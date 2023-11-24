Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

 

24 November 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

 

On 23 November 2023 a PDMR of Mondi plc received shares following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

 

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

 

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 

 

 

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

 

 

GB00B1CRLC47

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting and exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1)  Acquisition

Nil

11,800

(2)  Sale

£13.56175

11,800

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

(1) 11,800

(2) 11,800

 

£13.56175

e)

Date of transaction

2023-11-23

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

 