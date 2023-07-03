By Sabela Ojea

Mondelez International said Monday it is voluntarily recalling two lines of belVita breakfast sandwich products in the U.S. for an undeclared peanut allergen.

The snack company said the recall relates to belVita breakfast sandwich's products in the cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme, and dark chocolate creme flavors, in eight different formats.

Mondelez said the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.

The products were sold at U.S. retail stores on a national basis. So far, there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions connected with these products, Mondelez said.

"We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," Mondelez noted.

