Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17 February 2022

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

4. Details of the shareholder:

Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

18 February 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both in % Total number of attached to shares through financial (8.A + 8.B) voting rights held (total of 8. A) instruments (total in issuer of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on Below 5% 0.000000 Below 5% Below 5% which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.015627 0.000000 5.015627 N/A applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of No. of voting rights % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 Below 5% Below 5% Subtotal 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))