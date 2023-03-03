|
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
3 March 2023
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)
On 2 March 2023, in line with the normal timetable, directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.
The exercise of the BSP and LTIP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director’s spouse for nil cost.
Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|1,791
|(2) Sale
|ZAR 308.059151
|1,791
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 1,791
(2) 1,791
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 308.059151
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|5,335
|(2) Sale
|ZAR 308.059151
|5,335
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 5,335
(2) 5,335
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 308.059151
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|12,319
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|5,906
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 12,319
(2) 5,906
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|77,249
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|37,069
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 77,249
(2) 37,069
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Acquisition
|Nil
|5,112
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5,112
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|16,308
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|8,970
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 16,308
(2) 8,970
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|2,713
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|1,493
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 2,713
(2) 1,493
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|6,415
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|3,529
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 6,415
(2) 3,529
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Lars Mallasch
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|2,459
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|2,459
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 2,459
(2) 2,459
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Gunilla Saltin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|13,590
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|13,590
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 13,590
(2) 13,590
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Mike Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(1) Acquisition
|Nil
|21,057
|(2) Sale
|GBP 14.168652
|9,898
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 21,057
(2) 9,898
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Mike Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of 11,159 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|11,159
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
11,159
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Kate Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of 11,159 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|11,159
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
11,159
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2023-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
