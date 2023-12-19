Mondi plc specializes in the production and marketing of papers and packages. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - packaging (80.7%): flexible packaging (59.1% of net sales) and corrugated packaging (40.9%); - papers (17.4%): office papers, Kraft paper (No. 1 in Europe), coated and uncoated papers, and paper pulp; - engineered materials (1.9%): components for personal care products, coating products, technical films, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had over 100 production sites in the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (2.6%), Germany (13.3%), Austria (2.3%), Western Europe (22.3%), North America (11.2%), Africa (10.5%), Poland (9.6%), Asia and Australia (8%), Turkey (7.8%), South America (1.8%) and other (10.6%).

Sector Paper Packaging