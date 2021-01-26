Mondi : sustainable packaging hits the right note for Orkla's new climate-smart food launch

-
Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has created three sustainable packaging products for a brand-new range of vegan products from food manufacturer Orkla.
The branded consumer goods company worked closely with Mondi to create sustainable, high-performance packaging for the Swedish launch of its Frankful® plant-based Tex Mex range - soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices.
Each bespoke packaging solution has been designed to provide premium product freshness for consumers and ensure a standout appearance on the shelf for retailers. Using a truly collaborative approach, Mondi supported Orkla's sustainability agenda, which includes launching healthier food products, reducing food waste and offering environmentally-friendly choices. The three Frankful® products benefit from tailor-made packaging that extends shelf life, balances portion control and is recyclable.
Original soft tortillas will be one of the first food products to be packaged in Mondi's innovative BarrierPack Recyclable, which uses a high-barrier, lightweight mono-material and a reclose tape to keep the food fresh in its original packaging and prevent waste.
Taco spice mix is packaged in a paper-based laminate, created from FSCTM certified paper1 and a film made from renewable resources. The high paper content ensures suitability for Swedish recycling paper streams.
Tortilla crisps are kept crunchy and fresh, thanks to Mondi's metal-freehigh-barrier laminate, which makes the new solution completely recyclable. It eradicates the need to include a metallised layer while retaining crispness and avoiding grease leakage.
Our aim is to work closely with our valued partners through our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, in order to create sustainable packaging that works for the products, the customer and the environment. The challenge with Frankful® was to find a solution that would ensure recyclable packaging materials while offering the required functionalities such as barrier protection, and still run on the existing machines at full speed.
Thomas Kahl, Mondi EcoSolutions Project Manager
Åsa Gisel, Marketing Manager at Orkla Foods Sweden, added: 'As a market-leading consumer goods company distributing across the Nordic region, we are committed to meeting the UN's sustainable development goals - and as responsible sourcing is a key point in our strategy, Mondi has provided invaluable support to create improved sustainable packaging. The Frankful® range offers consumers fresh, climate-smart Taco meal products that look good and of course, taste delicious.'
1License code FSCTM- C129912
About Mondi
Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer- centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.
Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.
