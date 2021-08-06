Log in
MONDI PLC : - Directorate Change

08/06/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI          ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

6 August 2021

Directorate change

Enoch Godongwana, a non-executive director of Mondi plc, has stepped down from the Board today following his appointment as South Africa’s Finance Minister.

Mondi’s Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

‘On behalf of the Mondi Board, I would like to congratulate Enoch on his new role and thank him for his contribution to our discussions and decisions since he joined the Board in September 2019. We wish him all the best for the future.’

Philip, supported by the Nominations Committee, will immediately start the process of seeking a successor to Enoch.

Contact details:

Mondi Group
Clara Valera
Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations		 +44 1932 826 357

Suvra Jans
Senior Media Relations Manager
+44 1932 826 333

Further information:

Pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006, we advise that Enoch Godongwana will receive payment of his normal fees for the period to 6 August 2021. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with him stepping down from the Board.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain – from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.


© PRNewswire 2021
