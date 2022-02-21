Log in
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/21 08:06:59 am
1933.75 GBX   +0.51%
07:31aMONDI : Notification of Major Interests in Shares
PU
02/17FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Tensions Over Ukraine Rise
DJ
02/17BOE May Need to Tighten Policy More Aggressively
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

02/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

21 February 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

  1. Issuer Details:
    ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
    Issuer Name: Mondi plc
    UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
  2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office: Edinburgh

Country of registered office: United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17 February 2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified:

18 February 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

Total number of

attached to shares

through financial

(8.A + 8.B)

voting rights held

(total of 8. A)

instruments (total

in issuer

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on

Below 5%

0.000000

Below 5%

Below 5%

which threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

5.015627

0.000000

5.015627

N/A

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

No. of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1CRLC47

Below 5%

Below 5%

Subtotal 8.A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting

% of voting

financial

date

Conversion

rights that may be

rights

instrument

Period

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/

converted.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

date

Conversion

cash

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period

settlement

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting rights

Ultimate

Name of

rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it

equals or is

instruments if it

equals or is higher

controlling

controlled

higher than

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

person

undertaking

the notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

abrdn plc

Aberdeen

abrdn plc

Asset

Management

PLC

Aberdeen

abrdn plc

Asset

Managers

Limited

abrdn plc

abrdn

abrdn plc Investments (Holdings)

Limited

Ignis Asset

abrdn plc Management Limited

Ignis

abrdn plc Investment Services

Limited

abrdn plc

abrdn

abrdn plc Investments (Holdings)

Limited

abrdn

abrdn plc Investment Management

Limited

abrdn plc

Aberdeen

abrdn plc Asset Management

PLC

Aberdeen

abrdn plc Asset Investment

Group Limited

Aberdeen

abrdn plc Asset Investments

Limited

abrdn plc

Aberdeen

abrdn plc Asset Management

PLC

abrdn plc

abrdn Inc.

abrdn plc

abrdn

abrdn plc

Investments

(Holdings)

Limited

abrdn plc

abrdn Capital

Limited

  1. In case of proxy voting: Name of the proxy holder: N/A
    The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
    The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
  2. Additional information:

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements where-by the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
