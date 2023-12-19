Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

 

19 December 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

 

There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.

 

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 

 

1

Details of the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Yea

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chair

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

 

 

GB00B1CRLC47

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£15.217816

2,500

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

2,500

 

£15.217816

 

e)

Date of transaction

2023-12-19

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

 