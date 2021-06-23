Mondi : to upgrade and expand Kuopio mill in Finland

Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has approved a €125 million capital investment project at its semi-chemical fluting mill in Kuopio, Finland. This investment will increase the facility's capacity by around 55 thousand tonnes per annum to meet growing customer demand; enhance product quality and cost-competitiveness; and strengthen the mill's environmental performance.

The project includes an upgrade of the wood yard, fibre line, evaporation plant and paper machine. Start-up is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

ProVantage Powerflute®, the semi-chemical fluting produced at the mill, is a high performance and top quality containerboard grade. Due to its high strength, moisture resistance and durability, it is a key component of fresh fruit and vegetable trays and boxes as well as specialised applications. Fit-for-purpose packaging plays an important role in protecting fresh produce, which is vital considering approximately a third of the world's food is lost or wasted every year. ProVantage Powerflute® is ideally placed to meet the growing demand for paper-based fresh food packaging solutions that are sustainable by design, thereby minimising food waste and reducing the use of unnecessary plastic.