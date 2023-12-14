Mondelez: plan submitted to SBTi for carbon neutrality

Mondelez International announces that it has submitted a plan with a timetable within the SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative) deadlines, for its goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions in its value chain by 2050 in line with the 1.5°C protocol.



In addition, the food group confirms its goal of zero deforestation in its raw material resources by 2025, in line with the European Union's deforestation regulation and SBTi guidelines.



Mondelez International also claims to be accelerating regenerative agriculture practices, advancing renewable energy at its manufacturing sites and reducing its CO2e emissions through efficiency gains and innovation.



