Mondelez to Sell Developed-Market Gum Business for $1.35 Billion

By Will Feuer

Mondelez International Inc. said it has agreed to sell its gum business in the U.S., Canada and Europe to confectionery maker Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion.

The deal builds on Mondelez's strategy outlined in May to focus on reinvestment in its core chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks categories, the company said.

The sale includes the Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Hollywood, V6, Chiclets, Bubbaloo and Bubblicious gum brands in the U.S., Canada and Europe, as well as the European candy brands Cachou Lajaunie, Negro and La Vosgienne. The deal also includes manufacturing facilities in Rockford, Ill., and Skarbimierz, Poland.

Mondelez said it would continue to operate its gum business outside of the U.S., Canada and Europe, led by its Stride brand in China.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and covers the sale of the business in the U.S., Canada and Europe, excluding France, where the parties have entered into exclusive arrangements for the sale of the business.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1007ET