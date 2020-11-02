Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International, Inc.    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 05:29:12 pm
53.77 USD   +1.22%
05:55pMondelez's Sales in Emerging Markets Bounce Back
DJ
04:32pMONDELEZ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : sees earnings growth of more than 5% in 2020
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondelez's Sales in Emerging Markets Bounce Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:55pm EST

By Annie Gasparro

Mondelez International Inc. said sales of its snacks and candy are improving in emerging markets after months of lockdowns and economic turmoil from the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Triscuit crackers was hit hard this year as Covid-19 ravaged Latin American countries. In Mexico, for instance, Mondelez has a large gum and candy business that has been hurt by people going out less often and making fewer trips to convenience stores.

In recent months, Mondelez's sales in some developing countries, such as China, India and Brazil, have improved, the company said Monday.

Mondelez's global revenue rose about 5% in its third quarter to $6.6 billion, topping analysts' expectations. Comparable sales rose 5.3% in emerging markets and 3.8% in developed countries. In North America, that metric, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and currency fluctuations, rose 6.3%.

Shares were flat in after-hours trading at $54.34.

Like other U.S. food companies, Mondelez has invested more in its brands during a time of unprecedented demand for groceries in hopes of convincing consumers to stick with its products for the long haul. Mondelez has also cut the varieties of snacks and candy that it makes to simplify its supply chain and save money.

In the latest quarter, Mondelez's adjusted operating profit margin rose 0.7 percentage points to 17.5% despite higher costs related to Covid-19.

The company reported net income for the quarter of $1.12 billion, a 22% jump from a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, its earnings of 62 cents a share came in a penny ahead of analysts' estimate, according to FactSet.

Write to Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1754ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 6.6851 Delayed Quote.48.42%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 2.30% 54.34 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
TRIDENT LIMITED -0.55% 7.27 End-of-day quote.7.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:55pMondelez's Sales in Emerging Markets Bounce Back
DJ
04:32pMONDELEZ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : sees earnings growth of more than 5% in 2020
RE
04:21pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04:09pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : sees earnings growth of more than 5% in 2020
RE
04:06pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Reports Q3 2020 Results
AQ
04:05pMondelēz International Reports Q3 2020 Results
GL
09:33aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PayPal, The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez
10/30Wheat Down Again on Russian Rainfall
DJ
10/28MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 245 M - -
Net income 2020 3 075 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 75 873 M 75 873 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,14 $
Last Close Price 54,34 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.34%75 873
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.60%313 429
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.79%37 400
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.38%36 142
DANONE S.A-35.86%35 871
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-6.48%28 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group