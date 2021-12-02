Log in
Mondi : opens ISTA performance lab for safer packaging in transit

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
  • The laboratory, certified by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), complements Mondi's service offering for high-performance corrugated packaging
  • Its latest testing equipment allows simulations of typical impacts of packed goods
  • Customers can rely on Mondi for everything from innovative and sustainable packaging design through to testing and box production

Vienna, December 2021 - Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has opened a new ISTA-certified laboratoryat Mondi Bupak in České Budějovice (CZ), which is one of its Central European corrugated solutions flagship plants and a hub for development and production of eCommerce packaging.

The laboratory offers various transport performance tests, including ISTA 6 certification testing for packaging. In addition, Mondi's laboratory is an approved member of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) and hence a partner of choice for testing Amazon's Tier 1-3 compliant packaging (FFP, SIOC and PFP)(1), which is a market standard of the online retailer for reducing packaging volume in eCommerce logistics.

Carriers, online retailers and marketplaces, such as Amazon or FedEx, increasingly require that packaging be proven for compliance with ISTA standards using such performance tests. As a result, there is growing demand from a wide variety of FMCG, consumer durables and industrial companies for proof that their packaging meets these requirements.

The new laboratory features the latest testing equipment that allows full simulation of the typical impacts - such as compression, drop, vibration and clamp - that a packed product could encounter in standard retail, global logistics or eCommerce supply chains.

Thorough and ISTA-standard testing eliminates the risk of product breakage and claims, and thus reduces costs and reputational damage for our customers. Performance tests also help us assess how existing packaging can be improved and processes sped up. Offering this service at our lab is another way we help our customers adapt to changing market requirements and remain agile, competitive and sustainable."

Tarik Aniba, Sales & Marketing Director at Mondi Corrugated Solutions

Working together with its customers, Mondi develops packaging solutions that are sustainable by design. Customers are able to minimise the overall use of materials, the need for filling materials, and transport volume through sized-to-fit, ready-to-ship and lightweight solutions. They gain a competitive advantage and reduce their overall CO2 footprint, as well as benefit from the certainty of packaging that meets their business partners' and carriers' requirements.

1) Fit-for-purpose (FFP), ship in own container (SIOC), prep-free packaging (PFP)

Contact

Waltraud Seiner
Head of Marketing & Communication Corrugated Packaging
Tel: +43 1 79013 4754
Email: [email protected]

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
