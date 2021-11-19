Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mondi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : Frantschach invests 20 million in sustainable pulp production

11/19/2021 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Expansion and modernisation of evaporation plant at Frantschach mill in Austria makes pulp production more sustainable
  • New equipment increases the amount of heat extracted and reduces the chemical oxygen demand of the biological waste water treatment
  • Consistent optimisation contributes to bioeconomy by increasing the share of by-products from the pulp production process

Mondi, a leading global packaging and paper company, is investing €20 million to further improve the sustainability of its pulp production at the Frantschach mill in Austria. The mill, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary in 2021, has already been self-sufficient in terms of energy for many years and supplies surrounding communities and industrial companies with surplus heat from the pulp production process.

"Today, the focus on sustainability and circularity puts fibre-based products, and pulp, right into the spotlight. Not only is wood a renewable resource, but we know that paper is the most widely recycled material in the world with, for example 74% of paper and 83% of paper-based packaging in Europe being recycled. Our new plant equipment will make our pulp production even more efficient and sustainable. The modernisation and expansion of the evaporation plant increases the amount of heat extracted and reduces the need for steam. It also reduces the chemical oxygen demand of the biological waste water treatment by 140 tonnes per year", says Gottfried Joham, Managing Director of Mondi Frantschach.

The decision to invest was driven by the need to make best use of wood as a primary input.

Wood is one of the most important raw materials for a future based on renewable resources and resource efficiency is an equally important consideration. We see ourselves as pioneers in the bioeconomy and we're doing this by increasing the share of by-products from the pulp production process.

Gottfried Joham, Managing Director of Mondi Frantschach

In this specific case, the proportion of tall oil, which can be used in the production of paints, adhesives, or films, will be increased from 18 kg to 35 kg per tonne of pulp.

Construction of the new evaporation plant will start immediately and commissioning will take place in autumn of 2023.

Mondi Frantschach produces kraft papers that are mainly used for food, building materials, and animal feed. Mondi's sustainability ambitions are demonstrated by its Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030) framework: by focusing on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate the Group believes it will have the most impact in achieving positive change and contributing to a circular economy.

Contact

Judith Wronn
Senior Communication Manager, Mondi Flexible Packaging & Engineered Material
Tel: +49 151 17714692
Email: [email protected]

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

About Mondi Kraft Paper

Mondi Kraft Paper is part of Mondi's Business Unit Flexible Packaging and the global leading producer of high-quality bleached and unbleached sack kraft paper and bleached, unbleached and recycled speciality kraft paper grades, as well as bleached and unbleached market pulp with certified wood. Our world-class integrated mills offer paper grades for numerous applications that can be converted into strong yet lightweight industrial paper sacks for cement, building materials, food, agricultural or chemical industries, to shopping bags for retailers, e-commerce packaging, and insulation papers that are sustainable by design. Our R&D Centre in Frantschach, Austria continuously optimises production processes to develop smarter and more sustainable packaging solutions by putting a focus on meeting the highest environmental standards. We have more than 100 years of expertise in papermaking and have four operations in Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONDI PLC
04:23aMONDI : Frantschach invests 20 million in sustainable pulp production
PU
11/18MONDI PRESENTS THINKBOX : three new customer engagement centres for expert collaboration o..
PU
11/10Investec Lifts Mondi To Buy From Add, Boosts PT
MT
11/04Life cycle assessment of Mondi's paper for pallet wrapping shows lower climate impact
PU
10/29Mondi recognised for industry leading sustainability reporting by The World Business Co..
PU
10/29Life cycle assessment of Mondi's paper for pallet wrapping shows lower climate impact
PU
10/21MONDI : Les Crudettes salads stay fresh in Mondi's recyclable functional barrier paper
PU
10/14MONDI : and Vafo Group unleash recyclable dog food packaging for leading Finnish brand Hau..
PU
10/07MONDI : serves up RetortPouch Recyclable to food and wet pet food manufacturers
PU
10/07MONDI : To Raise Product Prices Amid Increasing Input Costs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 271 M 8 257 M 8 257 M
Net income 2021 683 M 775 M 775 M
Net Debt 2021 1 888 M 2 144 M 2 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 10 524 M 11 942 M 11 951 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MONDI PLC
Duration : Period :
Mondi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,70 €
Average target price 25,06 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew King Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Lars Mallasch Director-Group Technical & Sustainability
Dominique Reiniche Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDI PLC6.31%11 942
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-1.59%18 809
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC20.98%13 437
WESTROCK COMPANY10.27%12 816
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-2.41%12 508
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG25.12%9 361