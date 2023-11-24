Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
24 November 2023
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 23 November 2023 a PDMR of Mondi plc received shares following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting and exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 11,800
(2) 11,800
£13.56175
e)
Date of transaction
2023-11-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market