Mondi : Update on Ukraine / Russia

Mondi continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine, the response of international governments and any potential impact on the Group.

Mondi has operations in Russia, representing around 12% of the Group's revenue by location of production, including a high margin, cost-competitive, integrated pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in Syktyvkar (Komi Republic). These businesses primarily serve the domestic market and all are currently operational.

In Ukraine Mondi has one paper bag plant located in Lviv, west of the country, employing approximately 100 people. Production is currently suspended.

The Group's full year results announcement is scheduled for Thursday 3 March 2022.