Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
3 August 2022
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
-
Issuer Details:
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
Issuer Name: Mondi plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
-
Reason for notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Ninety One UK Ltd
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: GB
|
|
Name
|
|
City of registered
|
|
Country of
|
|
|
office
|
|
registered office
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One North
|
|
|
|
US
|
|
America Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One SA (Pty)
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Details of the shareholder:
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
1 August 2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified:
3 August 2022
-
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both in %
|
Total number of
|
|
attached to shares
|
through financial
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
voting rights held
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
instruments (total
|
|
in issuer
|
|
|
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on
|
5.243200
|
0.000000
|
5.243200
|
25,458,512
|
which threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
No. of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if
|
|
|
|
|
possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GB00B1CRLC47
|
0
|
25,458,512
|
0.000000
|
5.243200
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal 8.A
|
25,458,512
|
|
5.243200
|
|
|
|
|
|
B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting
|
% of voting
|
financial
|
date
|
Conversion
|
rights that may be
|
rights
|
instrument
|
|
Period
|
acquired if the
|
|
|
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/
|
|
|
|
|
converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal 8.B 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
financial
|
date
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
instrument
|
|
Period
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal 8.B 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Ultimate
|
Name of
|
rights if it
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both if it
|
equals or is
|
|
instruments if it
|
equals or is higher
|
controlling
|
controlled
|
|
higher than
|
|
equals or is higher
|
than the notifiable
|
person
|
undertaking
|
|
the notifiable
|
|
than the notifiable
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
threshold
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
0.000000
|
|
0.000000
|
0.000000%
|
|
Plc
|
Global Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
|
|
|
|
UK Holdings
|
0.000000
|
|
0.000000
|
0.000000%
|
Global Ltd
|
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
1.091226
|
|
0.000000
|
1.091226%
|
UK Limited
|
|
UK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
|
|
|
International
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000%
|
Global Ltd
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
|
|
|
international
|
North
|
0.166252
|
0.000000
|
0.166252%
|
Ltd
|
America Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
|
|
|
Africa (Pty)
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000%
|
Ltd
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninety One
|
Ninety One
|
|
|
|
Africa (Pty)
|
3.985712
|
0.000000
|
3.985712%
|
SA (Pty) Ltd
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
In case of proxy voting: Name of the proxy holder: N/A
The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
-
Additional information: N/A
-
Date of completion:
3 August 2022
13. Place of completion: London
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities