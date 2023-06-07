Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
7 June 2023
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Lars Mallasch
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mondi plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Transactions
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
(1)
|
£12.74
|
833
|
(2)
|
£12.735
|
367
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
(1) 833
(2) 367
(1) £12.74
(2) £12.735
|
e)
|
Date of transaction
|
2023-06-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON