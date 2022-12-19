Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion

The Cadbury maker has been reshaping its portfolio to focus more on its chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks businesses.

Mondelez put its gum unit, which also includes brands such as Bubbaloo and Bubblicious, under a strategic review after demand took a severe hit during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company said it will continue to operate its gum business outside the United States, Canada and Europe.

Shares of the company fell marginally in early market trading.

