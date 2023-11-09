Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

 

09 November 2023

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

 

We advise that on 07 November 2023, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

 

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

 

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 

 

 

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

 

 

GB00B1CRLC47

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£13.59895

22

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

22

 

£13.59895

e)

Date of transaction

2023-11-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

 

 

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

 

 

GB00B1CRLC47

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£13.59895

22

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

22

 

£13.59895

e)

Date of transaction

2023-11-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

 