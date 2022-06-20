Log in
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
58.80 USD   +0.32%
Mondelez to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar for $2.9 billion
RE
Mondelez to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar for $2.9 billion
RE
Mondelēz International to Acquire Clif Bar & Company, U.S. Leader in Fast-Growing Energy Bars
GL
Mondelez to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

06/20/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
June 20 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it will buy energy bar maker Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion to expand its global snack bar business.

The Cadbury maker will also pay additional amounts to the sellers depending upon its earnings from Clif Bar, Mondelez said.

The company said it will get the Clif, Luna and Clif Kid brands of bars in its portfolio through the acquisition, creating a $1 billion-plus global snack bar franchise for itself.

Mondelez will continue to manufacture Clif's products in its facilities at Twin Falls in Idaho and Indianapolis in Indiana, the company said. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Deepa Babington)


