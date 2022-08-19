MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

19 August 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Ninety One UK Ltd

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: GB

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Ninety One SA (Pty) Ltd Cape Town Ninety One North America Inc New York

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

17 August 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

18 August 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.937100

0.000000

4.937100

23,972,407 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.243200

0.000000

5.243200

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 0 23,972,407 0.000000 4.937100 Subtotal 8.A 23,972,407 4.937100

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ninety One Plc Ninety One Global Ltd 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ninety One Global Ltd Ninety One UK Holdings Ltd 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ninety One UK Holdings Ltd Ninety One UK Limited 1.087474 0.000000 1.087474% Ninety One Global Ltd Ninety One International Ltd 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ninety One international Ltd Ninety One North America Inc 0.169907 0.000000 0.169907% Ninety One Ltd Ninety One Africa (Pty) Ltd 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ninety One Africa (Pty) Ltd Ninety One SA (Pty) Ltd 3.679745 0.000000 3.679745%

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: N/A

12. Date of completion:

18 August 2022

13. Place of completion:

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities