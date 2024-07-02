UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 26, 2024

MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Virginia 1-16483 52-2284372 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

905 West Fulton Market, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60607

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(847) 943-4000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, no par value MDLZ The Nasdaq Global Select Market 1.625% Notes due 2027 MDLZ27 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 0.250% Notes due 2028 MDLZ28 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 0.750% Notes due 2033 MDLZ33 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 2.375% Notes due 2035 MDLZ35 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 4.500% Notes due 2035 MDLZ35A The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 1.375% Notes due 2041 MDLZ41 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 3.875% Notes due 2045 MDLZ45 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐