Disclaimer

The information and the opinions in this presentation have been prepared by Mondi plc (Mondi). This presentation and its contents are strictly confidential, are intended for use by the recipient for information purposes only and may not be reproduced in any form or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. By accessing or reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in, any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or investment advice regarding any securities issued or to be issued by Mondi or any of its subsidiaries. This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities issued or to be issued by Mondi or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

To the extent available, the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation comes from official or third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data.

The distribution of this presentation and other information in connection with any securities issued or to be issued by Mondi or any of its subsidiaries in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation or any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This presentation and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation are not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Neither Mondi nor any of its subsidiaries accepts any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this presentation in or from any jurisdiction.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as legal, tax, regulatory, accounting or investment advice.

Certain data in this presentation has been rounded. As a result of such rounding, the totals of data prescribed in this presentation may vary slightly from the arithmetic total of such data.