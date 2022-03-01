Log in
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -  03/22 05:03:07 am
1546 GBX   -1.62%
Mondi : Update on Ukraine / Russia

03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
Mondi continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine, the response of international governments and any potential impact on the Group.

Mondi has operations in Russia, representing around 12% of the Group's revenue by location of production, including a high margin, cost-competitive, integrated pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in Syktyvkar (Komi Republic). These businesses primarily serve the domestic market and all are currently operational.

In Ukraine Mondi has one paper bag plant located in Lviv, west of the country, employing approximately 100 people. Production is currently suspended.

The Group's full year results announcement is scheduled for Thursday 3 March 2022.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts:
Clara Valera
Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
+44 193 282 6357

Media:
Sara Sizer
Mondi Group Communication & Marketing Director
+44 193 282 6320

Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting)
+44 790 968 4466

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
