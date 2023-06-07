Advanced search
    MONDY   US60921V1017

MONDI PLC

(MONDY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:45:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
31.99 USD   +1.75%
06:26aMondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/05Stocks green amid UK service sector strength
AN
06/05Mondi ends sale of Syktyvkar mill to Augment after Russian delays
AN
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/07/2023 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

 

7 June 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

 

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

 

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

 

 

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

 

 

 

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transactions

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1)

£12.74

833

(2)

£12.735

367

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

- Price

 

 

(1) 833

(2) 367

 

(1) £12.74

(2) £12.735

e)

Date of transaction

2023-06-05

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

 



