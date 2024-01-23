In a huge step for cookiekind, the OREO brand is celebrating the release by partnering with Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, to send one lucky fan to the edge of space.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite cookie is kicking off 2024 with an out-of-this-world announcement. To encourage fans to playfully launch into the new year, the OREO brand is releasing a new galaxy-inspired limited-edition cookie and the chance for a fan to join the brand on an expedition where no OREO cookie lover has gone before — to the edge of space!

The out-of-this-world experience starts here on Earth with OREO Space Dunk Cookies, which are available for presale starting January 23 at LiftOff.OREO.com. Each cookie is stuf'd with layers of blue and pink "cosmic creme" with marshmallowy flavor, and popping candies that create a supernova bursting sensation with each bite. The otherworldly cookies also each feature one of five galactic embossments and, for the first time in OREO cookie history, a small cut out in the cookie itself, allowing fans to peer through the cookie and see the colorful creme.

Starting on January 23rd, 2024, fans and aspiring Space Perspective space Explorers can scan the QR code on a pack OREO Space Dunk cookies for entry details or head to LiftOff.OREO.com to enter the Lift Off with OREO sweepstakes for a chance to embark on a transformative six-hour journey to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune—a pressurized capsule propelled gently by a SpaceBalloon™.

"OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," said Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US. "We're over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to give one lucky fan the opportunity to dunk an OREO cookie while gliding through space. Through this campaign we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."

Space Perspective's reimagined spaceflight experience will allow the winner to safely enjoy unprecedented views of planet Earth with no special training required, no weightlessness and no heavy g-forces. Adding to the experience, the winner can expect breathtaking views from the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and cocktail service, complimentary OREO cookies, Wi-Fi and even a Space Spa with a bathroom — all the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge.

"We're thrilled to partner with the iconic OREO brand to be the first to bring a cookie fan aboard a Space Perspective flight," said Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO, Space Perspective. "Together, we have put innovation, accessibility, playfulness and the spirit of exploration at the heart of this partnership – not to mention taking OREO cookies where they've never gone before! Space Perspective is on a mission to bring space travel to more people than ever. We can't wait to welcome the winner into our growing community of Explorers who will all safely experience a life-changing journey and return with a new perspective on our planet and humanity. Through this program, we are amplifying our mission to bring accessible space tourism to the world."

