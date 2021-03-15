MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding 03/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Mondi plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386) LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 JSE share code: MNP 15 March 2021 TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH On 12 March 2021, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan Date of transaction 12 March 2021 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost option Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2023 in early 2024 Additional Information The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive’s total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results. Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Date of transaction 12 March 2021 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost option Vesting date



Holding Period After the announcement of the final results for 2023 in early 2024, subject to achievement of the performance conditions

For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2023 Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive’s salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results. There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc. Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 1,647 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



1,647





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 8,978 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



8,978





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 18,970 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



18,970





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 128,675 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



128,675





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,038 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,038





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 74,916 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



74,916





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 8,641 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



8,641





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 30,187 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



30,187





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,620 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,620





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 12,166 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



12,166





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 3,567 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



3,567





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 12,370 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



12,370





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 8,393 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



8,393





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 25,961 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



25,961





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Gunilla Saltin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 5,021 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,021





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Gunilla Saltin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 25,156 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



25,156





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,880 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,880





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 13,002 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



13,002





Nil e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

