Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 JSE share code: MNP

26 April 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details: ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Issuer Name: Mondi plc UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Norges Bank City of registered office: Oslo Country of registered office: Norway

4. Details of the shareholder: Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A City of registered office: N/A Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25 April 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

26 April 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.966840 N/A 2.966840 14,405,593 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.003620 0.000780 3.004400 N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 14,405,593 N/A 2.966840 N/A Subtotal 8.A 14,405,593 2.966840

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1)

(b))

Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of voting financial date Conversion cash voting rights rights instrument Period settlement N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting: Name of the proxy holder: N/A The number and % of voting rights held: N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: N/A

12. Date of completion: 26 April 2022

13. Place of completion:

Oslo, Norway

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities