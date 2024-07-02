UNITED STATES
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 26, 2024
MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On June 26, 2024, we announced and priced an offering (the "Notes Offering") of CAD-denominated senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes").
In connection with the Notes Offering, on June 26, 2024, we entered into a Terms Agreement in respect of the Notes (the "Terms Agreement") with CIBC World Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BNP Paribas (Canada) Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and SG Americas Securities, LLC (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which we agreed to issue and sell the Notes to the Underwriters. The provisions of an Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement dated as of February 28, 2011 (the "Underwriting Agreement") are incorporated by reference into the Terms Agreement. A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1, and a copy of the Terms Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.2 to this Current Report.
We have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Prospectus, dated as of February 27, 2023, and a Prospectus Supplement for the Notes, dated as of June 26, 2024, each of which forms a part of our Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-270063) (the "Registration Statement") in connection with the offering of the Notes. We are filing the items listed below as exhibits to this Current Report for the purpose of incorporating them as exhibits to the Registration Statement.
We expect the Notes Offering to close on July 3, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Exhibit
NumberDescription
- Amended and Restated Underwriting Agreement, dated February 28, 2011 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1.1 to Kraft Foods Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2011).
- Terms Agreement for Notes, dated as of June 26, 2024, among Mondelēz International, Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BNP Paribas (Canada) Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and SG Americas Securities, LLC, as underwriters.
104 The cover page from Mondelēz International, Inc.'s Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL (included as Exhibit 101).
