Mondelez postpones reopening of global headquarters as Omicron spreads

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International
Inc has postponed the planned reopening of its global
headquarters in Chicago as the Omicron coronavirus variant fuels
"concern and uncertainty," a company spokesperson said.
The company, which also makes Ritz crackers and Trident
chewing gum, had earlier planned to fully reopen its
headquarters in West Fulton Market, Chicago, on Jan. 10.
However, "with COVID-19 transmission rates once again
rising, and the Omicron variant adding additional concern and
uncertainty, we have postponed the planned reopening of our
Fulton Market location," spokesperson Tracey Noe said.
Mondelez joins a growing list of companies rethinking their
plans to return to business-as-usual amid a spike in COVID-19
cases in the United States, with the fast-spreading Omicron
variant becoming dominant.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal
vaccination and testing sites to tackle the surge and said 500
million free at-home rapid tests would be available to Americans
starting in January.
Mondelez said its headquarters would remain open to fully
vaccinated employees on a voluntary basis, with plans for a full
reopening to be announced at a later date.
The company requires employees at its offices in Chicago,
Miami and East Hanover, New Jersey to be fully vaccinated as a
condition of employment.
In 2019, Mondelez announced https://bit.ly/3EeP20B it was
shifting its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to
Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, which also hosts the
headquarters of fast food giant McDonald's and regional
offices of tech giant Google close by.
At the time, Mondelez said it would relocate about 400
employees to the new headquarters in April 2020. It wasn't
immediately clear how many employees currently work at the
location.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta)