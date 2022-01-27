Mondelez revenue tops market estimates on strong snack demand, price hikes

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc
topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday,
as the Oreo cookie maker benefited from higher prices and strong
demand for its chocolates and biscuits in emerging markets.
Packaged food makers have been struck by soaring shipping
and labor expenses due to a strained supply chain, while surging
demand for wheat, sugar and other commodities has driven up raw
material costs forcing companies to raise product prices.
Mondelez, like peers Conagra Brands and Kraft Heinz
, has resorted to price hikes. Higher prices, coupled
with strong consumer demand, helped boost Mondelez revenue.
Consumers across China, India, Latin America and other
emerging markets have also driven up demand for Mondelez's
snacks, sending net revenue from the company's emerging markets
segment up 8.8% at $2.69 billion.
Net revenue rose to $7.66 billion in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 from about $7.3 billion a year earlier, topping
analysts' average estimate of $7.59 billion, according to
Refinitiv IBES data.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $1.0
billion, or 71 cents per share, from $1.16 billion, or 80 cents
per share, a year earlier.
