Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mondelez International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondelez revenue tops market estimates on strong snack demand, price hikes

01/27/2022 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oreo biscuits are seen displayed displayed in front of Mondelez International logo in this illustration picture

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Oreo cookie maker benefited from higher prices and strong demand for its chocolates and biscuits in emerging markets.

Packaged food makers have been struck by soaring shipping and labor expenses due to a strained supply chain, while surging demand for wheat, sugar and other commodities has driven up raw material costs forcing companies to raise product prices.

Mondelez, like peers Conagra Brands and Kraft Heinz , has resorted to price hikes. Higher prices, coupled with strong consumer demand, helped boost Mondelez revenue.

Consumers across China, India, Latin America and other emerging markets have also driven up demand for Mondelez's snacks, sending net revenue from the company's emerging markets segment up 8.8% at $2.69 billion.

Net revenue rose to $7.66 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from about $7.3 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $7.59 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $1.0 billion, or 71 cents per share, from $1.16 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.28% 67.47 Delayed Quote.0.47%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.14% 36.09 Delayed Quote.0.39%
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:22pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Results - Form..
PU
04:21pMONDELEZ : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pMondelez revenue tops market estimates on strong snack demand, price hikes
RE
04:09pEarnings Flash (MDLZ) MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Reports Q4 EPS $0.71, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
04:08pEarnings Flash (MDLZ) MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Posts Q4 Revenue $7.66B, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04:06pMondelēz International Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Results
GL
12:10pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Mondelez Int'l Inc Cl A, 30.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.7% ..
MT
06:34aMizuho Securities Starts Mondelez International at Buy With $77 Price Target
MT
06:16aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Struggle For Direction as Fed Policy Weigh..
DJ
01/26Wheat Drops as Traders Collect Profits -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 631 M - -
Net income 2021 4 138 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 92 933 M 92 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float -
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 66,62 $
Average target price 72,43 $
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.47%92 933
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.44%352 071
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.14%50 690
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.39%44 114
DANONE2.95%41 270
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.42%40 897