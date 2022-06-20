Mondelez to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

June 20 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc said
on Monday it will buy energy bar maker Clif Bar & Company for
$2.9 billion to expand its global snack bar business.
The Cadbury maker will also pay additional amounts to the
sellers depending upon its earnings from Clif Bar, Mondelez
said.
The company said it will get the Clif, Luna and Clif Kid
brands of bars in its portfolio through the acquisition,
creating a $1 billion-plus global snack bar franchise for
itself.
Mondelez will continue to manufacture Clif's products in its
facilities at Twin Falls in Idaho and Indianapolis in Indiana,
the company said.
