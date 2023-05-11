Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

11 May 2023

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Norges Bank

City of registered office: Oslo

Country of registered office: Norway

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

9 May 2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

10 May 2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.997220 0.000000 2.997220 14,553,160 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.020470 0.011500 3.031970 N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 14,553,160 N/A 2.997220 N/A Subtotal 8.A 14,553,160 2.997220

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: N/A

12. Date of completion:

10 May 2023

13. Place of completion:

Oslo, Norway

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities