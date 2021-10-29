Log in
    MONDY   US60921V1017

MONDI PLC

(MONDY)
  Report
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/29/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

29 October 2021

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Svein Richard Brandtzaeg
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£18.115 1,250
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,250

£18.115
e) Date of transaction 2021-10-27
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

   

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Dame Angela Strank
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£18.2434 271
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

271

£18.2434
e) Date of transaction 2021-10-28
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

© PRNewswire 2021
