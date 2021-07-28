Mondelez International : Q2 2021 Financial Schedules and GAAP to Non-GAAP Information 07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Schedule 1 PnL Schedule 1 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 6,642 $ 5,911 $ 13,880 $ 12,618 Cost of sales 4,011 3,580 8,283 7,836 Gross profit 2,631 2,331 5,597 4,782 Gross profit margin 39.6% 39.4% 40.3% 37.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,593 1,453 3,157 2,990 Asset impairment and exit costs 134 115 224 130 Gain on acquisition - - (9) - Amortization of intangible assets 32 50 70 93 Operating income 872 713 2,155 1,569 Operating income margin 13.1% 12.1% 15.5% 12.4% Benefit plan non-service income (54) (31) (98) (64) Interest and other expense, net 58 85 276 275 Earnings before income taxes 868 659 1,977 1,358 Income tax provision (398) (341) (610) (489) Effective tax rate 45.9% 51.7% 30.9% 36.0% Gain on equity method investment transactions 502 121 495 192 Equity method investment net earnings 107 106 185 227 Net earnings 1,079 545 2,047 1,288 Noncontrolling interest earnings (1) (1) (8) (8) Net earnings attributable to Mondelēz International $ 1,078 $ 544 $ 2,039 $ 1,280 Per share data: Basic earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.77 $ 0.38 $ 1.45 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.76 $ 0.38 $ 1.44 $ 0.89 Average shares outstanding: Basic 1,407 1,431 1,410 1,432 Diluted 1,416 1,439 1,419 1,442 Schedule 2 BS Schedule 2 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,938 $ 3,619 Trade receivables 2,226 2,297 Other receivables 687 657 Inventories, net 2,925 2,647 Other current assets 878 759 Total current assets 8,654 9,979 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,857 9,026 Operating lease right of use assets 653 638 Goodwill 22,270 21,895 Intangible assets, net 18,691 18,482 Prepaid pension assets 802 672 Deferred income taxes 723 790 Equity method investments 5,586 6,036 Other assets 241 292 TOTAL ASSETS $ 66,477 $ 67,810 LIABILITIES Short-term borrowings $ 64 $ 29 Current portion of long-term debt 1,905 2,741 Accounts payable 6,375 6,209 Accrued marketing 1,966 2,130 Accrued employment costs 743 834 Other current liabilities 3,032 3,216 Total current liabilities 14,085 15,159 Long-term debt 17,046 17,276 Long-term operating lease liabilities 489 470 Deferred income taxes 3,436 3,346 Accrued pension costs 1,135 1,257 Accrued postretirement health care costs 346 346 Other liabilities 2,320 2,302 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,857 40,156 EQUITY Common Stock - - Additional paid-in capital 32,042 32,070 Retained earnings 29,538 28,402 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (10,572) (10,690) Treasury stock (23,465) (22,204) Total Mondelēz International Shareholders' Equity 27,543 27,578 Noncontrolling interest 77 76 TOTAL EQUITY 27,620 27,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 66,477 $ 67,810 June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Incr/(Decr) Short-term borrowings $ 64 $ 29 $ 35 Current portion of long-term debt 1,905 2,741 (836) Long-term debt 17,046 17,276 (230) Total Debt 19,015 20,046 (1,031) Cash and cash equivalents 1,938 3,619 (1,681) Net Debt (1) $ 17,077 $ 16,427 $ 650 (1) Net debt is defined as total debt, which includes short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Schedule 3 CF Schedule 3 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 2,047 $ 1,288 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 564 528 Stock-based compensation expense 63 63 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) 92 (110) Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation 152 99 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 110 - Gain on acquisition (9) - Gain on equity method investment transactions (495) (192) Equity method investment net earnings (185) (227) Distributions from equity method investments 94 193 Other non-cash items, net (5) 154 Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, net 42 328 Inventories, net (289) (233) Accounts payable 182 75 Other current assets (190) (62) Other current liabilities (231) (224) Change in pension and postretirement assets and liabilities, net (150) (122) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 1,792 1,558 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (410) (445) Acquisitions, net of cash received (833) (1,141) Proceeds from divestitures including equity method investments 998 579 Other 25 (30) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (220) (1,037) CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuances of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days - 677 Repayments of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days - (654) Net issuances of other short-term borrowings 37 109 Long-term debt proceeds 2,378 2,533 Long-term debt repaid (3,376) (1,430) Repurchase of Common Stock (1,498) (720) Dividends paid (896) (819) Other 127 123 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (3,228) (181) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25) (37) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (Decrease) / increase (1,681) 303 Balance at beginning of period 3,650 1,328 Balance at end of period $ 1,969 $ 1,631 Schedule 4a Org Rev Schedule 4a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ 6,642 Acquisitions - (23) (21) (8) (52) Currency 14 (106) (199) (20) (311) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 683 $ 1,323 $ 2,254 $ 2,019 $ 6,279 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911 % Change Reported (GAAP) 30.9% 17.4% 15.7% 1.1% 12.4% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (1.8) (1.0) (0.4) (0.9) Currency 2.8 (8.6) (9.3) (1.0) (5.3) Organic (Non-GAAP) 33.7% 7.0% 5.4% (0.3)% 6.2% Vol/Mix 18.8 pp 5.1 pp 4.2 pp (0.5)pp 4.0 pp Pricing 14.9 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.2 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ 13,880 Acquisitions - (23) (21) (122) (166) Currency 123 (187) (376) (31) (471) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,461 $ 2,987 $ 4,924 $ 3,871 $ 13,243 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618 % Change Reported (GAAP) 8.2% 16.7% 12.7% 2.7% 10.0% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (0.8) (0.4) (3.2) (1.3) Currency 9.9 (6.8) (8.0) (0.8) (3.7) Organic (Non-GAAP) 18.1% 9.1% 4.3% (1.3)% 5.0% Vol/Mix 6.0 pp 6.7 pp 3.2 pp (1.7)pp 2.8 pp Pricing 12.1 2.4 1.1 0.4 2.2 Schedule 4b Org Rev Schedule 4b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues - Markets (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 4,349 $ 6,642 Acquisitions - (52) (52) Currency (60) (251) (311) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,233 $ 4,046 $ 6,279 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911 % Change Reported (GAAP) 19.6% 8.9% 12.4% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (1.3) (0.9) Currency (3.1) (6.3) (5.3) Organic (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 1.3% 6.2% Vol/Mix 10.6 pp 0.9 pp 4.0 pp Pricing 5.9 0.4 2.2 Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 4,856 $ 9,024 $ 13,880 Acquisitions - (166) (166) Currency 34 (505) (471) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,890 $ 8,353 $ 13,243 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618 % Change Reported (GAAP) 12.0% 8.9% 10.0% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (2.0) (1.3) Currency 0.8 (6.1) (3.7) Organic (Non-GAAP) 12.8% 0.8% 5.0% Vol/Mix 7.3 pp 0.3 pp 2.8 pp Pricing 5.5 0.5 2.2 Schedule 5a GP_OI Schedule 5a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Gross Profit / Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,631 39.6% $ 872 13.1% Simplify to Grow Program - 20 132 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (21) (20) Acquisition integration costs - 1 2 Acquisition-related costs - - 17 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3 Impact from pension participation changes - 18 44 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,649 39.9% $ 1,077 16.2% Currency (134) (67) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,515 $ 1,010 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,331 39.4% $ 713 12.1% Simplify to Grow Program - 15 76 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 1 2 Acquisition integration costs - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - 10 Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3 Rounding - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,347 39.7% $ 942 15.9% Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 300 $ 159 $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 302 135 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 168 68 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 12.9% 22.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 12.9% 14.3% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 7.2% 7.2% Schedule 5b GP_OI Schedule 5b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Gross Profit / Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,597 40.3% $ 2,155 15.5% Simplify to Grow Program - 35 254 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (137) (138) Acquisition integration costs - 1 3 Acquisition-related costs - - 24 Gain on acquisition - - (9) Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 8 Impact from pension participation changes - 19 45 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,515 39.7% $ 2,369 17.1% Currency (210) (111) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 5,305 $ 2,258 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 4,782 37.9% $ 1,569 12.4% Simplify to Grow Program - 34 134 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 187 187 Acquisition integration costs - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - 15 Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 5 Rounding - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 5,003 39.6% $ 2,048 16.2% Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 815 $ 586 $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 512 321 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 302 210 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 17.0% 37.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 10.2% 15.7% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 6.0% 10.3% Schedule 6a Cons IS Schedule 6a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 872 $ (54) $ 58 $ 868 $ 398 45.9 % $ (502) $ (107) $ 1 $ 1,078 $ 0.76 Simplify to Grow Program 132 (1) - 133 35 - - - 98 0.07 Intangible asset impairment charges 32 - - 32 8 - - - 24 0.02 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (20) - (3) (17) 4 - - - (21) (0.02) Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 1 - - - 1 - Acquisition-related costs 17 - - 17 3 - - - 14 0.01 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - 3 - - - - 3 - Impact from pension participation changes 44 14 (3) 33 7 - - - 26 0.02 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - 2 (7) (1) - - - (6) - Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (95) - - - 95 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (125) 502 - - (377) (0.27) Equity method investee items - - - - 3 - (8) - 5 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,077 $ (41) $ 54 $ 1,064 $ 238 22.4 % $ - $ (115) $ 1 $ 940 $ 0.66 Currency (60) (0.04) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 880 $ 0.62 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,416 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 713 $ (31) $ 85 $ 659 $ 341 51.7 % $ (121) $ (106) $ 1 $ 544 $ 0.38 Simplify to Grow Program 76 (4) - 80 20 - - - 60 0.04 Intangible asset impairment charges 90 - - 90 21 - - - 69 0.05 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 - Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 - Acquisition-related costs 10 - - 10 2 - - - 8 0.01 Divestiture-related costs (2) - - (2) - - - - (2) - Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (1) - 16 - (15) (0.01) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction 48 - - 48 (261) - - - 309 0.21 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - 3 - - - - 3 - Impact from pension participation changes - - (3) 3 - - - - 3 - Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - - 121 - - (121) (0.08) Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (23) - 19 0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 942 $ (35) $ 82 $ 895 $ 126 14.1 % $ - $ (113) $ 1 $ 881 $ 0.61 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,439 (1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item. Schedule 1 Schedule 1 Schedule 1 Schedule 1 Schedule 6b Cons IS Schedule 6b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 2,155 $ (98) $ 276 $ 1,977 $ 610 30.9 % $ (495) $ (185) $ 8 $ 2,039 $ 1.44 Simplify to Grow Program 254 (1) - 255 66 - - - 189 0.13 Intangible asset impairment charges 32 - - 32 8 - - - 24 0.02 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (138) - (4) (134) (18) - - - (116) (0.08) Acquisition integration costs 3 - - 3 1 - - - 2 - Acquisition-related costs 24 - - 24 4 - - - 20 0.01 Gain on acquisition (9) - - (9) (2) - - - (7) - Remeasurement of net monetary position 8 - - 8 - - - - 8 - Impact from pension participation changes 45 14 (6) 37 8 - - - 29 0.02 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - 2 (7) (1) - - - (6) - Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (137) 137 34 - - - 103 0.07 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (99) - - - 99 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (125) 495 - - (370) (0.26) Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (67) - 63 0.04 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,369 $ (85) $ 131 $ 2,323 $ 490 21.1 % $ - $ (252) $ 8 $ 2,077 $ 1.46 Currency (109) (0.07) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,968 $ 1.39 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,419 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 1,569 $ (64) $ 275 $ 1,358 $ 489 36.0 % $ (192) $ (227) $ 8 $ 1,280 $ 0.89 Simplify to Grow Program 134 (4) - 138 33 - - - 105 0.07 Intangible asset impairment charges 90 - - 90 21 - - - 69 0.05 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 187 - 1 186 32 - - - 154 0.11 Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 - Acquisition-related costs 15 - - 15 3 - - - 12 0.01 Divestiture-related costs (2) - - (2) - - - - (2) - Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (6) - 44 - (38) (0.02) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction 48 - - 48 (261) - - - 309 0.21 Remeasurement of net monetary position 5 - - 5 - - - - 5 - Impact from pension participation changes - - (6) 6 1 - - - 5 - Loss related to interest rate swaps - - (103) 103 24 - - - 79 0.06 Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (17) 192 - - (175) (0.12) Equity method investee items - - - - 5 - (39) - 34 0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,048 $ (68) $ 167 $ 1,949 $ 324 16.6 % $ - $ (222) $ 8 $ 1,839 $ 1.28 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,442 (1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item. Schedule 1 Schedule 1 Schedule 1 Schedule 1 Schedule 7a EPS Schedule 7a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Diluted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 100.0 % Simplify to Grow Program 0.07 0.04 0.03 Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.02) - (0.02) Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 - Net earnings from divestitures - (0.01) 0.01 Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21) Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.27) (0.08) (0.19) Equity method investee items - 0.01 (0.01) Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.05 8.2 % Impact of favorable currency (0.04) - (0.04) Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.01 1.6 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.04 Change in benefit plan non-service income - Change in interest and other expense, net 0.01 Change in equity method investment net earnings - Change in income taxes (0.05) Change in shares outstanding 0.01 $ 0.01 Schedule 7b EPS Schedule 7b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Diluted EPS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 0.89 $ 0.55 61.8 % Simplify to Grow Program 0.13 0.07 0.06 Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.08) 0.11 (0.19) Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 - Net earnings from divestitures - (0.02) 0.02 Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21) Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02 Loss related to interest rate swaps - 0.06 (0.06) Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses 0.07 - 0.07 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.26) (0.12) (0.14) Equity method investee items 0.04 0.02 0.02 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 1.28 $ 0.18 14.1 % Impact of favorable currency (0.07) - (0.07) Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1.39 $ 1.28 $ 0.11 8.6 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.11 Change in benefit plan non-service income 0.01 Change in interest and other expense, net 0.02 Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.01 Change in income taxes (0.06) Change in shares outstanding 0.02 $ 0.11 Schedule 8a Seg OI Schedule 8a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Segment Data (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 54 $ 213 $ 413 $ 299 $ 20 $ (78) $ (32) $ (17) $ 872 Simplify to Grow Program 4 5 10 109 - 4 - - 132 Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (20) - - - (20) Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 17 17 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3 Impact from pension participation changes - - 44 - - - - - 44 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 56 $ 218 $ 467 $ 441 $ - $ (73) $ (32) $ - $ 1,077 Currency 1 (23) (45) (5) - 4 1 - (67) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 57 $ 195 $ 422 $ 436 $ - $ (69) $ (31) $ - $ 1,010 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 1000.0% 24.6% 39.1% (29.5)% n/m 29.7% 36.0% n/m 22.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 366.7% 19.8% 27.2% (6.2)% n/m (87.2)% 36.0% n/m 14.3% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 375.0% 7.1% 15.0% (7.2)% n/m (76.9)% 38.0% n/m 7.2% Operating Income Margin Reported % 8.1% 14.7% 16.7% 14.6% 13.1% Reported pp change 9.3 pp 0.9 pp 2.8 pp (6.3)pp 1.0 pp Adjusted % 8.4% 15.0% 18.9% 21.5% 16.2% Adjusted pp change 6.1 pp 0.3 pp 1.7 pp (1.7)pp 0.3 pp For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ (6) $ 171 $ 297 $ 424 $ (2) $ (111) $ (50) $ (10) $ 713 Simplify to Grow Program 15 8 20 9 - 24 - - 76 Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 2 - - - 2 Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 10 10 Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12 $ 182 $ 367 $ 470 $ - $ (39) $ (50) $ - $ 942 Operating Income Margin Reported % (1.2)% 13.8% 13.9% 20.9% 12.1% Adjusted % 2.3% 14.7% 17.2% 23.2% 15.9% Schedule 8b Seg OI Schedule 8b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Segment Data (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 130 $ 575 $ 970 $ 569 $ 138 $ (142) $ (70) $ (15) $ 2,155 Simplify to Grow Program 10 (14) 26 220 - 12 - - 254 Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (138) - - - (138) Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - 1 - - 3 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 24 24 Gain on acquisition - - - - - - - (9) (9) Remeasurement of net monetary position 8 - - - - - - - 8 Impact from pension participation changes - - 45 - - - - - 45 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 561 $ 1,041 $ 823 $ - $ (129) $ (70) $ - $ 2,369 Currency 14 (43) (88) (7) - 10 3 - (111) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 157 $ 518 $ 953 $ 816 $ - $ (119) $ (67) $ - $ 2,258 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 80.6% 42.0% 26.1% (29.3)% n/m 24.1% 24.7% n/m 37.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 38.8% 34.2% 21.6% (4.7)% n/m (29.0)% 24.7% n/m 15.7% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 52.4% 23.9% 11.3% (5.6)% n/m (19.0)% 28.0% n/m 10.3% Operating Income Margin Reported % 9.7% 18.0% 18.2% 14.1% 15.5% Reported pp change 3.9 pp 3.2 pp 1.9 pp (6.4)pp 3.1 pp Adjusted % 10.7% 17.5% 19.6% 20.5% 17.1% Adjusted pp change 2.4 pp 2.2 pp 1.5 pp (1.5)pp 0.9 pp For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 72 $ 405 $ 769 $ 805 $ (187) $ (187) $ (93) $ (15) $ 1,569 Simplify to Grow Program 26 10 37 21 - 40 - - 134 Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 187 - - - 187 Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - - - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 15 15 Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position 5 - - - - - - - 5 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 103 $ 418 $ 856 $ 864 $ - $ (100) $ (93) $ - $ 2,048 Operating Income Margin Reported % 5.8% 14.8% 16.3% 20.5% 12.4% Adjusted % 8.3% 15.3% 18.1% 22.0% 16.2% Schedule 9 FCF Schedule 9 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 1,792 $ 1,558 $ 234 Capital Expenditures (410) (445) 35 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,382 $ 1,113 $ 269 WC - Q221-Q220 Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ 6,642 Acquisitions - (23) (21) (8) (52) Currency 14 (106) (199) (20) (311) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 683 $ 1,323 $ 2,254 $ 2,019 $ 6,279 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911 % Change Reported (GAAP) 30.9% 17.4% 15.7% 1.1% 12.4% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (1.8) (1.0) (0.4) (0.9) Currency 2.8 (8.6) (9.3) (1.0) (5.3) Organic (Non-GAAP) 33.7% 7.0% 5.4% (0.3)% 6.2% Vol/Mix 18.8 pp 5.1 pp 4.2 pp (0.5)pp 4.0 pp Pricing 14.9 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.2 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ 5,911 Acquisitions - - - (114) (114) Currency 143 52 83 5 283 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 654 $ 1,289 $ 2,221 $ 1,916 $ 6,080 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 737 $ 1,352 $ 2,247 $ 1,726 $ 6,062 Divestitures - (22) - - (22) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 737 $ 1,330 $ 2,247 $ 1,726 $ 6,040 % Change Reported (GAAP) (30.7)% (8.5)% (4.9)% 17.3% (2.5)% Divestitures - pp 1.5 pp - pp - pp 0.4 pp Acquisitions - - - (6.6) (1.8) Currency 19.4 3.9 3.7 0.3 4.6 Organic (Non-GAAP) (11.3)% (3.1)% (1.2)% 11.0% 0.7% Vol/Mix (18.8)pp (4.6)pp (0.4)pp 7.4 pp (1.3)pp Pricing 7.5 1.5 (0.8) 3.6 2.0 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) (4.8)% 3.6% 4.9% 8.9% 4.7% Organic (Non-GAAP) 8.9% 1.8% 2.0% 5.2% 3.4% WC - H121-H120 Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ 13,880 Acquisitions - (23) (21) (122) (166) Currency 123 (187) (376) (31) (471) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,461 $ 2,987 $ 4,924 $ 3,871 $ 13,243 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618 % Change Reported (GAAP) 8.2% 16.7% 12.7% 2.7% 10.0% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (0.8) (0.4) (3.2) (1.3) Currency 9.9 (6.8) (8.0) (0.8) (3.7) Organic (Non-GAAP) 18.1% 9.1% 4.3% (1.3)% 5.0% Vol/Mix 6.0 pp 6.7 pp 3.2 pp (1.7)pp 2.8 pp Pricing 12.1 2.4 1.1 0.4 2.2 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ 12,618 Acquisitions - - - (146) (146) Currency 273 91 160 8 532 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,510 $ 2,830 $ 4,882 $ 3,782 $ 13,004 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,537 $ 2,893 $ 4,798 $ 3,372 $ 12,600 Divestitures - (55) - - (55) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,537 $ 2,838 $ 4,798 $ 3,372 $ 12,545 % Change Reported (GAAP) (19.5)% (5.3)% (1.6)% 16.3% 0.1% Divestitures - pp 1.8 pp - pp - pp 0.5 pp Acquisitions - - - (4.3) (1.1) Currency 17.7 3.2 3.4 0.2 4.2 Organic (Non-GAAP) (1.8)% (0.3)% 1.8% 12.2% 3.7% Vol/Mix (10.0)pp (1.7)pp 2.0 pp 9.8 pp 1.8 pp Pricing 8.2 1.4 (0.2) 2.4 1.9 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) (6.7)% 5.1% 5.3% 9.3% 4.9% Organic (Non-GAAP) 7.7% 4.3% 3.0% 5.2% 4.3% WC - Q221 GP_OI GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Gross Profit/Operating Income To Adjusted Gross Profit/Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,631 39.6% $ 872 13.1% Simplify to Grow Program - 20 132 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (21) (20) Acquisition integration costs - 1 2 Acquisition-related costs - - 17 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3 Impact from pension participation changes - 18 44 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 6,642 $ 2,649 39.9% $ 1,077 16.2% Currency (134) (67) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,515 $ 1,010 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,331 39.4% $ 713 12.1% Simplify to Grow Program - 15 76 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 1 2 Acquisition integration costs - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - 10 Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3 Rounding - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 5,911 $ 2,347 39.7% $ 942 15.9% Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 300 $ 159 $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 302 135 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 168 68 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 12.9% 22.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 12.9% 14.3% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 7.2% 7.2% WC - H121 GP_OI GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Gross Profit/Operating Income To Adjusted Gross Profit/Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,597 40.3% $ 2,155 15.5% Simplify to Grow Program - 35 254 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (137) (138) Acquisition integration costs - 1 3 Acquisition-related costs - - 24 Gain on acquisition - - (9) Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 8 Impact from pension participation changes - 19 45 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 13,880 $ 5,515 39.7% $ 2,369 17.1% Currency (210) (111) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 5,305 $ 2,258 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 4,782 37.9% $ 1,569 12.4% Simplify to Grow Program - 34 134 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 187 187 Acquisition integration costs - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - 15 Divestiture-related costs - (1) (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 5 Rounding - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12,618 $ 5,003 39.6% $ 2,048 16.2% Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 815 $ 586 $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 512 321 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 302 210 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 17.0% 37.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 10.2% 15.7% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 6.0% 10.3% WC - FY17-FY15 MDLZ Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Mondelēz International For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2017 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) $ 25,923 $ 25,896 Divestitures (814) (402) Acquisitions (92) (59) Currency 1,233 (77) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 26,250 $ 25,358 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 2016 Reported (GAAP) $ 29,636 $ 25,923 Divestitures (880) (814) Historical Venezuelan operations (1,217) - Historical coffee business (1,627) - Accounting calendar change (76) - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 25,836 $ 25,109 % Change Reported (GAAP) (12.5)% (0.1)% (6.5)% Organic (Non-GAAP) 1.6% 1.0% 1.3% WC - Q221-Q418 MDLZ Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average Growth Rate Reported (GAAP) $ 6,773 $ 6,538 $ 6,062 $ 6,355 $ 6,913 $ 6,707 $ 5,911 $ 6,665 $ 7,298 $ 7,238 $ 6,642 Divestitures (34) (33) (22) - - - - - - - - Acquisitions (22) (20) (15) (26) (27) (32) (114) (125) (174) (114) (52) Currency 383 498 333 196 127 249 283 92 13 (160) (311) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 7,100 $ 6,983 $ 6,358 $ 6,525 $ 7,013 $ 6,924 $ 6,080 $ 6,632 $ 7,137 $ 6,964 $ 6,279 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 6,966 $ 6,765 $ 6,112 $ 6,288 $ 6,773 $ 6,538 $ 6,062 $ 6,355 $ 6,913 $ 6,707 $ 5,911 Divestitures (39) (31) (32) (29) (34) (33) (22) - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,927 $ 6,734 $ 6,080 $ 6,259 $ 6,739 $ 6,505 $ 6,040 $ 6,355 $ 6,913 $ 6,707 $ 5,911 % Change Reported (GAAP) (2.8)% (3.4)% (0.8)% 1.1% 2.1% 2.6% (2.5)% 4.9% 5.6% 7.9% 12.4% 2.5% Organic (Non-GAAP) 2.5% 3.7% 4.6% 4.2% 4.1% 6.4% 0.7% 4.4% 3.2% 3.8% 6.2% 4.0% WC - FY20-FY19 Mkt Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Mondelēz International Emerging Markets Developed Markets For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 25,868 $ 26,581 $ 9,675 $ 9,097 $ 16,193 $ 17,484 Divestitures (55) - (55) - - - Acquisitions (88) (445) - - (88) (445) Currency 1,154 637 651 749 503 (112) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 26,879 $ 26,773 $ 10,271 $ 9,846 $ 16,608 $ 16,927 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 25,938 $ 25,868 $ 9,659 $ 9,675 $ 16,279 $ 16,193 Divestitures (126) (55) (126) (55) - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 25,812 $ 25,813 $ 9,533 $ 9,620 $ 16,279 $ 16,193 % Change Reported (GAAP) (0.3)% 2.8% 0.2% (6.0)% (0.5)% 8.0% Organic (Non-GAAP) 4.1% 3.7% 7.7% 2.3% 2.0% 4.5% WC - Q221-Q220 Mkt Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 4,349 $ 6,642 Acquisitions - (52) (52) Currency (60) (251) (311) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,233 $ 4,046 $ 6,279 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911 % Change Reported (GAAP) 19.6% 8.9% 12.4% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (1.3) (0.9) Currency (3.1) (6.3) (5.3) Organic (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 1.3% 6.2% Vol/Mix 10.6 pp 0.9 pp 4.0 pp Pricing 5.9 0.4 2.2 Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 3,994 $ 5,911 Acquisitions - (114) (114) Currency 218 65 283 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,135 $ 3,945 $ 6,080 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,272 $ 3,790 $ 6,062 Divestitures (22) - (22) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,250 $ 3,790 $ 6,040 % Change Reported (GAAP) (15.6)% 5.4% (2.5)% Divestitures 0.8 pp - pp 0.4 pp Acquisitions - (3.0) (1.8) Currency 9.7 1.7 4.6 Organic (Non-GAAP) (5.1)% 4.1% 0.7% Vol/Mix (7.8)pp 2.5 pp (1.3)pp Pricing 2.7 1.6 2.0 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) 0.5% 7.1% 4.7% Organic (Non-GAAP) 5.1% 2.7% 3.4% WC - H121-H120 Mkt Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 4,856 $ 9,024 $ 13,880 Acquisitions - (166) (166) Currency 34 (505) (471) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,890 $ 8,353 $ 13,243 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618 % Change Reported (GAAP) 12.0% 8.9% 10.0% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (2.0) (1.3) Currency 0.8 (6.1) (3.7) Organic (Non-GAAP) 12.8% 0.8% 5.0% Vol/Mix 7.3 pp 0.3 pp 2.8 pp Pricing 5.5 0.5 2.2 Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 8,284 $ 12,618 Acquisitions - (146) (146) Currency 382 150 532 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,716 $ 8,288 $ 13,004 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 4,774 $ 7,826 $ 12,600 Divestitures (55) - (55) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 4,719 $ 7,826 $ 12,545 % Change Reported (GAAP) (9.2)% 5.9% 0.1% Divestitures 1.0 pp - pp 0.5 pp Acquisitions - (1.9) (1.1) Currency 8.1 1.9 4.2 Organic (Non-GAAP) (0.1)% 5.9% 3.7% Vol/Mix (3.5)pp 4.9 pp 1.8 pp Pricing 3.4 1.0 1.9 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) 0.8% 7.4% 4.9% Organic (Non-GAAP) 6.2% 3.3% 4.3% WC - Q221 ex Arg Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenue (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Emerging Markets Argentina Emerging Markets ex. Argentina For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,293 $ 96 $ 2,197 Currency (60) 38 (98) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,233 $ 134 $ 2,099 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 76 $ 1,841 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917 $ 76 $ 1,841 % Change Reported (GAAP) 19.6% 26.3% 19.3% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp Currency (3.1) 50.0 (5.3) Organic (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 76.3% 14.0% Latin America Argentina Latin America ex. Argentina For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 96 $ 573 Currency 14 38 (24) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 683 $ 134 $ 549 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 76 $ 435 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 76 $ 435 % Change Reported (GAAP) 30.9% 26.3% 31.7% Divestitures - pp - pp - pp Currency 2.8 50.0 (5.5) Organic (Non-GAAP) 33.7% 76.3% 26.2% WC - FY20-FY19 Sector Org R GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 12,766 $ 8,179 $ 2,662 $ 23,607 $ 1,049 $ 1,925 $ 26,581 Acquisitions (445) - - (445) - - (445) Currency 131 256 102 489 124 24 637 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 12,452 $ 8,435 $ 2,764 $ 23,651 $ 1,173 $ 1,949 $ 26,773 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 11,438 $ 8,158 $ 3,355 $ 22,951 $ 1,095 $ 1,822 $ 25,868 Divestitures - - - - - (55) (55) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 11,438 $ 8,158 $ 3,355 $ 22,951 $ 1,095 $ 1,767 $ 25,813 % Change Reported (GAAP) 11.6% 0.3% (20.7)% 2.9% (4.2)% 5.7% 2.8% Organic (Non-GAAP) 8.9% 3.4% (17.6)% 3.0% 7.1% 10.3% 3.7% Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 11,438 $ 8,158 $ 3,355 $ 22,951 $ 1,095 $ 1,822 $ 25,868 Divestitures - - - - - (55) (55) Acquisitions (88) - - (88) - - (88) Currency 322 495 149 966 114 74 1,154 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 11,672 $ 8,653 $ 3,504 $ 23,829 $ 1,209 $ 1,841 $ 26,879 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Reported (GAAP) $ 11,185 $ 8,177 $ 3,491 $ 22,853 $ 1,184 $ 1,901 $ 25,938 Divestitures - - - - - (126) (126) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 11,185 $ 8,177 $ 3,491 $ 22,853 $ 1,184 $ 1,775 $ 25,812 % Change Reported (GAAP) 2.3% (0.2)% (3.9)% 0.4% (7.5)% (4.2)% (0.3)% Organic (Non-GAAP) 4.4% 5.8% 0.4% 4.3% 2.1% 3.7% 4.1% WC - Q221-Q220 Sector Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 3,327 $ 1,853 $ 713 $ 5,893 $ 255 $ 494 $ 6,642 Acquisitions (28) (7) - (35) (5) (12) (52) Currency (102) (133) (28) (263) (6) (42) (311) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,197 $ 1,713 $ 685 $ 5,595 $ 244 $ 440 $ 6,279 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 3,110 $ 1,520 $ 535 $ 5,165 $ 267 $ 479 $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,110 $ 1,520 $ 535 $ 5,165 $ 267 $ 479 $ 5,911 % Change Reported (GAAP) 7.0% 21.9% 33.3% 14.1% (4.5)% 3.1% 12.4% Organic (Non-GAAP) 2.8% 12.7% 28.0% 8.3% (8.6)% (8.1)% 6.2% Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 3,110 $ 1,520 $ 535 $ 5,165 $ 267 $ 479 $ 5,911 Acquisitions (114) - - (114) - - (114) Currency 77 114 30 221 36 26 283 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,073 $ 1,634 $ 565 $ 5,272 $ 303 $ 505 $ 6,080 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,809 $ 1,643 $ 847 $ 5,299 $ 297 $ 466 $ 6,062 Divestitures - - - - - (22) (22) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,809 $ 1,643 $ 847 $ 5,299 $ 297 $ 444 $ 6,040 % Change Reported (GAAP) 10.7% (7.5)% (36.8)% (2.5)% (10.1)% 2.8% (2.5)% Organic (Non-GAAP) 9.4% (0.5)% (33.3)% (0.5)% 2.0% 13.7% 0.7% 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) 8.8% 6.2% (8.2)% 5.5% (7.3)% 2.9% 4.7% Organic (Non-GAAP) 6.0% 5.9% (7.6)% 3.8% (3.4)% 2.2% 3.4% WC - H121-H120 Sector Org Rev GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Revenues to Organic Net Revenues by Consumer Sector (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 6,625 $ 4,330 $ 1,364 $ 12,319 $ 562 $ 999 $ 13,880 Acquisitions (135) (14) - (149) (5) (12) (166) Currency (163) (226) (26) (415) 12 (68) (471) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,327 $ 4,090 $ 1,338 $ 11,755 $ 569 $ 919 $ 13,243 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 6,136 $ 3,676 $ 1,316 $ 11,128 $ 565 $ 925 $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,136 $ 3,676 $ 1,316 $ 11,128 $ 565 $ 925 $ 12,618 % Change Reported (GAAP) 8.0% 17.8% 3.6% 10.7% (0.5)% 8.0% 10.0% Organic (Non-GAAP) 3.1% 11.3% 1.7% 5.6% 0.7% (0.6)% 5.0% Biscuits Chocolate Gum & Candy Total Snacks Beverage Cheese & Grocery Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 6,136 $ 3,676 $ 1,316 $ 11,128 $ 565 $ 925 $ 12,618 Acquisitions (146) - - (146) - - (146) Currency 141 222 62 425 65 42 532 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 6,131 $ 3,898 $ 1,378 $ 11,407 $ 630 $ 967 $ 13,004 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported (GAAP) $ 5,546 $ 3,849 $ 1,660 $ 11,055 $ 618 $ 927 $ 12,600 Divestitures - - - - - (55) (55) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 5,546 $ 3,849 $ 1,660 $ 11,055 $ 618 $ 872 $ 12,545 % Change Reported (GAAP) 10.6% (4.5)% (20.7)% 0.7% (8.6)% (0.2)% 0.1% Organic (Non-GAAP) 10.5% 1.3% (17.0)% 3.2% 1.9% 10.9% 3.7% 2 Year CAGR Reported (GAAP) 9.3% 6.1% (9.4)% 5.6% (4.6)% 3.8% 4.9% Organic (Non-GAAP) 6.7% 6.2% (8.1)% 4.4% 1.3% 5.0% 4.3% WC - Q221 Seg OI GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Segment Data (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 669 $ 1,452 $ 2,474 $ 2,047 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,642 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 54 $ 213 $ 413 $ 299 $ 20 $ (78) $ (32) $ (17) $ 872 Simplify to Grow Program 4 5 10 109 - 4 - - 132 Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (20) - - - (20) Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 17 17 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3 Impact from pension participation changes - - 44 - - - - - 44 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 56 $ 218 $ 467 $ 441 $ - $ (73) $ (32) $ - $ 1,077 Currency 1 (23) (45) (5) - 4 1 - (67) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 57 $ 195 $ 422 $ 436 $ - $ (69) $ (31) $ - $ 1,010 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 1000.0% 24.6% 39.1% (29.5)% n/m 29.7% 36.0% n/m 22.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 366.7% 19.8% 27.2% (6.2)% n/m (87.2)% 36.0% n/m 14.3% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 375.0% 7.1% 15.0% (7.2)% n/m (76.9)% 38.0% n/m 7.2% Operating Income Margin Reported % 8.1% 14.7% 16.7% 14.6% 13.1% Reported pp change 9.3 pp 0.9 pp 2.8 pp (6.3)pp 1.0 pp Adjusted % 8.4% 15.0% 18.9% 21.5% 16.2% Adjusted pp change 6.1 pp 0.3 pp 1.7 pp (1.7)pp 0.3 pp For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 511 $ 1,237 $ 2,138 $ 2,025 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,911 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ (6) $ 171 $ 297 $ 424 $ (2) $ (111) $ (50) $ (10) $ 713 Simplify to Grow Program 15 8 20 9 - 24 - - 76 Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 2 - - - 2 Acquisition integration costs - - - 1 - 1 - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 10 10 Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 12 $ 182 $ 367 $ 470 $ - $ (39) $ (50) $ - $ 942 Operating Income Margin Reported % (1.2)% 13.8% 13.9% 20.9% 12.1% Adjusted % 2.3% 14.7% 17.2% 23.2% 15.9% WC - H121 Seg OI GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Segment Data (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,338 $ 3,197 $ 5,321 $ 4,024 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 13,880 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 130 $ 575 $ 970 $ 569 $ 138 $ (142) $ (70) $ (15) $ 2,155 Simplify to Grow Program 10 (14) 26 220 - 12 - - 254 Intangible asset impairment charges - - - 32 - - - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (138) - - - (138) Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - 1 - - 3 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 24 24 Gain on acquisition - - - - - - - (9) (9) Remeasurement of net monetary position 8 - - - - - - - 8 Impact from pension participation changes - - 45 - - - - - 45 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5) - - - - - - - (5) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 561 $ 1,041 $ 823 $ - $ (129) $ (70) $ - $ 2,369 Currency 14 (43) (88) (7) - 10 3 - (111) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 157 $ 518 $ 953 $ 816 $ - $ (119) $ (67) $ - $ 2,258 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 80.6% 42.0% 26.1% (29.3)% n/m 24.1% 24.7% n/m 37.3% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 38.8% 34.2% 21.6% (4.7)% n/m (29.0)% 24.7% n/m 15.7% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 52.4% 23.9% 11.3% (5.6)% n/m (19.0)% 28.0% n/m 10.3% Operating Income Margin Reported % 9.7% 18.0% 18.2% 14.1% 15.5% Reported pp change 3.9 pp 3.2 pp 1.9 pp (6.4)pp 3.1 pp Adjusted % 10.7% 17.5% 19.6% 20.5% 17.1% Adjusted pp change 2.4 pp 2.2 pp 1.5 pp (1.5)pp 0.9 pp For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,237 $ 2,739 $ 4,722 $ 3,920 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,618 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 72 $ 405 $ 769 $ 805 $ (187) $ (187) $ (93) $ (15) $ 1,569 Simplify to Grow Program 26 10 37 21 - 40 - - 134 Intangible asset impairment charges - 5 50 36 - (1) - - 90 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 187 - - - 187 Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - - - - 2 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 15 15 Divestiture-related costs - (2) - - - - - - (2) Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - - - - - 48 - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position 5 - - - - - - - 5 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 103 $ 418 $ 856 $ 864 $ - $ (100) $ (93) $ - $ 2,048 Operating Income Margin Reported % 5.8% 14.8% 16.3% 20.5% 12.4% Adjusted % 8.3% 15.3% 18.1% 22.0% 16.2% WC - Q221 EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 100.0 % Simplify to Grow Program 0.07 0.04 0.03 Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.02) - (0.02) Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 - Net earnings from divestitures - (0.01) 0.01 Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21) Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.27) (0.08) (0.19) Equity method investee items - 0.01 (0.01) Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.05 8.2 % Impact of favorable currency (0.04) - (0.04) Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.01 1.6 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.04 Change in benefit plan non-service income - Change in interest and other expense, net 0.01 Change in equity method investment net earnings - Change in income taxes (0.05) Change in shares outstanding 0.01 $ 0.01 WC - H121 EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 0.89 $ 0.55 61.8 % Simplify to Grow Program 0.13 0.07 0.06 Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.05 (0.03) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.08) 0.11 (0.19) Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 - Net earnings from divestitures - (0.02) 0.02 Costs associated with JDE Peet's transaction - 0.21 (0.21) Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 - 0.02 Loss related to interest rate swaps - 0.06 (0.06) Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses 0.07 - 0.07 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 - 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.26) (0.12) (0.14) Equity method investee items 0.04 0.02 0.02 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 1.28 $ 0.18 14.1 % Impact of favorable currency (0.07) - (0.07) Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1.39 $ 1.28 $ 0.11 8.6 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.11 Change in benefit plan non-service income 0.01 Change in interest and other expense, net 0.02 Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.01 Change in income taxes (0.06) Change in shares outstanding 0.02 $ 0.11 WC - FCF GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Mondelēz International For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 1,792 $ 1,558 $ 234 Capital Expenditures (410) (445) 35 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,382 $ 1,113 $ 269 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 877 Capital Expenditures (194) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 683 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 04:23a MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Q2 2021 Financial Schedules and GAAP to Non-GAAP Inform.. PU 04:23a MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Q2 2021 Financial Results PU 07/27 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker sweetens sales outlook as emerging markets b.. RE 07/27 MONDELEZ : Currency Translations to Boost Full-Year Revenue Growth -- Currency C.. DJ 07/27 Mondelez Raises Fiscal Year Organic Net Revenue Growth Outlook DJ 07/27 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi.. AQ 07/27 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Reports Q2 2021 Results (Fo.. PU 07/27 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi.. AQ 07/27 Mondelez 2Q Profit Nearly Doubles As Sales Rise on Consumer Demand DJ 07/27 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Logs Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises FY21 Organic Revenue Gro.. MT