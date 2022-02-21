Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
21 February 2022
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
-
Issuer Details:
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
Issuer Name: Mondi plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
-
Reason for notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City of registered office: Edinburgh
Country of registered office: United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder:
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: N/A
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17 February 2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified:
18 February 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both in %
|
Total number of
|
|
attached to shares
|
through financial
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
voting rights held
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
instruments (total
|
|
in issuer
|
|
|
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on
|
Below 5%
|
0.000000
|
Below 5%
|
Below 5%
|
which threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
5.015627
|
0.000000
|
5.015627
|
N/A
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
No. of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if
|
|
|
|
|
possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GB00B1CRLC47
|
|
Below 5%
|
|
Below 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal 8.A
|
Below 5%
|
|
Below 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting
|
% of voting
|
financial
|
date
|
Conversion
|
rights that may be
|
rights
|
instrument
|
|
Period
|
acquired if the
|
|
|
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/
|
|
|
|
|
converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal 8.B 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
financial
|
date
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
instrument
|
|
Period
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal 8.B 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Ultimate
|
Name of
|
rights if it
|
through financial
|
Total of both if it
|
equals or is
|
instruments if it
|
equals or is higher
|
controlling
|
controlled
|
higher than
|
equals or is higher
|
than the notifiable
|
person
|
undertaking
|
the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
abrdn plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aberdeen
|
|
|
|
abrdn plc
|
Asset
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aberdeen
|
|
|
|
abrdn plc
|
Asset
|
|
|
|
Managers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
abrdn plc
abrdn
abrdn plc Investments (Holdings)
Limited
Ignis Asset
abrdn plc Management Limited
Ignis
abrdn plc Investment Services
Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn
abrdn plc Investments (Holdings)
Limited
abrdn
abrdn plc Investment Management
Limited
abrdn plc
Aberdeen
abrdn plc Asset Management
PLC
Aberdeen
abrdn plc Asset Investment
Group Limited
Aberdeen
abrdn plc Asset Investments
Limited
abrdn plc
Aberdeen
abrdn plc Asset Management
PLC
|
abrdn plc
|
|
|
|
|
abrdn
|
abrdn plc
|
Investments
|
(Holdings)
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
abrdn plc
|
abrdn Capital
|
Limited
|
-
In case of proxy voting: Name of the proxy holder: N/A
The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
-
Additional information:
In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements where-by the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.