Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mondi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONDY   US60921V1017

MONDI PLC

(MONDY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:40 2023-03-17 pm EDT
31.19 USD   -1.33%
08:31aMONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07:11aMONDI PLC - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/09MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

03/20/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

20 March 2023

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2.   Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.   Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited

City of registered office: Pretoria

Country of registered office: South Africa

4.   Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5.   Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

16 March 2023

6.   Date on which Issuer notified:

17 March 2023

7.  Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.010
N/A
9.010
43,746,696
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.030
N/A
8.030
N/A

8.  Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A:  Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 No. of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47 43,746,696 N/A 9.010 N/A
Subtotal 8.A 43,746,696 9.010

B1:  Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2:  Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9.   Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited 9.010 9.010

10.  In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11.  Additional information: N/A

12.  Date of completion:

17 March 2023

13.  Place of completion:

Pretoria, South Africa

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MONDI PLC
08:31aMONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07:11aMONDI PLC - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/09MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/07Davy ups Purplebricks; JPMorgan cuts Clarkson
AN
03/06MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/06MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/03MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/28February ends with uncertainty
MS
02/28Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, Glencore, Mondi, Pioneer Nat..
MS
02/28JPMorgan Downgrades Mondi to Neutral from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDI PLC
More recommendations