UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________________
FORM 8-K
___________________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): October 10, 2023
___________________________________
MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
___________________________________
Virginia
1-16483
52-2284372
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
905 West Fulton Market, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60607 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (847) 943-4000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
___________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
- Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
- Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, no par value
MDLZ
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
1.625% Notes due 2027
MDLZ27
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
0.250% Notes due 2028
MDLZ28
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
0.750% Notes due 2033
MDLZ33
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
2.375% Notes due 2035
MDLZ35
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
4.500% Notes due 2035
MDLZ35A
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
1.375% Notes due 2041
MDLZ41
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
3.875% Notes due 2045
MDLZ45
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
Mondelēz International, Inc. and subsidiaries (collectively, "we," "our" or "Mondelēz International") are furnishing this current report to provide supplemental non-GAAP financial information related to the retrospective impact of our April 3, 2023, sale of JDE Peet's ("JDEP") shares.
Due to our reporting of JDEP's results on a one-quarter lag basis, the impact of the sale of these shares will affect our non- GAAP financial results beginning with the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Consistent with our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, we will reflect this partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP as a divestiture. This change will result in the recasting of our historical non-GAAP financial results and provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business.
Change to our Historical Non-GAAP Financial Results in Connection with our Sale of JDEP Shares
As previously disclosed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on April 3, 2023, we sold approximately 7.7 million shares of JDEP, which reduced our ownership interest by 1.6%, from 19.7% to 18.1% of the total outstanding shares. We received cash proceeds of €198 million ($217 million) and recorded a loss of €18 million ($19 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2023. We continue to have board representation with two directors on JDEP's Board of Directors and have retained certain additional governance rights. As we continue to have significant influence, we continue to account for our investment in JDEP under the equity method.
We consider the 1.6% ownership reduction resulting from this sale of shares a partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP. Consistent with our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, we consider this sale to be a divestiture. Due to our reporting of JDEP's results on a one-quarter lag basis, the impact of the sale of these shares will affect our non-GAAP financial results beginning with the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. As such, we have removed the equity method investment net earnings results related to this partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP from our non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented. Our U.S. GAAP results, which include our historical equity method investment net earnings from JDEP, will not change from the prior presentation.
Recast Amounts Reflecting Changes in Historical Non-GAAP Results
See the summary chart below and Exhibit 99.1 for the unaudited GAAP and recast non-GAAP financial information for the first two quarters and six months of 2023, all quarters of 2022 and 2021, and the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. This supplemental disclosure does not amend any disclosure contained in any of our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Recast Amounts Reflecting Change Due to Divestiture (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
FY
FY
H1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Reported (GAAP)
earnings
$393
$385
$106
$78
$107
$105
$103
$117
$98
$85
$85
$35
$71
Provision for income taxes
1,190
865
926
212
398
342
238
210
201
184
270
658
268
Net earnings attributable to
Mondelēz International
4,300
2717
3025
961
1,078
1,258
1,003
855
747
532
583
2081
944
Diluted EPS attributable to
Mondelēz International
$3.04
$1.96
$2.20
$0.68
$0.76
$0.89
$0.71
$0.61
$0.54
$0.39
$0.42
$1.52
$0.69
Recast
earnings
$270
$228
$122
$78
$67
$57
$68
$69
$54
$54
$51
$56
$66
Provision for income taxes
962
1,030
649
244
227
272
219
312
209
211
298
344
305
Net earnings attributable to
Mondelēz International
3,910
3,981
2,256
1,085
899
965
961
1,127
895
989
970
1224
1032
Diluted EPS attributable to
Mondelēz International
$2.77
$2.87
$1.64
$0.76
$0.63
$0.69
$0.68
$0.81
$0.64
$0.72
$0.71
$0.89
$0.75
2
Financial Schedules
Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K contains financial schedules that provide the reconciliations for our recast non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS, due to the partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP, for first two quarters and six months of 2023, all quarters of 2022 and 2021, and the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021.
- Schedule 1 provides reconciliations of the differences between reported (GAAP) financial measures for Operating Income to Net Earnings Attributable to Mondelēz International and the recast Adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures for these items. Equity method investment net earnings and provision for income taxes are components used to calculate net earnings and diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International.
- Schedule 2 provides reconciliations between reported Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) and the recast Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for comparative periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use non-GAAP financial information and believe it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results, and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business. For additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see Exhibit 99.2.
This information, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, will not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section and it will not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
- Exhibits.
104 The cover page from Mondelēz International, Inc.'s Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL (included as Exhibit 101).
3
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
By:
/s/ Luca Zaramella
Name: Luca Zaramella
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Date: October 10, 2023
4
Exhibit 99.1
U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to reporting our U.S. GAAP operating results, we have historically reported non-GAAP financial information. Refer also to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the periods presented for additional information on our GAAP to non- GAAP adjustments.
Schedule 1.a
Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Reported (GAAP)
Simplify to Grow Program
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments
Divestiture-related costs
Net earnings from divestitures Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine Remeasurement of net monetary position Impact from pension participation changes
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
Gain on marketable securities
Gain on equity method investment transactions
Equity method investee items
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Net earnings from divestiture - JDEP Change in equity method investee items
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) - As Recast
Currency
Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) - As Recast
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
Benefit
Interest
Earnings
Gain on
Equity
Non-
Net Earnings
Diluted EPS
plan non-
Marketable
equity
method
Operating
service
and other
before
Income
Effective
method
investment
controlling
attributable to
attributable to
expense /
expense,
securities
income
investment
net losses /
interest
Mondelēz
Mondelēz
Income
(income)
net
(gains)/losses
taxes
taxes (1)
tax rate
transactions
(earnings)
earnings
International
International
$
2,930
$
(41)
$
192
$
(607)
$
3,386
$
926
27.3 %
$
(464)
$
(106)
$
5
$
3,025
$
2.20
41
-
-
-
41
7
-
-
-
34
0.03
(220)
-
(6)
-
(214)
(29)
2
-
-
(187)
(0.14)
75
-
-
-
75
22
-
-
-
53
0.04
52
-
-
-
52
8
-
-
-
44
0.03
-
-
-
-
-
(4)
-
24
-
(20)
(0.01)
(3)
-
-
-
(3)
-
-
-
-
(3)
-
38
-
-
-
38
-
-
-
-
38
0.03
-
-
(5)
-
5
1
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
(1)
-
1
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
593
(593)
(156)
-
-
-
(437)
(0.32)
-
-
-
-
-
(124)
462
-
-
(338)
(0.25)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(48)
-
48
0.04
$
2,913
$
(41)
$
180
$
(14)
$
2,788
$
649
23.3 %
$
-
$
(130)
$
5
$
2,264
1.65
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
(4)
(0.01)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
(4)
-
$
2,913
$
(41)
$
180
$
(14)
$
2,788
$
649
23.3 %
$
-
$
(122)
$
5
$
2,256
$
1.64
133
0.10
$
2,389
$
1.74
1372
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Reported (GAAP)
Benefit
Interest
Earnings
plan non-
Marketable
Operating
service
and other
before
Income
expense /
expense,
securities
income
Income
(income)
net
(gains)/losses
taxes
taxes (1)
$
2,021
$
(63)
$
266
$
-
$
1,818
$
411
Loss on
Equity
Non-
Net Earnings
Diluted EPS
equity
method
Effective
method
investment
controlling
attributable to
attributable to
investment
net losses /
interest
Mondelēz
Mondelēz
tax rate
transactions
(earnings)
earnings
International
International
22.6 %
$
13
$
(215)
$
7
$
1,602
$
1.15
Simplify to Grow Program Intangible asset impairment charges
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives
Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments
Acquisition-related costs Divestiture-related costs Net earnings from divestitures Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine Remeasurement of net monetary position Impact from pension participation changes
Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses
Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes
Loss on equity method investment transactions
Equity method investee items
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Net earnings from divestiture - JDEP Change in equity method investee items
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) - As Recast
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
53
(1)
-
-
54
13
-
-
-
41
78
-
-
-
78
19
-
-
-
59
82
-
(18)
-
100
19
-
-
-
81
69
-
(3)
-
72
51
-
-
-
21
26
-
-
-
26
3
-
-
-
23
6
-
-
-
6
1
-
-
-
5
(4)
-
-
-
(4)
(17)
-
90
-
(77)
128
-
-
-
128
(2)
-
-
-
130
15
-
-
-
15
-
-
-
-
15
-
-
(5)
-
5
1
-
-
-
4
-
-
(129)
-
129
31
-
-
-
98
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
-
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
6
$
2,474
$
(64)
$
111
$
-
$
2,427
$
521
21.5 %
$
-
$
(131)
$
7
$
2,030
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
-
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
2,474
$
(64)
$
111
$
-
$
2,427
$
521
21.5 %
$
-
$
(123)
$
7
$
2,022
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.02
0.02
-
(0.05)
0.09
0.01
-
0.07
0.01
0.01
-
1.46
(0.01)
-
- 1.45
1393
(1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2023 20:28:08 UTC.