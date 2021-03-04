Log in
Mondelez International : in Favor of New Federal Plastics Recycling Policy

03/04/2021 | 10:31am EST
By Micah Maidenberg

Mondelez International Inc. on Thursday said it was in favor of a "reasonable" new federal recycling policy focused in part on the kind of plastic wraps it uses to package its Oreos and a number of its other snacks.

Such flexible films are commonly used by consumer-product manufacturers as packaging. But they aren't easy to reuse once consumers are done with them.

"Compared to rigid plastics like PET, flexible plastic films, like the flow wraps we use on our snacks, are still difficult to collect, sort and reprocess economically," Mondelez Impact Chief Christine Montenegro McGrath said.

The snack maker said it supported what it called a reasonable new policy in the U.S. that would create what is called extended producer responsibility for such packaging.

Under such efforts, governments give manufacturers financial or physical responsibility for treating or disposing of such products after consumers use them, according to a definition from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Right now, the infrastructure to deal with flexible plastic wraps doesn't exist at scale, Ms. McGrath said. Mondelez added that the federal approach it supports would address other forms of plastic, in addition to flexible packaging.

Across its portfolio of products, the company has set a goal of cutting its use of virgin plastic by 5% by 2025, assuming a stable portfolio.

Advocates for years have pushed consumer-product companies to do more to address waste tied to their products, improve their supply chains and address sustainability issues. Some investors have also been refocusing on such issues.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 2.33% 54.25 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 201 M - -
Net income 2021 3 835 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 74 757 M 74 757 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 70,9%
