Mondelez International : Q2 2021 Financial Schedules and GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
Schedule 1 PnL
Schedule 1
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$ 6,642
$ 5,911
$ 13,880
$ 12,618
Cost of sales
4,011
3,580
8,283
7,836
Gross profit
2,631
2,331
5,597
4,782
Gross profit margin
39.6%
39.4%
40.3%
37.9%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,593
1,453
3,157
2,990
Asset impairment and exit costs
134
115
224
130
Gain on acquisition
-
-
(9)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
32
50
70
93
Operating income
872
713
2,155
1,569
Operating income margin
13.1%
12.1%
15.5%
12.4%
Benefit plan non-service income
(54)
(31)
(98)
(64)
Interest and other expense, net
58
85
276
275
Earnings before income taxes
868
659
1,977
1,358
Income tax provision
(398)
(341)
(610)
(489)
Effective tax rate
45.9%
51.7%
30.9%
36.0%
Gain on equity method investment transactions
502
121
495
192
Equity method investment net earnings
107
106
185
227
Net earnings
1,079
545
2,047
1,288
Noncontrolling interest earnings
(1)
(1)
(8)
(8)
Net earnings attributable to Mondelēz International
$ 1,078
$ 544
$ 2,039
$ 1,280
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International
$ 0.77
$ 0.38
$ 1.45
$ 0.89
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International
$ 0.76
$ 0.38
$ 1.44
$ 0.89
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,407
1,431
1,410
1,432
Diluted
1,416
1,439
1,419
1,442
Schedule 2 BS
Schedule 2
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,938
$ 3,619
Trade receivables
2,226
2,297
Other receivables
687
657
Inventories, net
2,925
2,647
Other current assets
878
759
Total current assets
8,654
9,979
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,857
9,026
Operating lease right of use assets
653
638
Goodwill
22,270
21,895
Intangible assets, net
18,691
18,482
Prepaid pension assets
802
672
Deferred income taxes
723
790
Equity method investments
5,586
6,036
Other assets
241
292
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 66,477
$ 67,810
LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings
$ 64
$ 29
Current portion of long-term debt
1,905
2,741
Accounts payable
6,375
6,209
Accrued marketing
1,966
2,130
Accrued employment costs
743
834
Other current liabilities
3,032
3,216
Total current liabilities
14,085
15,159
Long-term debt
17,046
17,276
Long-term operating lease liabilities
489
470
Deferred income taxes
3,436
3,346
Accrued pension costs
1,135
1,257
Accrued postretirement health care costs
346
346
Other liabilities
2,320
2,302
TOTAL LIABILITIES
38,857
40,156
EQUITY
Common Stock
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
32,042
32,070
Retained earnings
29,538
28,402
Accumulated other comprehensive losses
(10,572)
(10,690)
Treasury stock
(23,465)
(22,204)
Total Mondelēz International Shareholders' Equity
27,543
27,578
Noncontrolling interest
77
76
TOTAL EQUITY
27,620
27,654
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 66,477
$ 67,810
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Incr/(Decr)
Short-term borrowings
$ 64
$ 29
$ 35
Current portion of long-term debt
1,905
2,741
(836)
Long-term debt
17,046
17,276
(230)
Total Debt
19,015
20,046
(1,031)
Cash and cash equivalents
1,938
3,619
(1,681)
Net Debt (1)
$ 17,077
$ 16,427
$ 650
(1) Net debt is defined as total debt, which includes short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents.
Schedule 3 CF
Schedule 3
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings
$ 2,047
$ 1,288
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
564
528
Stock-based compensation expense
63
63
Deferred income tax provision/(benefit)
92
(110)
Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation
152
99
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
110
-
Gain on acquisition
(9)
-
Gain on equity method investment transactions
(495)
(192)
Equity method investment net earnings
(185)
(227)
Distributions from equity method investments
94
193
Other non-cash items, net
(5)
154
Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables, net
42
328
Inventories, net
(289)
(233)
Accounts payable
182
75
Other current assets
(190)
(62)
Other current liabilities
(231)
(224)
Change in pension and postretirement assets and liabilities, net
(150)
(122)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
1,792
1,558
CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(410)
(445)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(833)
(1,141)
Proceeds from divestitures including equity method investments
998
579
Other
25
(30)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
(220)
(1,037)
CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuances of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days
-
677
Repayments of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days
-
(654)
Net issuances of other short-term borrowings
37
109
Long-term debt proceeds
2,378
2,533
Long-term debt repaid
(3,376)
(1,430)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(1,498)
(720)
Dividends paid
(896)
(819)
Other
127
123
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
(3,228)
(181)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(25)
(37)
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(Decrease) / increase
(1,681)
303
Balance at beginning of period
3,650
1,328
Balance at end of period
$ 1,969
$ 1,631
Schedule 4a Org Rev
Schedule 4a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Revenues
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 669
$ 1,452
$ 2,474
$ 2,047
$ 6,642
Acquisitions
-
(23)
(21)
(8)
(52)
Currency
14
(106)
(199)
(20)
(311)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 683
$ 1,323
$ 2,254
$ 2,019
$ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
30.9%
17.4%
15.7%
1.1%
12.4%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(1.8)
(1.0)
(0.4)
(0.9)
Currency
2.8
(8.6)
(9.3)
(1.0)
(5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
33.7%
7.0%
5.4%
(0.3)%
6.2%
Vol/Mix
18.8 pp
5.1 pp
4.2 pp
(0.5)pp
4.0 pp
Pricing
14.9
1.9
1.2
0.2
2.2
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,338
$ 3,197
$ 5,321
$ 4,024
$ 13,880
Acquisitions
-
(23)
(21)
(122)
(166)
Currency
123
(187)
(376)
(31)
(471)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,461
$ 2,987
$ 4,924
$ 3,871
$ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
8.2%
16.7%
12.7%
2.7%
10.0%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(0.8)
(0.4)
(3.2)
(1.3)
Currency
9.9
(6.8)
(8.0)
(0.8)
(3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
18.1%
9.1%
4.3%
(1.3)%
5.0%
Vol/Mix
6.0 pp
6.7 pp
3.2 pp
(1.7)pp
2.8 pp
Pricing
12.1
2.4
1.1
0.4
2.2
Schedule 4b Org Rev
Schedule 4b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Revenues - Markets
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,293
$ 4,349
$ 6,642
Acquisitions
-
(52)
(52)
Currency
(60)
(251)
(311)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,233
$ 4,046
$ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 3,994
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 3,994
$ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
19.6%
8.9%
12.4%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(1.3)
(0.9)
Currency
(3.1)
(6.3)
(5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
16.5%
1.3%
6.2%
Vol/Mix
10.6 pp
0.9 pp
4.0 pp
Pricing
5.9
0.4
2.2
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 4,856
$ 9,024
$ 13,880
Acquisitions
-
(166)
(166)
Currency
34
(505)
(471)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,890
$ 8,353
$ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 4,334
$ 8,284
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,334
$ 8,284
$ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
12.0%
8.9%
10.0%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(2.0)
(1.3)
Currency
0.8
(6.1)
(3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
12.8%
0.8%
5.0%
Vol/Mix
7.3 pp
0.3 pp
2.8 pp
Pricing
5.5
0.5
2.2
Schedule 5a GP_OI
Schedule 5a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Gross Profit / Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,642
$ 2,631
39.6%
$ 872
13.1%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
20
132
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
(21)
(20)
Acquisition integration costs
-
1
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
17
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
3
Impact from pension participation changes
-
18
44
Impact from resolution of tax matters
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,642
$ 2,649
39.9%
$ 1,077
16.2%
Currency
(134)
(67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,515
$ 1,010
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 5,911
$ 2,331
39.4%
$ 713
12.1%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
15
76
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
1
2
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
10
Divestiture-related costs
-
(1)
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
3
Rounding
-
1
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 5,911
$ 2,347
39.7%
$ 942
15.9%
Gross Profit
Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP)
$ 300
$ 159
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
302
135
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
168
68
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
12.9%
22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
12.9%
14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
7.2%
7.2%
Schedule 5b GP_OI
Schedule 5b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Gross Profit / Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 13,880
$ 5,597
40.3%
$ 2,155
15.5%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
35
254
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
(137)
(138)
Acquisition integration costs
-
1
3
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
24
Gain on acquisition
-
-
(9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
8
Impact from pension participation changes
-
19
45
Impact from resolution of tax matters
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 13,880
$ 5,515
39.7%
$ 2,369
17.1%
Currency
(210)
(111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 5,305
$ 2,258
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 12,618
$ 4,782
37.9%
$ 1,569
12.4%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
34
134
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
187
187
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
15
Divestiture-related costs
-
(1)
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
5
Rounding
-
1
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 12,618
$ 5,003
39.6%
$ 2,048
16.2%
Gross Profit
Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP)
$ 815
$ 586
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
512
321
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
302
210
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
17.0%
37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
10.2%
15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
6.0%
10.3%
Schedule 6a Cons IS
Schedule 6a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Earnings and Tax Rate
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Operating Income
Benefit plan non-service expense / (income)
Interest and other expense, net
Earnings before income taxes
Income taxes (1)
Effective tax rate
Gain on equity method investment transactions
Equity method investment net losses / (earnings)
Non-controlling interest earnings
Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP)
$ 872
$ (54)
$ 58
$ 868
$ 398
45.9 %
$ (502)
$ (107)
$ 1
$ 1,078
$ 0.76
Simplify to Grow Program
132
(1)
-
133
35
-
-
-
98
0.07
Intangible asset impairment charges
32
-
-
32
8
-
-
-
24
0.02
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
(20)
-
(3)
(17)
4
-
-
-
(21)
(0.02)
Acquisition integration costs
2
-
-
2
1
-
-
-
1
-
Acquisition-related costs
17
-
-
17
3
-
-
-
14
0.01
Remeasurement of net monetary position
3
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
3
-
Impact from pension participation changes
44
14
(3)
33
7
-
-
-
26
0.02
Impact from resolution of tax matters
(5)
-
2
(7)
(1)
-
-
-
(6)
-
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
-
-
-
-
(95)
-
-
-
95
0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions
-
-
-
-
(125)
502
-
-
(377)
(0.27)
Equity method investee items
-
-
-
-
3
-
(8)
-
5
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,077
$ (41)
$ 54
$ 1,064
$ 238
22.4 %
$ -
$ (115)
$ 1
$ 940
$ 0.66
Currency
(60)
(0.04)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 880
$ 0.62
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
1,416
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Operating Income
Benefit plan non-service expense / (income)
Interest and other expense, net
Earnings before income taxes
Income taxes (1)
Effective tax rate
Gain on equity method investment transactions
Equity method investment net losses / (earnings)
Non-controlling interest earnings
Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP)
$ 713
$ (31)
$ 85
$ 659
$ 341
51.7 %
$ (121)
$ (106)
$ 1
$ 544
$ 0.38
Simplify to Grow Program
76
(4)
-
80
20
-
-
-
60
0.04
Intangible asset impairment charges
90
-
-
90
21
-
-
-
69
0.05
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
2
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
2
-
Acquisition integration costs
2
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
2
-
Acquisition-related costs
10
-
-
10
2
-
-
-
8
0.01
Divestiture-related costs
(2)
-
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
(2)
-
Net earnings from divestitures
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
16
-
(15)
(0.01)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
48
-
-
48
(261)
-
-
-
309
0.21
Remeasurement of net monetary position
3
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
3
-
Impact from pension participation changes
-
-
(3)
3
-
-
-
-
3
-
Gain on equity method investment transactions
-
-
-
-
-
121
-
-
(121)
(0.08)
Equity method investee items
-
-
-
-
4
-
(23)
-
19
0.01
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 942
$ (35)
$ 82
$ 895
$ 126
14.1 %
$ -
$ (113)
$ 1
$ 881
$ 0.61
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
1,439
(1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.
Schedule 6b Cons IS
Schedule 6b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Earnings and Tax Rate
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Operating Income
Benefit plan non-service expense / (income)
Interest and other expense, net
Earnings before income taxes
Income taxes (1)
Effective tax rate
Gain on equity method investment transactions
Equity method investment net losses / (earnings)
Non-controlling interest earnings
Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,155
$ (98)
$ 276
$ 1,977
$ 610
30.9 %
$ (495)
$ (185)
$ 8
$ 2,039
$ 1.44
Simplify to Grow Program
254
(1)
-
255
66
-
-
-
189
0.13
Intangible asset impairment charges
32
-
-
32
8
-
-
-
24
0.02
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
(138)
-
(4)
(134)
(18)
-
-
-
(116)
(0.08)
Acquisition integration costs
3
-
-
3
1
-
-
-
2
-
Acquisition-related costs
24
-
-
24
4
-
-
-
20
0.01
Gain on acquisition
(9)
-
-
(9)
(2)
-
-
-
(7)
-
Remeasurement of net monetary position
8
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
8
-
Impact from pension participation changes
45
14
(6)
37
8
-
-
-
29
0.02
Impact from resolution of tax matters
(5)
-
2
(7)
(1)
-
-
-
(6)
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses
-
-
(137)
137
34
-
-
-
103
0.07
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
-
-
-
-
(99)
-
-
-
99
0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions
-
-
-
-
(125)
495
-
-
(370)
(0.26)
Equity method investee items
-
-
-
-
4
-
(67)
-
63
0.04
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,369
$ (85)
$ 131
$ 2,323
$ 490
21.1 %
$ -
$ (252)
$ 8
$ 2,077
$ 1.46
Currency
(109)
(0.07)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,968
$ 1.39
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
1,419
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Operating Income
Benefit plan non-service expense / (income)
Interest and other expense, net
Earnings before income taxes
Income taxes (1)
Effective tax rate
Gain on equity method investment transactions
Equity method investment net losses / (earnings)
Non-controlling interest earnings
Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,569
$ (64)
$ 275
$ 1,358
$ 489
36.0 %
$ (192)
$ (227)
$ 8
$ 1,280
$ 0.89
Simplify to Grow Program
134
(4)
-
138
33
-
-
-
105
0.07
Intangible asset impairment charges
90
-
-
90
21
-
-
-
69
0.05
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
187
-
1
186
32
-
-
-
154
0.11
Acquisition integration costs
2
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
2
-
Acquisition-related costs
15
-
-
15
3
-
-
-
12
0.01
Divestiture-related costs
(2)
-
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
(2)
-
Net earnings from divestitures
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
44
-
(38)
(0.02)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
48
-
-
48
(261)
-
-
-
309
0.21
Remeasurement of net monetary position
5
-
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
-
Impact from pension participation changes
-
-
(6)
6
1
-
-
-
5
-
Loss related to interest rate swaps
-
-
(103)
103
24
-
-
-
79
0.06
Gain on equity method investment transactions
-
-
-
-
(17)
192
-
-
(175)
(0.12)
Equity method investee items
-
-
-
-
5
-
(39)
-
34
0.02
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,048
$ (68)
$ 167
$ 1,949
$ 324
16.6 %
$ -
$ (222)
$ 8
$ 1,839
$ 1.28
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
1,442
(1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.
Schedule 7a EPS
Schedule 7a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP)
$ 0.76
$ 0.38
$ 0.38
100.0 %
Simplify to Grow Program
0.07
0.04
0.03
Intangible asset impairment charges
0.02
0.05
(0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
0.01
-
Net earnings from divestitures
-
(0.01)
0.01
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
0.21
(0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes
0.02
-
0.02
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
0.07
-
0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions
(0.27)
(0.08)
(0.19)
Equity method investee items
-
0.01
(0.01)
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.66
$ 0.61
$ 0.05
8.2 %
Impact of favorable currency
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.62
$ 0.61
$ 0.01
1.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations
$ 0.04
Change in benefit plan non-service income
-
Change in interest and other expense, net
0.01
Change in equity method investment net earnings
-
Change in income taxes
(0.05)
Change in shares outstanding
0.01
$ 0.01
Schedule 7b EPS
Schedule 7b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP)
$ 1.44
$ 0.89
$ 0.55
61.8 %
Simplify to Grow Program
0.13
0.07
0.06
Intangible asset impairment charges
0.02
0.05
(0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
(0.08)
0.11
(0.19)
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
0.01
-
Net earnings from divestitures
-
(0.02)
0.02
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
0.21
(0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes
0.02
-
0.02
Loss related to interest rate swaps
-
0.06
(0.06)
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses
0.07
-
0.07
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
0.07
-
0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions
(0.26)
(0.12)
(0.14)
Equity method investee items
0.04
0.02
0.02
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.46
$ 1.28
$ 0.18
14.1 %
Impact of favorable currency
(0.07)
-
(0.07)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.39
$ 1.28
$ 0.11
8.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations
$ 0.11
Change in benefit plan non-service income
0.01
Change in interest and other expense, net
0.02
Change in equity method investment net earnings
0.01
Change in income taxes
(0.06)
Change in shares outstanding
0.02
$ 0.11
Schedule 8a Seg OI
Schedule 8a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 669
$ 1,452
$ 2,474
$ 2,047
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 6,642
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 669
$ 1,452
$ 2,474
$ 2,047
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 6,642
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ 54
$ 213
$ 413
$ 299
$ 20
$ (78)
$ (32)
$ (17)
$ 872
Simplify to Grow Program
4
5
10
109
-
4
-
-
132
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
-
32
-
-
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
(20)
-
-
-
(20)
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17
17
Remeasurement of net monetary position
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
Impact from pension participation changes
-
-
44
-
-
-
-
-
44
Impact from resolution of tax matters
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 56
$ 218
$ 467
$ 441
$ -
$ (73)
$ (32)
$ -
$ 1,077
Currency
1
(23)
(45)
(5)
-
4
1
-
(67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 57
$ 195
$ 422
$ 436
$ -
$ (69)
$ (31)
$ -
$ 1,010
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
1000.0%
24.6%
39.1%
(29.5)%
n/m
29.7%
36.0%
n/m
22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
366.7%
19.8%
27.2%
(6.2)%
n/m
(87.2)%
36.0%
n/m
14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
375.0%
7.1%
15.0%
(7.2)%
n/m
(76.9)%
38.0%
n/m
7.2%
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
8.1%
14.7%
16.7%
14.6%
13.1%
Reported pp change
9.3 pp
0.9 pp
2.8 pp
(6.3)pp
1.0 pp
Adjusted %
8.4%
15.0%
18.9%
21.5%
16.2%
Adjusted pp change
6.1 pp
0.3 pp
1.7 pp
(1.7)pp
0.3 pp
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 5,911
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ (6)
$ 171
$ 297
$ 424
$ (2)
$ (111)
$ (50)
$ (10)
$ 713
Simplify to Grow Program
15
8
20
9
-
24
-
-
76
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
5
50
36
-
(1)
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
10
Divestiture-related costs
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
-
-
-
48
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 12
$ 182
$ 367
$ 470
$ -
$ (39)
$ (50)
$ -
$ 942
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
(1.2)%
13.8%
13.9%
20.9%
12.1%
Adjusted %
2.3%
14.7%
17.2%
23.2%
15.9%
Schedule 8b Seg OI
Schedule 8b
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,338
$ 3,197
$ 5,321
$ 4,024
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 13,880
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,338
$ 3,197
$ 5,321
$ 4,024
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 13,880
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ 130
$ 575
$ 970
$ 569
$ 138
$ (142)
$ (70)
$ (15)
$ 2,155
Simplify to Grow Program
10
(14)
26
220
-
12
-
-
254
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
-
32
-
-
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
(138)
-
-
-
(138)
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
2
-
1
-
-
3
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
24
Gain on acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
(9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
Impact from pension participation changes
-
-
45
-
-
-
-
-
45
Impact from resolution of tax matters
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 143
$ 561
$ 1,041
$ 823
$ -
$ (129)
$ (70)
$ -
$ 2,369
Currency
14
(43)
(88)
(7)
-
10
3
-
(111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 157
$ 518
$ 953
$ 816
$ -
$ (119)
$ (67)
$ -
$ 2,258
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
80.6%
42.0%
26.1%
(29.3)%
n/m
24.1%
24.7%
n/m
37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
38.8%
34.2%
21.6%
(4.7)%
n/m
(29.0)%
24.7%
n/m
15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
52.4%
23.9%
11.3%
(5.6)%
n/m
(19.0)%
28.0%
n/m
10.3%
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
9.7%
18.0%
18.2%
14.1%
15.5%
Reported pp change
3.9 pp
3.2 pp
1.9 pp
(6.4)pp
3.1 pp
Adjusted %
10.7%
17.5%
19.6%
20.5%
17.1%
Adjusted pp change
2.4 pp
2.2 pp
1.5 pp
(1.5)pp
0.9 pp
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 12,618
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ 72
$ 405
$ 769
$ 805
$ (187)
$ (187)
$ (93)
$ (15)
$ 1,569
Simplify to Grow Program
26
10
37
21
-
40
-
-
134
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
5
50
36
-
(1)
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
187
-
-
-
187
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15
15
Divestiture-related costs
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
-
-
-
48
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 103
$ 418
$ 856
$ 864
$ -
$ (100)
$ (93)
$ -
$ 2,048
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
5.8%
14.8%
16.3%
20.5%
12.4%
Adjusted %
8.3%
15.3%
18.1%
22.0%
16.2%
Schedule 9 FCF
Schedule 9
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
$ 1,792
$ 1,558
$ 234
Capital Expenditures
(410)
(445)
35
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,382
$ 1,113
$ 269
WC - Q221-Q220 Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 669
$ 1,452
$ 2,474
$ 2,047
$ 6,642
Acquisitions
-
(23)
(21)
(8)
(52)
Currency
14
(106)
(199)
(20)
(311)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 683
$ 1,323
$ 2,254
$ 2,019
$ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
30.9%
17.4%
15.7%
1.1%
12.4%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(1.8)
(1.0)
(0.4)
(0.9)
Currency
2.8
(8.6)
(9.3)
(1.0)
(5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
33.7%
7.0%
5.4%
(0.3)%
6.2%
Vol/Mix
18.8 pp
5.1 pp
4.2 pp
(0.5)pp
4.0 pp
Pricing
14.9
1.9
1.2
0.2
2.2
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ 5,911
Acquisitions
-
-
-
(114)
(114)
Currency
143
52
83
5
283
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 654
$ 1,289
$ 2,221
$ 1,916
$ 6,080
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 737
$ 1,352
$ 2,247
$ 1,726
$ 6,062
Divestitures
-
(22)
-
-
(22)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 737
$ 1,330
$ 2,247
$ 1,726
$ 6,040
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(30.7)%
(8.5)%
(4.9)%
17.3%
(2.5)%
Divestitures
- pp
1.5 pp
- pp
- pp
0.4 pp
Acquisitions
-
-
-
(6.6)
(1.8)
Currency
19.4
3.9
3.7
0.3
4.6
Organic (Non-GAAP)
(11.3)%
(3.1)%
(1.2)%
11.0%
0.7%
Vol/Mix
(18.8)pp
(4.6)pp
(0.4)pp
7.4 pp
(1.3)pp
Pricing
7.5
1.5
(0.8)
3.6
2.0
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
(4.8)%
3.6%
4.9%
8.9%
4.7%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
8.9%
1.8%
2.0%
5.2%
3.4%
WC - H121-H120 Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,338
$ 3,197
$ 5,321
$ 4,024
$ 13,880
Acquisitions
-
(23)
(21)
(122)
(166)
Currency
123
(187)
(376)
(31)
(471)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,461
$ 2,987
$ 4,924
$ 3,871
$ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
8.2%
16.7%
12.7%
2.7%
10.0%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(0.8)
(0.4)
(3.2)
(1.3)
Currency
9.9
(6.8)
(8.0)
(0.8)
(3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
18.1%
9.1%
4.3%
(1.3)%
5.0%
Vol/Mix
6.0 pp
6.7 pp
3.2 pp
(1.7)pp
2.8 pp
Pricing
12.1
2.4
1.1
0.4
2.2
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ 12,618
Acquisitions
-
-
-
(146)
(146)
Currency
273
91
160
8
532
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,510
$ 2,830
$ 4,882
$ 3,782
$ 13,004
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,537
$ 2,893
$ 4,798
$ 3,372
$ 12,600
Divestitures
-
(55)
-
-
(55)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,537
$ 2,838
$ 4,798
$ 3,372
$ 12,545
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(19.5)%
(5.3)%
(1.6)%
16.3%
0.1%
Divestitures
- pp
1.8 pp
- pp
- pp
0.5 pp
Acquisitions
-
-
-
(4.3)
(1.1)
Currency
17.7
3.2
3.4
0.2
4.2
Organic (Non-GAAP)
(1.8)%
(0.3)%
1.8%
12.2%
3.7%
Vol/Mix
(10.0)pp
(1.7)pp
2.0 pp
9.8 pp
1.8 pp
Pricing
8.2
1.4
(0.2)
2.4
1.9
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
(6.7)%
5.1%
5.3%
9.3%
4.9%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
7.7%
4.3%
3.0%
5.2%
4.3%
WC - Q221 GP_OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Gross Profit/Operating Income To Adjusted Gross Profit/Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,642
$ 2,631
39.6%
$ 872
13.1%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
20
132
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
(21)
(20)
Acquisition integration costs
-
1
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
17
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
3
Impact from pension participation changes
-
18
44
Impact from resolution of tax matters
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,642
$ 2,649
39.9%
$ 1,077
16.2%
Currency
(134)
(67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,515
$ 1,010
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 5,911
$ 2,331
39.4%
$ 713
12.1%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
15
76
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
1
2
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
10
Divestiture-related costs
-
(1)
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
3
Rounding
-
1
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 5,911
$ 2,347
39.7%
$ 942
15.9%
Gross Profit
Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP)
$ 300
$ 159
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
302
135
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
168
68
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
12.9%
22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
12.9%
14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
7.2%
7.2%
WC - H121 GP_OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Gross Profit/Operating Income To Adjusted Gross Profit/Operating Income
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 13,880
$ 5,597
40.3%
$ 2,155
15.5%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
35
254
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
(137)
(138)
Acquisition integration costs
-
1
3
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
24
Gain on acquisition
-
-
(9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
8
Impact from pension participation changes
-
19
45
Impact from resolution of tax matters
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 13,880
$ 5,515
39.7%
$ 2,369
17.1%
Currency
(210)
(111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 5,305
$ 2,258
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Operating Income
Operating Income Margin
Reported (GAAP)
$ 12,618
$ 4,782
37.9%
$ 1,569
12.4%
Simplify to Grow Program
-
34
134
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
187
187
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
15
Divestiture-related costs
-
(1)
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
-
-
5
Rounding
-
1
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 12,618
$ 5,003
39.6%
$ 2,048
16.2%
Gross Profit
Operating Income
$ Change - Reported (GAAP)
$ 815
$ 586
$ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
512
321
$ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
302
210
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
17.0%
37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
10.2%
15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
6.0%
10.3%
WC - FY17-FY15 MDLZ Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2016
2017
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
$ 25,923
$ 25,896
Divestitures
(814)
(402)
Acquisitions
(92)
(59)
Currency
1,233
(77)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 26,250
$ 25,358
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2015
2016
Reported (GAAP)
$ 29,636
$ 25,923
Divestitures
(880)
(814)
Historical Venezuelan operations
(1,217)
-
Historical coffee business
(1,627)
-
Accounting calendar change
(76)
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 25,836
$ 25,109
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(12.5)%
(0.1)%
(6.5)%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
1.6%
1.0%
1.3%
WC - Q221-Q418 MDLZ Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average Growth Rate
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,773
$ 6,538
$ 6,062
$ 6,355
$ 6,913
$ 6,707
$ 5,911
$ 6,665
$ 7,298
$ 7,238
$ 6,642
Divestitures
(34)
(33)
(22)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions
(22)
(20)
(15)
(26)
(27)
(32)
(114)
(125)
(174)
(114)
(52)
Currency
383
498
333
196
127
249
283
92
13
(160)
(311)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 7,100
$ 6,983
$ 6,358
$ 6,525
$ 7,013
$ 6,924
$ 6,080
$ 6,632
$ 7,137
$ 6,964
$ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,966
$ 6,765
$ 6,112
$ 6,288
$ 6,773
$ 6,538
$ 6,062
$ 6,355
$ 6,913
$ 6,707
$ 5,911
Divestitures
(39)
(31)
(32)
(29)
(34)
(33)
(22)
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,927
$ 6,734
$ 6,080
$ 6,259
$ 6,739
$ 6,505
$ 6,040
$ 6,355
$ 6,913
$ 6,707
$ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(2.8)%
(3.4)%
(0.8)%
1.1%
2.1%
2.6%
(2.5)%
4.9%
5.6%
7.9%
12.4%
2.5%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
2.5%
3.7%
4.6%
4.2%
4.1%
6.4%
0.7%
4.4%
3.2%
3.8%
6.2%
4.0%
WC - FY20-FY19 Mkt Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 25,868
$ 26,581
$ 9,675
$ 9,097
$ 16,193
$ 17,484
Divestitures
(55)
-
(55)
-
-
-
Acquisitions
(88)
(445)
-
-
(88)
(445)
Currency
1,154
637
651
749
503
(112)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 26,879
$ 26,773
$ 10,271
$ 9,846
$ 16,608
$ 16,927
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 25,938
$ 25,868
$ 9,659
$ 9,675
$ 16,279
$ 16,193
Divestitures
(126)
(55)
(126)
(55)
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 25,812
$ 25,813
$ 9,533
$ 9,620
$ 16,279
$ 16,193
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(0.3)%
2.8%
0.2%
(6.0)%
(0.5)%
8.0%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
4.1%
3.7%
7.7%
2.3%
2.0%
4.5%
WC - Q221-Q220 Mkt Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,293
$ 4,349
$ 6,642
Acquisitions
-
(52)
(52)
Currency
(60)
(251)
(311)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,233
$ 4,046
$ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 3,994
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 3,994
$ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
19.6%
8.9%
12.4%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(1.3)
(0.9)
Currency
(3.1)
(6.3)
(5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
16.5%
1.3%
6.2%
Vol/Mix
10.6 pp
0.9 pp
4.0 pp
Pricing
5.9
0.4
2.2
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 3,994
$ 5,911
Acquisitions
-
(114)
(114)
Currency
218
65
283
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,135
$ 3,945
$ 6,080
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,272
$ 3,790
$ 6,062
Divestitures
(22)
-
(22)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,250
$ 3,790
$ 6,040
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(15.6)%
5.4%
(2.5)%
Divestitures
0.8 pp
- pp
0.4 pp
Acquisitions
-
(3.0)
(1.8)
Currency
9.7
1.7
4.6
Organic (Non-GAAP)
(5.1)%
4.1%
0.7%
Vol/Mix
(7.8)pp
2.5 pp
(1.3)pp
Pricing
2.7
1.6
2.0
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
0.5%
7.1%
4.7%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
5.1%
2.7%
3.4%
WC - H121-H120 Mkt Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 4,856
$ 9,024
$ 13,880
Acquisitions
-
(166)
(166)
Currency
34
(505)
(471)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,890
$ 8,353
$ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 4,334
$ 8,284
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,334
$ 8,284
$ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
12.0%
8.9%
10.0%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
Acquisitions
-
(2.0)
(1.3)
Currency
0.8
(6.1)
(3.7)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
12.8%
0.8%
5.0%
Vol/Mix
7.3 pp
0.3 pp
2.8 pp
Pricing
5.5
0.5
2.2
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 4,334
$ 8,284
$ 12,618
Acquisitions
-
(146)
(146)
Currency
382
150
532
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,716
$ 8,288
$ 13,004
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 4,774
$ 7,826
$ 12,600
Divestitures
(55)
-
(55)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,719
$ 7,826
$ 12,545
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
(9.2)%
5.9%
0.1%
Divestitures
1.0 pp
- pp
0.5 pp
Acquisitions
-
(1.9)
(1.1)
Currency
8.1
1.9
4.2
Organic (Non-GAAP)
(0.1)%
5.9%
3.7%
Vol/Mix
(3.5)pp
4.9 pp
1.8 pp
Pricing
3.4
1.0
1.9
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
0.8%
7.4%
4.9%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
6.2%
3.3%
4.3%
WC - Q221 ex Arg Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Emerging Markets
Argentina
Emerging Markets ex. Argentina
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,293
$ 96
$ 2,197
Currency
(60)
38
(98)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,233
$ 134
$ 2,099
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 76
$ 1,841
Divestitures
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,917
$ 76
$ 1,841
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
19.6%
26.3%
19.3%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
Currency
(3.1)
50.0
(5.3)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
16.5%
76.3%
14.0%
Latin America
Argentina
Latin America ex. Argentina
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 669
$ 96
$ 573
Currency
14
38
(24)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 683
$ 134
$ 549
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 511
$ 76
$ 435
Divestitures
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 511
$ 76
$ 435
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
30.9%
26.3%
31.7%
Divestitures
- pp
- pp
- pp
Currency
2.8
50.0
(5.5)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
33.7%
76.3%
26.2%
WC - FY20-FY19 Sector Org R
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Biscuits
Chocolate
Gum & Candy
Total Snacks
Beverage
Cheese & Grocery
Mondelēz International
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 12,766
$ 8,179
$ 2,662
$ 23,607
$ 1,049
$ 1,925
$ 26,581
Acquisitions
(445)
-
-
(445)
-
-
(445)
Currency
131
256
102
489
124
24
637
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 12,452
$ 8,435
$ 2,764
$ 23,651
$ 1,173
$ 1,949
$ 26,773
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 11,438
$ 8,158
$ 3,355
$ 22,951
$ 1,095
$ 1,822
$ 25,868
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
(55)
(55)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 11,438
$ 8,158
$ 3,355
$ 22,951
$ 1,095
$ 1,767
$ 25,813
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
11.6%
0.3%
(20.7)%
2.9%
(4.2)%
5.7%
2.8%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
8.9%
3.4%
(17.6)%
3.0%
7.1%
10.3%
3.7%
Biscuits
Chocolate
Gum & Candy
Total Snacks
Beverage
Cheese & Grocery
Mondelēz International
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 11,438
$ 8,158
$ 3,355
$ 22,951
$ 1,095
$ 1,822
$ 25,868
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
(55)
(55)
Acquisitions
(88)
-
-
(88)
-
-
(88)
Currency
322
495
149
966
114
74
1,154
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 11,672
$ 8,653
$ 3,504
$ 23,829
$ 1,209
$ 1,841
$ 26,879
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Reported (GAAP)
$ 11,185
$ 8,177
$ 3,491
$ 22,853
$ 1,184
$ 1,901
$ 25,938
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
(126)
(126)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 11,185
$ 8,177
$ 3,491
$ 22,853
$ 1,184
$ 1,775
$ 25,812
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
2.3%
(0.2)%
(3.9)%
0.4%
(7.5)%
(4.2)%
(0.3)%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
4.4%
5.8%
0.4%
4.3%
2.1%
3.7%
4.1%
WC - Q221-Q220 Sector Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Biscuits
Chocolate
Gum & Candy
Total Snacks
Beverage
Cheese & Grocery
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 3,327
$ 1,853
$ 713
$ 5,893
$ 255
$ 494
$ 6,642
Acquisitions
(28)
(7)
-
(35)
(5)
(12)
(52)
Currency
(102)
(133)
(28)
(263)
(6)
(42)
(311)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,197
$ 1,713
$ 685
$ 5,595
$ 244
$ 440
$ 6,279
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 3,110
$ 1,520
$ 535
$ 5,165
$ 267
$ 479
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,110
$ 1,520
$ 535
$ 5,165
$ 267
$ 479
$ 5,911
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
7.0%
21.9%
33.3%
14.1%
(4.5)%
3.1%
12.4%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
2.8%
12.7%
28.0%
8.3%
(8.6)%
(8.1)%
6.2%
Biscuits
Chocolate
Gum & Candy
Total Snacks
Beverage
Cheese & Grocery
Mondelēz International
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 3,110
$ 1,520
$ 535
$ 5,165
$ 267
$ 479
$ 5,911
Acquisitions
(114)
-
-
(114)
-
-
(114)
Currency
77
114
30
221
36
26
283
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,073
$ 1,634
$ 565
$ 5,272
$ 303
$ 505
$ 6,080
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,809
$ 1,643
$ 847
$ 5,299
$ 297
$ 466
$ 6,062
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
(22)
(22)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,809
$ 1,643
$ 847
$ 5,299
$ 297
$ 444
$ 6,040
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
10.7%
(7.5)%
(36.8)%
(2.5)%
(10.1)%
2.8%
(2.5)%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
9.4%
(0.5)%
(33.3)%
(0.5)%
2.0%
13.7%
0.7%
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
8.8%
6.2%
(8.2)%
5.5%
(7.3)%
2.9%
4.7%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
6.0%
5.9%
(7.6)%
3.8%
(3.4)%
2.2%
3.4%
WC - H121-H120 Sector Org Rev
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Biscuits
Chocolate
Gum & Candy
Total Snacks
Beverage
Cheese & Grocery
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,625
$ 4,330
$ 1,364
$ 12,319
$ 562
$ 999
$ 13,880
Acquisitions
(135)
(14)
-
(149)
(5)
(12)
(166)
Currency
(163)
(226)
(26)
(415)
12
(68)
(471)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,327
$ 4,090
$ 1,338
$ 11,755
$ 569
$ 919
$ 13,243
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,136
$ 3,676
$ 1,316
$ 11,128
$ 565
$ 925
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,136
$ 3,676
$ 1,316
$ 11,128
$ 565
$ 925
$ 12,618
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
8.0%
17.8%
3.6%
10.7%
(0.5)%
8.0%
10.0%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
3.1%
11.3%
1.7%
5.6%
0.7%
(0.6)%
5.0%
Biscuits
Chocolate
Gum & Candy
Total Snacks
Beverage
Cheese & Grocery
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Reported (GAAP)
$ 6,136
$ 3,676
$ 1,316
$ 11,128
$ 565
$ 925
$ 12,618
Acquisitions
(146)
-
-
(146)
-
-
(146)
Currency
141
222
62
425
65
42
532
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 6,131
$ 3,898
$ 1,378
$ 11,407
$ 630
$ 967
$ 13,004
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reported (GAAP)
$ 5,546
$ 3,849
$ 1,660
$ 11,055
$ 618
$ 927
$ 12,600
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
(55)
(55)
Organic (Non-GAAP)
$ 5,546
$ 3,849
$ 1,660
$ 11,055
$ 618
$ 872
$ 12,545
% Change
Reported (GAAP)
10.6%
(4.5)%
(20.7)%
0.7%
(8.6)%
(0.2)%
0.1%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
10.5%
1.3%
(17.0)%
3.2%
1.9%
10.9%
3.7%
2 Year CAGR
Reported (GAAP)
9.3%
6.1%
(9.4)%
5.6%
(4.6)%
3.8%
4.9%
Organic (Non-GAAP)
6.7%
6.2%
(8.1)%
4.4%
1.3%
5.0%
4.3%
WC - Q221 Seg OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 669
$ 1,452
$ 2,474
$ 2,047
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 6,642
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 669
$ 1,452
$ 2,474
$ 2,047
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 6,642
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ 54
$ 213
$ 413
$ 299
$ 20
$ (78)
$ (32)
$ (17)
$ 872
Simplify to Grow Program
4
5
10
109
-
4
-
-
132
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
-
32
-
-
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
(20)
-
-
-
(20)
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17
17
Remeasurement of net monetary position
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
Impact from pension participation changes
-
-
44
-
-
-
-
-
44
Impact from resolution of tax matters
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 56
$ 218
$ 467
$ 441
$ -
$ (73)
$ (32)
$ -
$ 1,077
Currency
1
(23)
(45)
(5)
-
4
1
-
(67)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 57
$ 195
$ 422
$ 436
$ -
$ (69)
$ (31)
$ -
$ 1,010
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
1000.0%
24.6%
39.1%
(29.5)%
n/m
29.7%
36.0%
n/m
22.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
366.7%
19.8%
27.2%
(6.2)%
n/m
(87.2)%
36.0%
n/m
14.3%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
375.0%
7.1%
15.0%
(7.2)%
n/m
(76.9)%
38.0%
n/m
7.2%
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
8.1%
14.7%
16.7%
14.6%
13.1%
Reported pp change
9.3 pp
0.9 pp
2.8 pp
(6.3)pp
1.0 pp
Adjusted %
8.4%
15.0%
18.9%
21.5%
16.2%
Adjusted pp change
6.1 pp
0.3 pp
1.7 pp
(1.7)pp
0.3 pp
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 5,911
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 511
$ 1,237
$ 2,138
$ 2,025
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 5,911
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ (6)
$ 171
$ 297
$ 424
$ (2)
$ (111)
$ (50)
$ (10)
$ 713
Simplify to Grow Program
15
8
20
9
-
24
-
-
76
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
5
50
36
-
(1)
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
10
Divestiture-related costs
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
-
-
-
48
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 12
$ 182
$ 367
$ 470
$ -
$ (39)
$ (50)
$ -
$ 942
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
(1.2)%
13.8%
13.9%
20.9%
12.1%
Adjusted %
2.3%
14.7%
17.2%
23.2%
15.9%
WC - H121 Seg OI
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Segment Data
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,338
$ 3,197
$ 5,321
$ 4,024
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 13,880
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,338
$ 3,197
$ 5,321
$ 4,024
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 13,880
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ 130
$ 575
$ 970
$ 569
$ 138
$ (142)
$ (70)
$ (15)
$ 2,155
Simplify to Grow Program
10
(14)
26
220
-
12
-
-
254
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
-
-
32
-
-
-
-
32
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
(138)
-
-
-
(138)
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
2
-
1
-
-
3
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24
24
Gain on acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
(9)
Remeasurement of net monetary position
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
Impact from pension participation changes
-
-
45
-
-
-
-
-
45
Impact from resolution of tax matters
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 143
$ 561
$ 1,041
$ 823
$ -
$ (129)
$ (70)
$ -
$ 2,369
Currency
14
(43)
(88)
(7)
-
10
3
-
(111)
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 157
$ 518
$ 953
$ 816
$ -
$ (119)
$ (67)
$ -
$ 2,258
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
80.6%
42.0%
26.1%
(29.3)%
n/m
24.1%
24.7%
n/m
37.3%
% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
38.8%
34.2%
21.6%
(4.7)%
n/m
(29.0)%
24.7%
n/m
15.7%
% Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
52.4%
23.9%
11.3%
(5.6)%
n/m
(19.0)%
28.0%
n/m
10.3%
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
9.7%
18.0%
18.2%
14.1%
15.5%
Reported pp change
3.9 pp
3.2 pp
1.9 pp
(6.4)pp
3.1 pp
Adjusted %
10.7%
17.5%
19.6%
20.5%
17.1%
Adjusted pp change
2.4 pp
2.2 pp
1.5 pp
(1.5)pp
0.9 pp
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Latin America
AMEA
Europe
North America
Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities
General Corporate Expenses
Amortization of Intangibles
Other Items
Mondelēz International
Net Revenue
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 12,618
Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,237
$ 2,739
$ 4,722
$ 3,920
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 12,618
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
$ 72
$ 405
$ 769
$ 805
$ (187)
$ (187)
$ (93)
$ (15)
$ 1,569
Simplify to Grow Program
26
10
37
21
-
40
-
-
134
Intangible asset impairment charges
-
5
50
36
-
(1)
-
-
90
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
-
-
-
-
187
-
-
-
187
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
2
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15
15
Divestiture-related costs
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
-
-
-
-
48
-
-
48
Remeasurement of net monetary position
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 103
$ 418
$ 856
$ 864
$ -
$ (100)
$ (93)
$ -
$ 2,048
Operating Income Margin
Reported %
5.8%
14.8%
16.3%
20.5%
12.4%
Adjusted %
8.3%
15.3%
18.1%
22.0%
16.2%
WC - Q221 EPS
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP)
$ 0.76
$ 0.38
$ 0.38
100.0 %
Simplify to Grow Program
0.07
0.04
0.03
Intangible asset impairment charges
0.02
0.05
(0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
0.01
-
Net earnings from divestitures
-
(0.01)
0.01
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
0.21
(0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes
0.02
-
0.02
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
0.07
-
0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions
(0.27)
(0.08)
(0.19)
Equity method investee items
-
0.01
(0.01)
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.66
$ 0.61
$ 0.05
8.2 %
Impact of favorable currency
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.62
$ 0.61
$ 0.01
1.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations
$ 0.04
Change in benefit plan non-service income
-
Change in interest and other expense, net
0.01
Change in equity method investment net earnings
-
Change in income taxes
(0.05)
Change in shares outstanding
0.01
$ 0.01
WC - H121 EPS
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP)
$ 1.44
$ 0.89
$ 0.55
61.8 %
Simplify to Grow Program
0.13
0.07
0.06
Intangible asset impairment charges
0.02
0.05
(0.03)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
(0.08)
0.11
(0.19)
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
0.01
-
Net earnings from divestitures
-
(0.02)
0.02
Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction
-
0.21
(0.21)
Impact from pension participation changes
0.02
-
0.02
Loss related to interest rate swaps
-
0.06
(0.06)
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses
0.07
-
0.07
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
0.07
-
0.07
Gain on equity method investment transactions
(0.26)
(0.12)
(0.14)
Equity method investee items
0.04
0.02
0.02
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.46
$ 1.28
$ 0.18
14.1 %
Impact of favorable currency
(0.07)
-
(0.07)
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.39
$ 1.28
$ 0.11
8.6 %
Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers
Increase in operations
$ 0.11
Change in benefit plan non-service income
0.01
Change in interest and other expense, net
0.02
Change in equity method investment net earnings
0.01
Change in income taxes
(0.06)
Change in shares outstanding
0.02
$ 0.11
WC - FCF
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Mondelēz International
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
$ 1,792
$ 1,558
$ 234
Capital Expenditures
(410)
(445)
35
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,382
$ 1,113
$ 269
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
$ 877
Capital Expenditures
(194)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$ 683
Sales 2021
28 359 M
-
-
Net income 2021
3 743 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
17 760 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
24,1x
Yield 2021
2,00%
Capitalization
93 456 M
93 456 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,92x
EV / Sales 2022
3,78x
Nbr of Employees
79 000
Free-Float
70,3%
