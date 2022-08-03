Mondi : Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

3 August 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Ninety One UK Ltd

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: GB

Name City of registered Country of office registered office Ninety One North US America Inc Ninety One SA (Pty) South Africa Ltd

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: