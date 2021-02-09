Mondi : launches AegisPaper, a complete range of recyclable barrier papers for sustainable packaging solutions

Offering a fully integrated value chain solution, Mondi is launching a range of recyclable barrier papers that can be used as a replacement for plastic films and laminates

The range provides a one-stop shop solution from paper production to barrier application and can run on existing form-fill-and-seal (FFS) lines

This product innovation provides a sustainable packaging alternative in particular for FMCG applications Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has successfully developed a new recyclable functional barrier paper range. Designed with protection in mind, this range of certified recyclable barrier paper solutions is fully integrated across Mondi's value chain-from paper production to the barrier application-and can run on existing filling lines for form-fill-and-seal (FFS) applications.

Mondi's AegisPaper range reduces the amount of plastic used by replacing it with a renewable resource that has specific mechanical properties, such as puncture resistance, flexibility, printability and barrier protection. The coatings technologies applied to these papers create custom barriers against grease and water vapour and ensure sealability. AegisPapers are suitable for numerous packaging applications within the dry food, frozen food, pet food, confectionery, secondary packaging, toy, e-commerce, flower packaging, and DIY industries. The functional barrier paper can replace plastic packaging that has traditionally been used for FMCG and consumer products. In a first step, Mondi's collaboration with a European dry pasta producer will reduce the plastic used by 90% and save them 7,5 tonnes of plastic film per year for one of their product ranges. This pasta packaging and other commercialised solutions will be entering the market in the first half of 2021.

Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and I am pleased that this continues to be a focus for our customers. Thanks to combining Mondi's know-how of paper making, coating, printing, converting, pouch and bag making alongside our expertise in selected end-uses for consumers, we make 'paper where possible, plastic when useful,' a reality. This launch is a breakthrough for the next generation of sustainable packaging. Peter Orisich, CEO, Flexible Packaging and Engineered Materials, Mondi

Within AegisPaper, there are three grades available for different applications and requirements: AegisPaper select offers a wide range of custom barrier properties

offers a wide range of custom barrier properties AegisPaper 95/5 food is certified as fully recyclable and has the best mechanical properties for food applications

is certified as fully recyclable and has the best mechanical properties for food applications AegisPaper reduce provides the thinnest functional barrier paper to reduce amount of packaging material needed The paper and coatings are all produced and applied in Europe.

