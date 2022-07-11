Mondi : Employee Share Plans Transactions in Mondi plc Ordinary Shares of 0.20 Each
07/11/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
11 July 2022
EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
We advise that on 7 July 2022, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.
The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").
There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00B1CRLC47
b)
Nature of the
Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares
transaction
via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares
acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.552444
22
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
22
- Price
£14.552444
e)
Date of transaction
2022-07-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00B1CRLC47
b)
Nature of the
Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares