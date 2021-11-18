Log in
Mondi presents ThinkBox: three new customer engagement centres for expert collaboration on sustainable, value-added packaging

11/18/2021
  • ThinkBox is designed to be a source of insights, inspiration, vision and change in the corrugated packaging industry
  • First locations in Germany, the Czech Republic and Turkey
  • Physical and digital spaces offer a variety of services to support customers in their quest for better and more sustainable packaging

Vienna, November 2021 - Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has opened three brand-new customer engagement centres for its corrugated packaging customers. 'ThinkBoxes' enable the co-creation of better, more sustainable packaging designs through inspirational and insightful events, training courses and individual workshops in physical, digital or hybrid formats.

Access to knowledge pool

ThinkBox was created to support customers from a variety of industries in any phase of their quest for improved corrugated packaging. It is a knowledge pool continuously filled by industry and sustainability experts and the ideas and expertise of a large network of award-winning designers. The first three ThinkBox sites are located at Mondi Bupak in České Budějovice (Czech Republic), Mondi Tire Kutsan in Tire (Turkey) and Mondi Ansbach (Germany).

Design is a process

The ThinkBox concept invites customers to unleash their full potential in a variety of possible settings:

  • Think Co-creation - individual workshops to solve a specific packaging issue or to explore how to bring visions to life
  • Think Skills - a variety of training courses and skill transfer events
  • Think Inspiration - interactive webinars and insight events
  • Think Verification - performance tests of packaging solutions

ThinkBox is not only a place, but also an immersive creative experience with a clear outcome. The processes are designed to deliver a solid set of options in a short time and offer tangible solutions. The facilities provide the latest testing equipment for instant proof of concept. Possible risks in the product lifecycle can be eliminated during the design process.

Everyone is creative

ThinkBox fosters creativity and knowledge sharing by bringing together the right set of people and expertise. This way the opinions and needs of all stakeholders, external factors, production realities, legislation, society and the environment can be considered in the design process and satisfy the minimum viable product requirement when exploring further opportunities.

Our customers face a fast-changing environment driven by legislation, rapid growth or have clear targets in mind to secure competitiveness. They seek clarity and certainty, often while the clock is ticking. We built the ThinkBox to provide space and professional guidance, addressing every aspect of modern packaging challenges. We offer our customers this unique ThinkBox experience to help them fulfil their next packaging objective or gain understanding of the options that support their vision.

Armand Schoonbrood, COO Mondi Corrugated Solutions

The flagship ThinkBox at one of Mondi Corrugated's eCommerce packaging hubs - Mondi Bupak in the Czech Republic - offers 500 sqm of space for engagement and shared experiences. The ThinkBox at Mondi Ansbach in Germany has special expertise in heavy-duty packaging, while Mondi Tire Kutsan in Turkey specialises in new ideas for the changing retail environment and fresh produce packaging.

For detailed information about ThinkBox please visit our website:

www.thinkboxbymondi.com

Contact

Waltraud Seiner
Head of Marketing & Communication Corrugated Packaging
Tel: +43 1 79013 4754
Email: [email protected]

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
