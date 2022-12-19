Advanced search
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26 2022-12-19 am EST
66.17 USD   +0.02%
10:13aMondelez International to Sell Developed Market Gum Business To Perfetti Van Melle for $1.35 Billion
MT
10:09aMondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
RE
10:08aMondelez to Sell Developed-Market Gum Business for $1.35 Billion
DJ
Mondelez to Sell Developed-Market Gum Business for $1.35 Billion

12/19/2022 | 10:08am EST
By Will Feuer


Mondelez International Inc. said it has agreed to sell its gum business in the U.S., Canada and Europe to confectionery maker Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion.

The deal builds on Mondelez's strategy outlined in May to focus on reinvestment in its core chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks categories, the company said.

The sale includes the Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Hollywood, V6, Chiclets, Bubbaloo and Bubblicious gum brands in the U.S., Canada and Europe, as well as the European candy brands Cachou Lajaunie, Negro and La Vosgienne. The deal also includes manufacturing facilities in Rockford, Ill., and Skarbimierz, Poland.

Mondelez said it would continue to operate its gum business outside of the U.S., Canada and Europe, led by its Stride brand in China.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and covers the sale of the business in the U.S., Canada and Europe, excluding France, where the parties have entered into exclusive arrangements for the sale of the business.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1007ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.26% 65.98 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 097 M - -
Net income 2022 3 476 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 90 349 M 90 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 68,4%
