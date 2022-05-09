Log in
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/09/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI     
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

9 May 2022

TRANSACTION IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Dame Angela Strank
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.799494 628
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
628

£15.799494
e) Date of transaction 2022-05-06
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

© PRNewswire 2022
