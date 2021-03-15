|
MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
15 March 2021
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 12 March 2021, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|Date of transaction
|12 March 2021
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost option
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2023 in early 2024
|Additional Information
|The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive’s total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|12 March 2021
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost option
|Vesting date
Holding Period
|After the announcement of the final results for 2023 in early 2024, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2023
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive’s salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|1,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,647
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|8,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,978
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|18,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
18,970
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|128,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
128,675
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Mike Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|2,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,038
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Mike Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|74,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
74,916
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|8,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,641
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|30,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
30,187
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|2,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,620
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|12,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
12,166
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Lars Mallasch
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|3,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
3,567
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Lars Mallasch
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|12,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
12,370
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|8,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,393
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|25,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
25,961
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Gunilla Saltin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|5,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5,021
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Gunilla Saltin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|25,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
25,156
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|2,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,880
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Transaction(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Grant
|Nil
|13,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
13,002
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue – off market
