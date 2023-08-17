Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

 

17 August 2023

 

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

 

  1. Issuer Details:

 

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

 

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

 

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

 

2.   Reason for notification:

 

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3.   Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

 

Name: Coronation Fund Managers

 

City of registered office: Cape Town

 

Country of registered office: South Africa

 

4.   Details of the shareholder:

 

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

 

City of registered office: N/A

 

Country of registered office: N/A

 

5.   Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

 

 15 August 2023

 

6.   Date on which Issuer notified:

 

    17 August 2023

 

 

7.  Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

 

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

4.007451

 

0.000000

 

4.007451

 

19,458,331

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

3.026079

 

0.000000

 

3.026079

 

N/A

 

 

 

8.  Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

 

A:  Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 

No. of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1CRLC47

19,458,331

N/A

4.007451

N/A

Subtotal 8.A

19,458,331

4.007451

  

 

 

B1:  Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

Subtotal 8.B 1

 

 

 

B2:  Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

Subtotal 8.B 2

 

 

 

9.   Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Coronation Fund Managers

Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

4.007451

0.000000

4.007451

 

 

10.  In case of proxy voting:

 

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

 

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

 

11.  Additional information: N/A

 

12.  Date of completion:

 

17 August 2023

 

13.  Place of completion:

 

Cape Town, South Africa

 

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities 

 