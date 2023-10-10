UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

___________________________________

FORM 8-K

___________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): October 10, 2023

___________________________________

MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

___________________________________

Virginia

1-16483

52-2284372

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

905 West Fulton Market, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60607 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (847) 943-4000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

___________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, no par value

MDLZ

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

1.625% Notes due 2027

MDLZ27

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.250% Notes due 2028

MDLZ28

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.750% Notes due 2033

MDLZ33

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

2.375% Notes due 2035

MDLZ35

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

4.500% Notes due 2035

MDLZ35A

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.375% Notes due 2041

MDLZ41

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

3.875% Notes due 2045

MDLZ45

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Mondelēz International, Inc. and subsidiaries (collectively, "we," "our" or "Mondelēz International") are furnishing this current report to provide supplemental non-GAAP financial information related to the retrospective impact of our April 3, 2023, sale of JDE Peet's ("JDEP") shares.

Due to our reporting of JDEP's results on a one-quarter lag basis, the impact of the sale of these shares will affect our non- GAAP financial results beginning with the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Consistent with our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, we will reflect this partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP as a divestiture. This change will result in the recasting of our historical non-GAAP financial results and provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business.

Change to our Historical Non-GAAP Financial Results in Connection with our Sale of JDEP Shares

As previously disclosed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on April 3, 2023, we sold approximately 7.7 million shares of JDEP, which reduced our ownership interest by 1.6%, from 19.7% to 18.1% of the total outstanding shares. We received cash proceeds of €198 million ($217 million) and recorded a loss of €18 million ($19 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2023. We continue to have board representation with two directors on JDEP's Board of Directors and have retained certain additional governance rights. As we continue to have significant influence, we continue to account for our investment in JDEP under the equity method.

We consider the 1.6% ownership reduction resulting from this sale of shares a partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP. Consistent with our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, we consider this sale to be a divestiture. Due to our reporting of JDEP's results on a one-quarter lag basis, the impact of the sale of these shares will affect our non-GAAP financial results beginning with the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. As such, we have removed the equity method investment net earnings results related to this partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP from our non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented. Our U.S. GAAP results, which include our historical equity method investment net earnings from JDEP, will not change from the prior presentation.

Recast Amounts Reflecting Changes in Historical Non-GAAP Results

See the summary chart below and Exhibit 99.1 for the unaudited GAAP and recast non-GAAP financial information for the first two quarters and six months of 2023, all quarters of 2022 and 2021, and the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. This supplemental disclosure does not amend any disclosure contained in any of our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Recast Amounts Reflecting Change Due to Divestiture (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

FY

FY

H1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Reported (GAAP)

earnings

$393

$385

$106

$78

$107

$105

$103

$117

$98

$85

$85

$35

$71

Provision for income taxes

1,190

865

926

212

398

342

238

210

201

184

270

658

268

Net earnings attributable to

Mondelēz International

4,300

2717

3025

961

1,078

1,258

1,003

855

747

532

583

2081

944

Diluted EPS attributable to

Mondelēz International

$3.04

$1.96

$2.20

$0.68

$0.76

$0.89

$0.71

$0.61

$0.54

$0.39

$0.42

$1.52

$0.69

Recast

earnings

$270

$228

$122

$78

$67

$57

$68

$69

$54

$54

$51

$56

$66

Provision for income taxes

962

1,030

649

244

227

272

219

312

209

211

298

344

305

Net earnings attributable to

Mondelēz International

3,910

3,981

2,256

1,085

899

965

961

1,127

895

989

970

1224

1032

Diluted EPS attributable to

Mondelēz International

$2.77

$2.87

$1.64

$0.76

$0.63

$0.69

$0.68

$0.81

$0.64

$0.72

$0.71

$0.89

$0.75

2

Financial Schedules

Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K contains financial schedules that provide the reconciliations for our recast non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS, due to the partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP, for first two quarters and six months of 2023, all quarters of 2022 and 2021, and the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021.

  • Schedule 1 provides reconciliations of the differences between reported (GAAP) financial measures for Operating Income to Net Earnings Attributable to Mondelēz International and the recast Adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures for these items. Equity method investment net earnings and provision for income taxes are components used to calculate net earnings and diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International.
  • Schedule 2 provides reconciliations between reported Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) and the recast Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for comparative periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP financial information and believe it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results, and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business. For additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see Exhibit 99.2.

This information, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, will not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section and it will not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits.
    1. Financial schedules - Unaudited GAAP andNon-GAAPFinancial Information.
    2. Non-GAAPFinancial Measures - Additional Information

104 The cover page from Mondelēz International, Inc.'s Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL (included as Exhibit 101).

3

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

By:

/s/ Luca Zaramella

Name: Luca Zaramella

Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date: October 10, 2023

4

Exhibit 99.1

U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to reporting our U.S. GAAP operating results, we have historically reported non-GAAP financial information. Refer also to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the periods presented for additional information on our GAAP to non- GAAP adjustments.

Schedule 1.a

Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate

(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Reported (GAAP)

Simplify to Grow Program

Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives

Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments

Divestiture-related costs

Net earnings from divestitures Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine Remeasurement of net monetary position Impact from pension participation changes

Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses

Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes

Gain on marketable securities

Gain on equity method investment transactions

Equity method investee items

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Net earnings from divestiture - JDEP Change in equity method investee items

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) - As Recast

Currency

Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) - As Recast

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

Benefit

Interest

Earnings

Gain on

Equity

Non-

Net Earnings

Diluted EPS

plan non-

Marketable

equity

method

Operating

service

and other

before

Income

Effective

method

investment

controlling

attributable to

attributable to

expense /

expense,

securities

income

investment

net losses /

interest

Mondelēz

Mondelēz

Income

(income)

net

(gains)/losses

taxes

taxes (1)

tax rate

transactions

(earnings)

earnings

International

International

$

2,930

$

(41)

$

192

$

(607)

$

3,386

$

926

27.3 %

$

(464)

$

(106)

$

5

$

3,025

$

2.20

41

-

-

-

41

7

-

-

-

34

0.03

(220)

-

(6)

-

(214)

(29)

2

-

-

(187)

(0.14)

75

-

-

-

75

22

-

-

-

53

0.04

52

-

-

-

52

8

-

-

-

44

0.03

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

-

24

-

(20)

(0.01)

(3)

-

-

-

(3)

-

-

-

-

(3)

-

38

-

-

-

38

-

-

-

-

38

0.03

-

-

(5)

-

5

1

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

(1)

-

1

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

593

(593)

(156)

-

-

-

(437)

(0.32)

-

-

-

-

-

(124)

462

-

-

(338)

(0.25)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(48)

-

48

0.04

$

2,913

$

(41)

$

180

$

(14)

$

2,788

$

649

23.3 %

$

-

$

(130)

$

5

$

2,264

1.65

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

(4)

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

(4)

-

$

2,913

$

(41)

$

180

$

(14)

$

2,788

$

649

23.3 %

$

-

$

(122)

$

5

$

2,256

$

1.64

133

0.10

$

2,389

$

1.74

1372

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Reported (GAAP)

Benefit

Interest

Earnings

plan non-

Marketable

Operating

service

and other

before

Income

expense /

expense,

securities

income

Income

(income)

net

(gains)/losses

taxes

taxes (1)

$

2,021

$

(63)

$

266

$

-

$

1,818

$

411

Loss on

Equity

Non-

Net Earnings

Diluted EPS

equity

method

Effective

method

investment

controlling

attributable to

attributable to

investment

net losses /

interest

Mondelēz

Mondelēz

tax rate

transactions

(earnings)

earnings

International

International

22.6 %

$

13

$

(215)

$

7

$

1,602

$

1.15

Simplify to Grow Program Intangible asset impairment charges

Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives

Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments

Acquisition-related costs Divestiture-related costs Net earnings from divestitures Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine Remeasurement of net monetary position Impact from pension participation changes

Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses

Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes

Loss on equity method investment transactions

Equity method investee items

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Net earnings from divestiture - JDEP Change in equity method investee items

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) - As Recast

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

53

(1)

-

-

54

13

-

-

-

41

78

-

-

-

78

19

-

-

-

59

82

-

(18)

-

100

19

-

-

-

81

69

-

(3)

-

72

51

-

-

-

21

26

-

-

-

26

3

-

-

-

23

6

-

-

-

6

1

-

-

-

5

(4)

-

-

-

(4)

(17)

-

90

-

(77)

128

-

-

-

128

(2)

-

-

-

130

15

-

-

-

15

-

-

-

-

15

-

-

(5)

-

5

1

-

-

-

4

-

-

(129)

-

129

31

-

-

-

98

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

-

9

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13)

-

-

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6)

-

6

$

2,474

$

(64)

$

111

$

-

$

2,427

$

521

21.5 %

$

-

$

(131)

$

7

$

2,030

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

-

(8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

$

2,474

$

(64)

$

111

$

-

$

2,427

$

521

21.5 %

$

-

$

(123)

$

7

$

2,022

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.02

0.02

-

(0.05)

0.09

0.01

-

0.07

0.01

0.01

-

1.46

(0.01)

-

  • 1.45
    1393

(1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company's GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mondelez International Inc. published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2023 20:28:08 UTC.