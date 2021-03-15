Log in
MONDI PLC    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/15 10:15:29 am
1828.75 GBX   -0.93%
10:01aMONDI PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/11MONDI PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/11MONDI  : scoops risk and safety award for second consecutive year at the RISI PPI Awards 2021
PU
MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI       ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

15 March 2021

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 12 March 2021, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction 12 March 2021
Class of share Ordinary
Option price Nil cost option
Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2023 in early 2024
Additional Information The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive’s total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction 12 March 2021
Class of share Ordinary
Option price Nil cost option
Vesting date

Holding Period		 After the announcement of the final results for 2023 in early 2024, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting
Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2023
Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive’s salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Vivien McMenamin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, South Africa
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 1,647
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

1,647


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Vivien McMenamin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, South Africa
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 8,978
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

8,978


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Andrew King
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CEO
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 18,970
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

18,970


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Andrew King
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CEO
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 128,675
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

128,675


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Mike Powell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CFO
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 2,038
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,038


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Mike Powell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group CFO
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 74,916
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

74,916


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Markus Gaertner
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 8,641
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

8,641


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Markus Gaertner
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 30,187
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

30,187


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Michael Hakes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group HR Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 2,620
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,620


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Michael Hakes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group HR Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 12,166
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

12,166


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Lars Mallasch
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 3,567
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

3,567


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Lars Mallasch
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 12,370
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

12,370


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Peter Orisich
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 8,393
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

8,393


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Peter Orisich
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 25,961
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

25,961


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Gunilla Saltin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 5,021
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,021


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Gunilla Saltin
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 25,156
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

25,156


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Sara Sizer
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 2,880
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,880


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) (or their person closely associated (“PCA”)) / restricted person
a) Name Sara Sizer
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mondi plc
b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Grant Nil 13,002
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

13,002


Nil
e) Date of transaction 2021-03-12
f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue – off market

© PRNewswire 2021
