 1.6% 1.0% 1.3%
WC - Q221-Q418 MDLZ Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average Growth Rate
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,773 $ 6,538 $ 6,062 $ 6,355 $ 6,913 $ 6,707 $ 5,911 $ 6,665 $ 7,298 $ 7,238 $ 6,642
Divestitures (34) (33) (22) - - - - - - - -
Acquisitions (22) (20) (15) (26) (27) (32) (114) (125) (174) (114) (52)
Currency 383 498 333 196 127 249 283 92 13 (160) (311)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 7,100 $ 6,983 $ 6,358 $ 6,525 $ 7,013 $ 6,924 $ 6,080 $ 6,632 $ 7,137 $ 6,964 $ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,966 $ 6,765 $ 6,112 $ 6,288 $ 6,773 $ 6,538 $ 6,062 $ 6,355 $ 6,913 $ 6,707 $ 5,911
Divestitures (39) (31) (32) (29) (34) (33) (22) - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,927 $ 6,734 $ 6,080 $ 6,259 $ 6,739 $ 6,505 $ 6,040 $ 6,355 $ 6,913 $ 6,707 $ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (2.8)% (3.4)% (0.8)% 1.1% 2.1% 2.6% (2.5)% 4.9% 5.6% 7.9% 12.4% 2.5%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 2.5% 3.7% 4.6% 4.2% 4.1% 6.4% 0.7% 4.4% 3.2% 3.8% 6.2% 4.0%
WC - FY20-FY19 Mkt Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International Emerging Markets Developed Markets
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 25,868 $ 26,581 $ 9,675 $ 9,097 $ 16,193 $ 17,484
Divestitures (55) - (55) - - -
Acquisitions (88) (445) - - (88) (445)
Currency 1,154 637 651 749 503 (112)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 26,879 $ 26,773 $ 10,271 $ 9,846 $ 16,608 $ 16,927
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 25,938 $ 25,868 $ 9,659 $ 9,675 $ 16,279 $ 16,193
Divestitures (126) (55) (126) (55) - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 25,812 $ 25,813 $ 9,533 $ 9,620 $ 16,279 $ 16,193
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (0.3)% 2.8% 0.2% (6.0)% (0.5)% 8.0%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 4.1% 3.7% 7.7% 2.3% 2.0% 4.5%
WC - Q221-Q220 Mkt Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 4,349 $ 6,642
Acquisitions - (52) (52)
Currency (60) (251) (311)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,233 $ 4,046 $ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911
Divestitures - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 19.6% 8.9% 12.4%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (1.3) (0.9)
Currency (3.1) (6.3) (5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 1.3% 6.2%
Vol/Mix 10.6 pp 0.9 pp 4.0 pp
Pricing 5.9 0.4 2.2
Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911
Acquisitions - (114) (114)
Currency 218 65 283
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,135 $ 3,945 $ 6,080
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 2,272 $ 3,790 $ 6,062
Divestitures (22) - (22)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,250 $ 3,790 $ 6,040
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (15.6)% 5.4% (2.5)%
Divestitures 0.8 pp - pp 0.4 pp
Acquisitions - (3.0) (1.8)
Currency 9.7 1.7 4.6
Organic (Non-GAAP) (5.1)% 4.1% 0.7%
Vol/Mix (7.8)pp 2.5 pp (1.3)pp
Pricing 2.7 1.6 2.0
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) 0.5% 7.1% 4.7%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 5.1% 2.7% 3.4%
WC - H121-H120 Mkt Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 4,856 $ 9,024 $ 13,880
Acquisitions - (166) (166)
Currency 34 (505) (471)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,890 $ 8,353 $ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618
Divestitures - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 12.0% 8.9% 10.0%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp
Acquisitions - (2.0) (1.3)
Currency 0.8 (6.1) (3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 12.8% 0.8% 5.0%
Vol/Mix 7.3 pp 0.3 pp 2.8 pp
Pricing 5.5 0.5 2.2
Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618
Acquisitions - (146) (146)
Currency 382 150 532
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,716 $ 8,288 $ 13,004
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 4,774 $ 7,826 $ 12,600
Divestitures (55) - (55)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,719 $ 7,826 $ 12,545
% Change
Reported (GAAP) (9.2)% 5.9% 0.1%
Divestitures 1.0 pp - pp 0.5 pp
Acquisitions - (1.9) (1.1)
Currency 8.1 1.9 4.2
Organic (Non-GAAP) (0.1)% 5.9% 3.7%
Vol/Mix (3.5)pp 4.9 pp 1.8 pp
Pricing 3.4 1.0 1.9
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) 0.8% 7.4% 4.9%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 6.2% 3.3% 4.3%
WC - Q221 ex Arg Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Emerging Markets Argentina Emerging Markets ex. Argentina
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 96 $ 2,197
Currency (60) 38 (98)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,233 $ 134 $ 2,099
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 76 $ 1,841
Divestitures - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 76 $ 1,841
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 19.6% 26.3% 19.3%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp
Currency (3.1) 50.0 (5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 76.3% 14.0%
Latin America Argentina Latin America ex. Argentina
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 96 $ 573
Currency 14 38 (24)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 683 $ 134 $ 549
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 76 $ 435
Divestitures - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 76 $ 435
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 30.9% 26.3% 31.7%
Divestitures - pp - pp - pp
Currency 2.8 50.0 (5.5)
Organic (Non-GAAP) 33.7% 76.3% 26.2%
WC - FY20-FY19 Sector Org R
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 12,766 $ 8,179 $ 2,662 $ 23,607 $ 1,049 $ 1,925 $ 26,581
Acquisitions (445) - - (445) - - (445)
Currency 131 256 102 489 124 24 637
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 12,452 $ 8,435 $ 2,764 $ 23,651 $ 1,173 $ 1,949 $ 26,773
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 11,438 $ 8,158 $ 3,355 $ 22,951 $ 1,095 $ 1,822 $ 25,868
Divestitures - - - - - (55) (55)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 11,438 $ 8,158 $ 3,355 $ 22,951 $ 1,095 $ 1,767 $ 25,813
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 11.6% 0.3% (20.7)% 2.9% (4.2)% 5.7% 2.8%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 8.9% 3.4% (17.6)% 3.0% 7.1% 10.3% 3.7%
Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 11,438 $ 8,158 $ 3,355 $ 22,951 $ 1,095 $ 1,822 $ 25,868
Divestitures - - - - - (55) (55)
Acquisitions (88) - - (88) - - (88)
Currency 322 495 149 966 114 74 1,154
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 11,672 $ 8,653 $ 3,504 $ 23,829 $ 1,209 $ 1,841 $ 26,879
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Reported (GAAP) $ 11,185 $ 8,177 $ 3,491 $ 22,853 $ 1,184 $ 1,901 $ 25,938
Divestitures - - - - - (126) (126)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 11,185 $ 8,177 $ 3,491 $ 22,853 $ 1,184 $ 1,775 $ 25,812
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 2.3% (0.2)% (3.9)% 0.4% (7.5)% (4.2)% (0.3)%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 4.4% 5.8% 0.4% 4.3% 2.1% 3.7% 4.1%
WC - Q221-Q220 Sector Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 3,327 $ 1,853 $ 713 $ 5,893 $ 255 $ 494 $ 6,642
Acquisitions (28) (7) - (35) (5) (12) (52)
Currency (102) (133) (28) (263) (6) (42) (311)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,197 $ 1,713 $ 685 $ 5,595 $ 244 $ 440 $ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 3,110 $ 1,520 $ 535 $ 5,165 $ 267 $ 479 $ 5,911
Divestitures - - - - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,110 $ 1,520 $ 535 $ 5,165 $ 267 $ 479 $ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 7.0% 21.9% 33.3% 14.1% (4.5)% 3.1% 12.4%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 2.8% 12.7% 28.0% 8.3% (8.6)% (8.1)% 6.2%
Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 3,110 $ 1,520 $ 535 $ 5,165 $ 267 $ 479 $ 5,911
Acquisitions (114) - - (114) - - (114)
Currency 77 114 30 221 36 26 283
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,073 $ 1,634 $ 565 $ 5,272 $ 303 $ 505 $ 6,080
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 2,809 $ 1,643 $ 847 $ 5,299 $ 297 $ 466 $ 6,062
Divestitures - - - - - (22) (22)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,809 $ 1,643 $ 847 $ 5,299 $ 297 $ 444 $ 6,040
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 10.7% (7.5)% (36.8)% (2.5)% (10.1)% 2.8% (2.5)%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 9.4% (0.5)% (33.3)% (0.5)% 2.0% 13.7% 0.7%
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) 8.8% 6.2% (8.2)% 5.5% (7.3)% 2.9% 4.7%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 6.0% 5.9% (7.6)% 3.8% (3.4)% 2.2% 3.4%
WC - H121-H120 Sector Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,625 $ 4,330 $ 1,364 $ 12,319 $ 562 $ 999 $ 13,880
Acquisitions (135) (14) - (149) (5) (12) (166)
Currency (163) (226) (26) (415) 12 (68) (471)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,327 $ 4,090 $ 1,338 $ 11,755 $ 569 $ 919 $ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,136 $ 3,676 $ 1,316 $ 11,128 $ 565 $ 925 $ 12,618
Divestitures - - - - - - -
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,136 $ 3,676 $ 1,316 $ 11,128 $ 565 $ 925 $ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 8.0% 17.8% 3.6% 10.7% (0.5)% 8.0% 10.0%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 3.1% 11.3% 1.7% 5.6% 0.7% (0.6)% 5.0%
Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP) $ 6,136 $ 3,676 $ 1,316 $ 11,128 $ 565 $ 925 $ 12,618
Acquisitions (146) - - (146) - - (146)
Currency 141 222 62 425 65 42 532
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,131 $ 3,898 $ 1,378 $ 11,407 $ 630 $ 967 $ 13,004
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP) $ 5,546 $ 3,849 $ 1,660 $ 11,055 $ 618 $ 927 $ 12,600
Divestitures - - - - - (55) (55)
Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 5,546 $ 3,849 $ 1,660 $ 11,055 $ 618 $ 872 $ 12,545
% Change
Reported (GAAP) 10.6% (4.5)% (20.7)% 0.7% (8.6)% (0.2)% 0.1%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 10.5% 1.3% (17.0)% 3.2% 1.9% 10.9% 3.7%
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP) 9.3% 6.1% (9.4)% 5.6% (4.6)% 3.8% 4.9%
Organic (Non-GAAP) 6.7% 6.2% (8.1)% 4.4% 1.3% 5.0% 4.3%
WC - Q221 Seg OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ 54 $ 213 $ 413 $ 299 $ 20 $ (78) $ (32) $ (17) $ 872
Simplify to Grow Program 4 5 10 109 - 4 - - 132
Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (20) - - - (20)
Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 17 17
Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3
Impact from pension participation changes - - 44 - - - - - 44
Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 56 $ 218 $ 467 $ 441 $ - $ (73) $ (32) $ - $ 1,077
Currency 1 (23) (45) (5) - 4 1 - (67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 57 $ 195 $ 422 $ 436 $ - $ (69) $ (31) $ - $ 1,010
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 1000.0% 24.6% 39.1% (29.5)% n/m 29.7% 36.0% n/m 22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 366.7% 19.8% 27.2% (6.2)% n/m (87.2)% 36.0% n/m 14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 375.0% 7.1% 15.0% (7.2)% n/m (76.9)% 38.0% n/m 7.2%
Operating Income Margin
Reported % 8.1% 14.7% 16.7% 14.6% 13.1%
Reported pp change 9.3 pp 0.9 pp 2.8 pp (6.3)pp 1.0 pp
Adjusted % 8.4% 15.0% 18.9% 21.5% 16.2%
Adjusted pp change 6.1 pp 0.3 pp 1.7 pp (1.7)pp 0.3 pp
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ (6) $ 171 $ 297 $ 424 $ (2) $ (111) $ (50) $ (10) $ 713
Simplify to Grow Program 15 8 20 9 - 24 - - 76
Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 2 - - - 2
Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 10 10
Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12 $ 182 $ 367 $ 470 $ - $ (39) $ (50) $ - $ 942
Operating Income Margin
Reported % (1.2)% 13.8% 13.9% 20.9% 12.1%
Adjusted % 2.3% 14.7% 17.2% 23.2% 15.9%
WC - H121 Seg OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ 130 $ 575 $ 970 $ 569 $ 138 $ (142) $ (70) $ (15) $ 2,155
Simplify to Grow Program 10 (14) 26 220 - 12 - - 254
Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (138) - - - (138)
Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - 1 - - 3
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 24 24
Gain on acquisition - - - - - - - (9) (9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position 8 - - - - - - - 8
Impact from pension participation changes - - 45 - - - - - 45
Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 561 $ 1,041 $ 823 $ - $ (129) $ (70) $ - $ 2,369
Currency 14 (43) (88) (7) - 10 3 - (111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 157 $ 518 $ 953 $ 816 $ - $ (119) $ (67) $ - $ 2,258
% Change - Reported (GAAP) 80.6% 42.0% 26.1% (29.3)% n/m 24.1% 24.7% n/m 37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 38.8% 34.2% 21.6% (4.7)% n/m (29.0)% 24.7% n/m 15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 52.4% 23.9% 11.3% (5.6)% n/m (19.0)% 28.0% n/m 10.3%
Operating Income Margin
Reported % 9.7% 18.0% 18.2% 14.1% 15.5%
Reported pp change 3.9 pp 3.2 pp 1.9 pp (6.4)pp 3.1 pp
Adjusted % 10.7% 17.5% 19.6% 20.5% 17.1%
Adjusted pp change 2.4 pp 2.2 pp 1.5 pp (1.5)pp 0.9 pp
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618
Divestitures - - - - - - - - -
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP) $ 72 $ 405 $ 769 $ 805 $ (187) $ (187) $ (93) $ (15) $ 1,569
Simplify to Grow Program 26 10 37 21 - 40 - - 134
Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 187 - - - 187
Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - - - - 2
Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 15 15
Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48
Remeasurement of net monetary position 5 - - - - - - - 5
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 103 $ 418 $ 856 $ 864 $ - $ (100) $ (93) $ - $ 2,048
Operating Income Margin
Reported % 5.8% 14.8% 16.3% 20.5% 12.4%
Adjusted % 8.3% 15.3% 18.1% 22.0% 16.2%
WC - Q221 EPS
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 $ Change % Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 100.0 %
Simplify to Grow Program 0.07 0.04 0.03
Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.02) - (0.02)
Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 -
Net earnings from divestitures - (0.01) 0.01
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.27) (0.08) (0.19)
Equity method investee items - 0.01 (0.01)
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.05 8.2 %
Impact of favorable currency (0.04) - (0.04)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.01 1.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations $ 0.04
Change in benefit plan non-service income -
Change in interest and other expense, net 0.01
Change in equity method investment net earnings -
Change in income taxes (0.05)
Change in shares outstanding 0.01
$ 0.01
WC - H121 EPS
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 $ Change % Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 0.89 $ 0.55 61.8 %
Simplify to Grow Program 0.13 0.07 0.06
Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.08) 0.11 (0.19)
Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 -
Net earnings from divestitures - (0.02) 0.02
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02
Loss related to interest rate swaps - 0.06 (0.06)
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses 0.07 - 0.07
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.26) (0.12) (0.14)
Equity method investee items 0.04 0.02 0.02
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 1.28 $ 0.18 14.1 %
Impact of favorable currency (0.07) - (0.07)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1.39 $ 1.28 $ 0.11 8.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations $ 0.11
Change in benefit plan non-service income 0.01
Change in interest and other expense, net 0.02
Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.01
Change in income taxes (0.06)
Change in shares outstanding 0.02
$ 0.11
WC - FCF
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 1,792 $ 1,558 $ 234
Capital Expenditures (410) (445) 35
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,382 $ 1,113 $ 269
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 877
Capital Expenditures (194)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 683

Disclaimer

Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
