MONDI PLC

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : launches AegisPaper, a complete range of recyclable barrier papers for sustainable packaging solutions

02/09/2021 | 07:11am EST
  • Offering a fully integrated value chain solution, Mondi is launching a range of recyclable barrier papers that can be used as a replacement for plastic films and laminates
  • The range provides a one-stop shop solution from paper production to barrier application and can run on existing form-fill-and-seal (FFS) lines
  • This product innovation provides a sustainable packaging alternative in particular for FMCG applications

Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has successfully developed a new recyclable functional barrier paper range. Designed with protection in mind, this range of certified recyclable barrier paper solutions is fully integrated across Mondi's value chain-from paper production to the barrier application-and can run on existing filling lines for form-fill-and-seal (FFS) applications.

Mondi's AegisPaper range reduces the amount of plastic used by replacing it with a renewable resource that has specific mechanical properties, such as puncture resistance, flexibility, printability and barrier protection. The coatings technologies applied to these papers create custom barriers against grease and water vapour and ensure sealability. AegisPapers are suitable for numerous packaging applications within the dry food, frozen food, pet food, confectionery, secondary packaging, toy, e-commerce, flower packaging, and DIY industries.

The functional barrier paper can replace plastic packaging that has traditionally been used for FMCG and consumer products. In a first step, Mondi's collaboration with a European dry pasta producer will reduce the plastic used by 90% and save them 7,5 tonnes of plastic film per year for one of their product ranges. This pasta packaging and other commercialised solutions will be entering the market in the first half of 2021.

Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and I am pleased that this continues to be a focus for our customers. Thanks to combining Mondi's know-how of paper making, coating, printing, converting, pouch and bag making alongside our expertise in selected end-uses for consumers, we make 'paper where possible, plastic when useful,' a reality. This launch is a breakthrough for the next generation of sustainable packaging.

Peter Orisich, CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials, Mondi

Within AegisPaper, there are three grades available for different applications and requirements:

  • AegisPaper select offers a wide range of custom barrier properties
  • AegisPaper 95/5food is certified as fully recyclable and has the best mechanical properties for food applications
  • AegisPaper reduce provides the thinnest functional barrier paper to reduce amount of packaging material needed

The paper and coatings are all produced and applied in Europe.

Contact

Judith Wronn, Senior Communication Manager
Flexible Packaging & Engineered Material
Tel: +49 151 17714692
Email: [email protected]

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer- centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 12:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
