    MONDY   US60921V1017

MONDI PLC

(MONDY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:56 2022-12-15 am EST
35.31 USD   -2.69%
10:01aMONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07:31aBOE Raises Rates by 0.5 Point, Slowing Pace of Tightening
DJ
05:49aSterling Could Fall Versus Euro After BOE, ECB Decisions
DJ
MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

12/15/2022 | 10:01am EST
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

15 December 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2.   Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.   Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Coronation Fund Managers

City of registered office: Cape Town

Country of registered office: South Africa

4.   Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5.   Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

13 December 2022

6.   Date on which Issuer notified:

15 December 2022

7.  Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.968334
0.000000
2.968334
14,412,860
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.104446
0.000000
3.104446
N/A

8.  Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A:  Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 No. of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47 14,412,860 N/A 2.968334 N/A
Subtotal 8.A 14,412,860 2.968334

B1:  Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2:  Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9.   Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Managers Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd 2.968334 0.000000 2.968334

10.  In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11.  Additional information: N/A

12.  Date of completion:

15 December 2022

13.  Place of completion:

Cape Town, South Africa

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 


© PRNewswire 2022
