Fixed income investor presentation
May 2024
Mike Powell, CFO
James Paterson, Group Treasurer
A market leader in sustainable packaging
- Broad & innovative product range in structurally growing markets
- High-quality,integrated asset base
- Strong cash generation with robust balance sheet
- Disciplined capital allocation strategy
- Investment through-cycle for value accretive growth
- Contributing to a better world
Delivering value accretive growth, sustainably
Mondi has leading positions in packaging and paper markets
Corrugated
Flexible
Uncoated
Packaging
Packaging
Fine Paper
Revenue split by end market
We produce containerboard from fresh, recycled and mixed fibres, along with a wide range of innovative corrugated boxes and fully recyclable solutions.
#1 virgin containerboard producer in Europe
#1 containerboard producer in emerging Europe
#1 corrugated solutions producer in emerging Europe
We produce kraft papers for strong, paper-based packaging and have an exceptional portfolio of flexible-based paper, plastic and hybrid packaging solutions.
#1 kraft paper producer globally
#1 paper bags producer in Europe and a global leader
#3 consumer flexible packaging producer in Europe
We offer a wide range of home, office, converting and professional printing papers produced at our mills in central Europe and South Africa.
#2 uncoated fine paper producer in Europe
#1 uncoated fine paper producer in South Africa
Consumer & retail
STRATEGIC PRIORITY FOR EACH BUSINESS UNIT
GROW
GROW
OPTIMISE
Building & construction
Industrial & agricultural Paper for printing
Refer to the end of this document for market position sources and definitions
Mondi at a glance (2023)
Products
Segment
Underlying
ROCE
End uses
revenue1
EBITDA
(12-month
& margin
rolling)
Corrugated
€2,280m
€310m
7.7%
Packaging
(31%)
13.6%
Flexible
€3,866m
€637m
14.4%
Packaging
(52%)
16.5%
Uncoated Fine
€1,292m
€289m
20.6%
Paper
(17%)
22.4%
1.
Segment revenue percentages exclude inter-segment eliminations
Consumer and retail2
Paper for printing
2.
Includes consumer non-durables, eCommerce and other retail applications
3.
All figures for the year ended 31 December 2023
Building and construction
Market pulp
Industrial and agriculture
A global packaging platform…
Corrugated Packaging
6 mills, 18 converting plants
Production sites per business unit
Corrugated Packaging
Mill (6)
Converting plant (18)
Flexible Packaging
Mill (6)
Converting plant (67)
Uncoated Fine Paper
Mill (5)
Group offices
London, Vienna
Flexible Packaging
6 mills, 67 converting plants
6
…providing a range of multi-material solutions
For example, our eCommerce customers can choose between kraft and functional barrier paper, paper bags and corrugated solutions which all provide protection, reseal for return and sustainability benefits
CORRUGATED PACKAGING
FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
BOXES
BAGS
High
strength
Puncture
resistance
Corrugated Boxes and Mailers
Recyclable
Mailer Bags
Kraft Paper
Barrier Paper
Printability
for branding
Our Sustainability Framework
Circular Driven Solutions
− Make all our packaging and paper solutions reusable, recyclable or compostable. − Avoid waste by keeping materials in circulation.
− Work with Others to eliminate unsustainable packaging.
Created by Empowered People
− Build skills that support long-term employability.
− Provide purposeful employment for all of us in a diverse and inclusive workplace. − Enable a positive work-life balance, valuing safety, health and mental wellbeing.
Taking Action on Climate
− Reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in line with science-basedNet-Zero targets. − Maintain zero deforestation in our wood supply, sourcing from resilient forests.
− Safeguard biodiversity and water resources in our operations and beyond.
Our alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Built on Responsible Business Practices
Human Rights | Communities | Procurement | Environmental Performance
We're recognised as a leader in sustainability
Sustainalytics1
Ranked #1 in Paper and Forestry industry out of 81 companies (September 2023)
6
CDP 5
A List, with double 'A' for forests and water security and an A- score for climate change
EcoVadis 2
Platinum status as one of the top 1% globally in Corporate Social Responsibility ratings
MSCI ESG Rating6
Top 'AAA' score for strong resilience to environmental, social and governance risks
ISS ESG 3
'Prime' rating as the highest sector-specific score for ESG performance
FTSE4Good Index 7
Member of Index Series, demonstrating strong ESG practices
Transition Pathway Initiative 4
Highest climate change score in the paper sector, with a Level 4 management quality rating and carbon performance aligned with Paris Pledges
WBCSD Reporting Matters 8
Included in 'Top performer' category since 2018
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE PROVIDES STRATEGIC FLEXIBILITY
March 2024
