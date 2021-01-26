Mondi : sustainable packaging hits the right note for Orkla's new climate-smart food launch

Mondi and Orkla work together to create sustainable packaging for Orkla's new Frankful ® range of vegan, climate-smart taco products

Soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices are kept fresh with high-quality packaging that is kind to the planet and offers great shelf appeal

Mondi's packaging solutions go beyond product functionality, helping Orkla to meet its sustainability targets for the new product launch

Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has created three sustainable packaging products for a brand-new range of vegan products from food manufacturer Orkla.

The branded consumer goods company worked closely with Mondi to create sustainable, high-performance packaging for the Swedish launch of its Frankful® plant-based Tex Mex range - soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices.

Each bespoke packaging solution has been designed to provide premium product freshness for consumers and ensure a standout appearance on the shelf for retailers. Using a truly collaborative approach, Mondi supported Orkla's sustainability agenda, which includes launching healthier food products, reducing food waste and offering environmentally-friendly choices. The three Frankful® products benefit from tailor-made packaging that extends shelf life, balances portion control and is recyclable.