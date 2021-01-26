Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mondi plc    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : sustainable packaging hits the right note for Orkla's new climate-smart food launch

01/26/2021 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Mondi and Orkla work together to create sustainable packaging for Orkla's new Frankful® range of vegan, climate-smart taco products
  • Soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices are kept fresh with high-quality packaging that is kind to the planet and offers great shelf appeal
  • Mondi's packaging solutions go beyond product functionality, helping Orkla to meet its sustainability targets for the new product launch

Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has created three sustainable packaging products for a brand-new range of vegan products from food manufacturer Orkla.

The branded consumer goods company worked closely with Mondi to create sustainable, high-performance packaging for the Swedish launch of its Frankful® plant-based Tex Mex range - soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices.

Each bespoke packaging solution has been designed to provide premium product freshness for consumers and ensure a standout appearance on the shelf for retailers. Using a truly collaborative approach, Mondi supported Orkla's sustainability agenda, which includes launching healthier food products, reducing food waste and offering environmentally-friendly choices. The three Frankful® products benefit from tailor-made packaging that extends shelf life, balances portion control and is recyclable.

  • Original soft tortillas will be one of the first food products to be packaged in Mondi's innovative BarrierPack Recyclable, which uses a high-barrier, lightweight mono-material and a reclose tape to keep the food fresh in its original packaging and prevent waste.
  • Taco spice mix is packaged in a paper-based laminate, created from FSCTM certified paper1 and a film made from renewable resources. The high paper content ensures suitability for Swedish recycling paper streams.
  • Tortilla crisps are kept crunchy and fresh, thanks to Mondi's metal-freehigh-barrier laminate, which makes the new solution completely recyclable. It eradicates the need to include a metallised layer while retaining crispness and avoiding grease leakage.

Our aim is to work closely with our valued partners through our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, in order to create sustainable packaging that works for the products, the customer and the environment. The challenge with Frankful® was to find a solution that would ensure recyclable packaging materials while offering the required functionalities such as barrier protection, and still run on the existing machines at full speed.

Thomas Kahl, Mondi EcoSolutions Project Manager

Åsa Gisel, Marketing Manager at Orkla Foods Sweden, added: 'As a market-leading consumer goods company distributing across the Nordic region, we are committed to meeting the UN's sustainable development goals - and as responsible sourcing is a key point in our strategy, Mondi has provided invaluable support to create improved sustainable packaging. The Frankful® range offers consumers fresh, climate-smart Taco meal products that look good and of course, taste delicious.'

1License code FSCTM- C129912

Contact
Judith Wronn, Senior Communication Manager
Mondi Flexible Packaging & Engineered Materials
Tel: +49 151 17714692
Email: [email protected]

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer- centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:03:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONDI PLC
04:06aMONDI : sustainable packaging hits the right note for Orkla's new climate-smart ..
PU
01/19MONDI : set to revolutionise European paper-based shopping bag market with start..
PU
01/12MONDI : celebrates eight wins at the 2021 WorldStar Packaging awards
PU
01/11MONDI PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/05Mondi to Acquire 90% Stake in Turkish Corrugated Packaging Company for $81 Mi..
MT
01/05MONDI : to acquire Olmuksan, a leading Turkish corrugated packaging player
PU
01/05MONDI PLC : - Acquisition(s)
PR
2020MONDI : helps to reduce plastic use and CO2 footprint with new paper-based diape..
PU
2020MONDI : Increase in online shopping across Central and Eastern Europe is here to..
PU
2020MONDI : sponsors Bristol Gulls as they row across the Atlantic to raise awarenes..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 688 M 8 100 M 8 100 M
Net income 2020 581 M 704 M 704 M
Net Debt 2020 1 974 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 3,01%
Capitalization 9 723 M 11 788 M 11 775 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 25 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MONDI PLC
Duration : Period :
Mondi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,83 €
Last Close Price 20,06 €
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew King Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Mike Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lars Mallasch Director-Group Technical & Sustainability
Stephen C. Harris Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDI PLC3.61%11 788
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.84%20 374
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.79%19 383
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.81%13 269
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC6.52%12 599
WESTROCK COMPANY1.36%11 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ