Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mondi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-08-03 am EDT
1602.50 GBX   +1.65%
10:59aMONDI : Notification of Major Interests in Shares
PU
07/22MONDI PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Growth stocks are back in favor
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

08/03/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

3 August 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

  1. Issuer Details:
    ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
    Issuer Name: Mondi plc
    UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
  2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Ninety One UK Ltd

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: GB

Name

City of registered

Country of

office

registered office

Ninety One North

US

America Inc

Ninety One SA (Pty)

South Africa

Ltd

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

1 August 2022

  1. Date on which Issuer notified:
    3 August 2022
  2. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

Total number of

attached to shares

through financial

(8.A + 8.B)

voting rights held

(total of 8. A)

instruments (total

in issuer

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on

5.243200

0.000000

5.243200

25,458,512

which threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

No. of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1CRLC47

0

25,458,512

0.000000

5.243200

Subtotal 8.A

25,458,512

5.243200

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting

% of voting

financial

date

Conversion

rights that may be

rights

instrument

Period

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/

converted.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

date

Conversion

cash

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period

settlement

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting rights

Ultimate

Name of

rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it

equals or is

instruments if it

equals or is higher

controlling

controlled

higher than

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

person

undertaking

the notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

Ninety One

Ninety One

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Plc

Global Ltd

Ninety One

Ninety One

UK Holdings

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Global Ltd

Ltd

Ninety One

Ninety One

1.091226

0.000000

1.091226%

UK Limited

UK

Holdings

Ltd

Ninety One

Ninety One

International

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Global Ltd

Ltd

Ninety One

Ninety One

international

North

0.166252

0.000000

0.166252%

Ltd

America Inc

Ninety One

Ninety One

Africa (Pty)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ltd

Ltd

Ninety One

Ninety One

Africa (Pty)

3.985712

0.000000

3.985712%

SA (Pty) Ltd

Ltd

  1. In case of proxy voting: Name of the proxy holder: N/A
    The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
    The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
  2. Additional information: N/A
  3. Date of completion:

3 August 2022

13. Place of completion: London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 14:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONDI PLC
10:59aMONDI : Notification of Major Interests in Shares
PU
07/22MONDI PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Growth stocks are back in favor
MS
07/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Tesla, Nike, Netflix, Idexx Laboratories, Biogen...
MS
07/11MONDI : Employee Share Plans Transactions in Mondi plc Ordinary Shares of 0.20 Each
PU
07/01Mondi Completes Sale of Personal Care Components Ahead of Schedule
DJ
07/01Mondi Closes $643 Million Sale of Personal Care Components Business to Nitto Denko
MT
07/01MONDI : Sale of Personal Care Components business completed
PU
06/13MONDI : Employee Share Plans Transactions In Mondi plc Ordinary Shares Of 0.20 Each
PU
06/10MONDI : Regulatory Report on Payments to Governments in Respect of Logging Industries for ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 816 M 8 989 M 8 989 M
Net income 2022 1 075 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net Debt 2022 1 187 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 9 162 M 9 342 M 9 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 27 165
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MONDI PLC
Duration : Period :
Mondi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,89 €
Average target price 22,61 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew King Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Lars Mallasch Director-Group Technical & Sustainability
Dominique Reiniche Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDI PLC-13.66%9 342
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.88%15 328
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.44%12 829
WESTROCK COMPANY-5.82%10 648
SIG GROUP AG-1.49%10 058
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-26.38%9 390