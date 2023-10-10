Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Mondelēz International, Inc. and subsidiaries (collectively, "we," "our" or "Mondelēz International") are furnishing this current report to provide supplemental non-GAAP financial information related to the retrospective impact of our April 3, 2023, sale of JDE Peet's ("JDEP") shares.

Due to our reporting of JDEP's results on a one-quarter lag basis, the impact of the sale of these shares will affect our non- GAAP financial results beginning with the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Consistent with our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, we will reflect this partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP as a divestiture. This change will result in the recasting of our historical non-GAAP financial results and provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business.

Change to our Historical Non-GAAP Financial Results in Connection with our Sale of JDEP Shares

As previously disclosed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on April 3, 2023, we sold approximately 7.7 million shares of JDEP, which reduced our ownership interest by 1.6%, from 19.7% to 18.1% of the total outstanding shares. We received cash proceeds of €198 million ($217 million) and recorded a loss of €18 million ($19 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2023. We continue to have board representation with two directors on JDEP's Board of Directors and have retained certain additional governance rights. As we continue to have significant influence, we continue to account for our investment in JDEP under the equity method.

We consider the 1.6% ownership reduction resulting from this sale of shares a partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP. Consistent with our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, we consider this sale to be a divestiture. Due to our reporting of JDEP's results on a one-quarter lag basis, the impact of the sale of these shares will affect our non-GAAP financial results beginning with the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. As such, we have removed the equity method investment net earnings results related to this partial sale of our equity method investment in JDEP from our non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented. Our U.S. GAAP results, which include our historical equity method investment net earnings from JDEP, will not change from the prior presentation.

Recast Amounts Reflecting Changes in Historical Non-GAAP Results

See the summary chart below and Exhibit 99.1 for the unaudited GAAP and recast non-GAAP financial information for the first two quarters and six months of 2023, all quarters of 2022 and 2021, and the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. This supplemental disclosure does not amend any disclosure contained in any of our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Recast Amounts Reflecting Change Due to Divestiture (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)