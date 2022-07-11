Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mondi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
1463.00 GBX   -1.15%
11:24aMONDI : Employee Share Plans Transactions in Mondi plc Ordinary Shares of 0.20 Each
PU
07/01Mondi Completes Sale of Personal Care Components Ahead of Schedule
DJ
07/01Mondi Closes $643 Million Sale of Personal Care Components Business to Nitto Denko
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : Employee Share Plans Transactions in Mondi plc Ordinary Shares of 0.20 Each

07/11/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

11 July 2022

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

We advise that on 7 July 2022, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares

transaction

via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares

acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.552444

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

22

- Price

£14.552444

e)

Date of transaction

2022-07-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares

transaction

via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares

acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.552444

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

22

- Price

£14.552444

e)

Date of transaction

2022-07-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONDI PLC
11:24aMONDI : Employee Share Plans Transactions in Mondi plc Ordinary Shares of 0.20 Each
PU
07/01Mondi Completes Sale of Personal Care Components Ahead of Schedule
DJ
07/01Mondi Closes $643 Million Sale of Personal Care Components Business to Nitto Denko
MT
07/01MONDI : Sale of Personal Care Components business completed
PU
06/13MONDI : Employee Share Plans Transactions In Mondi plc Ordinary Shares Of 0.20 Each
PU
06/10MONDI : Regulatory Report on Payments to Governments in Respect of Logging Industries for ..
PU
05/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors are eagerly awaiting the Fed minutes
05/25Berenberg Lifts Mondi to Buy from Hold, Boosts PT
MT
05/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tesco...
05/12MONDI PLC : Report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 730 M 8 885 M 8 885 M
Net income 2022 1 000 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2022 1 207 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 8 487 M 8 638 M 8 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 27 165
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MONDI PLC
Duration : Period :
Mondi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,50 €
Average target price 23,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew King Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Lars Mallasch Director-Group Technical & Sustainability
Dominique Reiniche Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDI PLC-18.95%8 638
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.09%15 830
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.69%12 987
WESTROCK COMPANY-9.04%10 283
SIG GROUP AG-14.77%9 238
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-32.12%8 642