  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mondi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 10:15:38 am EDT
1491.00 GBX   +0.37%
09:52aMONDI : Notification of Major Interests in Shares
PU
04/11MONDI : Employee share plans - Transactions in Mondi plc ordinary shares of 0.20 each
PU
04/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets at a tipping point
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 JSE share code: MNP

26 April 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

  • 1. Issuer Details:

    ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

    Issuer Name: Mondi plc

    UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

  • 2. Reason for notification:

    An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

  • 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

    Name: Norges Bank

    City of registered office: Oslo

    Country of registered office: Norway

  • 4. Details of the shareholder:

    Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

    City of registered office: N/A

    Country of registered office: N/A

  • 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

    25 April 2022

  • 6. Date on which Issuer notified:

26 April 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.966840

N/A

2.966840

14,405,593

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.003620

0.000780

3.004400

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

No. of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct (DTR5.1)

Indirect (DTR5.2.1)

Direct (DTR5.1)

Indirect (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1CRLC47

14,405,593

N/A

2.966840

N/A

Subtotal 8.A

14,405,593

2.966840

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1)

(b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

date

Conversion

cash

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period

settlement

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

  • 10. In case of proxy voting:

    Name of the proxy holder: N/A

    The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

    The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

  • 11. Additional information: N/A

  • 12. Date of completion:

    26 April 2022

13. Place of completion:

Oslo, Norway

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
