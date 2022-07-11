Log in
    MONDY   US60921V1017

MONDI PLC

(MONDY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:10 2022-07-11 am EDT
34.91 USD   -1.90%
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/01Mondi Completes Sale of Personal Care Components Ahead of Schedule
DJ
07/01Mondi Closes $643 Million Sale of Personal Care Components Business to Nitto Denko
MT
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/11/2022 | 10:51am EDT
Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI      ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

11 July 2022

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

We advise that on 7 July 2022, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc (“Mondi Shares”) using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares (“Matching Shares”).

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Andrew King
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£14.552444 22
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22

£14.552444
e) Date of transaction 2022-07-07
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

   

1 Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Mike Powell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£14.552444 22
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22

£14.552444
e) Date of transaction 2022-07-07
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

© PRNewswire 2022
