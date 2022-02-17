Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mondi plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDI   GB00B1CRLC47

MONDI PLC

(MNDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/17 03:55:56 am
1915 GBX   +0.05%
03:24aMONDI : to divest its Personal Care Components business
PU
03:13aBritain's Mondi to sell personal care unit for nearly $700 mln
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 Seen Lower on Russia-Ukraine Concerns; Oil Eyed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondi : to divest its Personal Care Components business

02/17/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mondi plc ('Mondi' or the 'Group') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Personal Care Components business ('PCC') to Nitto Denko Corporation ('Nitto') for an enterprise value of €615million, which is also the approximate cash consideration payable to Mondi at completion (the 'Transaction').

Mondi's strategic focus to grow in packaging and the limited overlap of PCC with the rest of its business, has led Mondi to conclude that the next phase of PCC's development will be better undertaken outside of the Group.

PCC, part of the Group's Engineered Materials business unit, manufactures a range of components for personal and home care products needed in everyday life such as diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence and wipes. For the financial year to 31 December 2020, PCC generated underlying EBITDA of €42million.

Nitto is a leading global manufacturer of high functional materials for electronics, mobilities and human life applications following its 'Global Niche Top Strategy', headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Nitto's acquisition of PCC is aligned with its stated mid-term management plan 'Nitto Beyond 2023', targeting growth in the field of human life.

Following the planned completion of the Transaction, the remaining portion of Engineered Materials, namely Functional Papers and Films, will be merged into the Flexible Packaging business unit. This will strengthen integration along the kraft paper value chain and foster innovation to continue developing functional papers with the necessary barriers to meet increasing customer demand for sustainable packaging.

We are pleased to have agreed the sale of PCC to Nitto, knowing they will be great owners of the business. By simplifying our portfolio, the transaction will enable us to focus on our core packaging and paper businesses and enhance our ability to pursue our strategic priority to grow in sustainable packaging. We remain excited by our opportunity to further serve our customers with innovative solutions that are sustainable by design.

Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer, Andrew King

The Transaction is subject to competition clearance and other customary closing conditions, with completion expected in the second half of 2022. The proceeds received from the Transaction will be used for general corporate purposes in line with the Group's capital allocation policy.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts:
Clara Valera
Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
+44 193 282 6357

Media:
Kerry Cooper
Mondi Group Head of External Communication
+44 788 145 5806

Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting)
+44 790 968 4466

Additional information

The Transaction constitutes a class 2 transaction for the purposes of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules. For the year ended 31 December 2020, PCC generated underlying profit before tax (before special items) of €16million and a loss before tax (after special items) of €19million. The gross assets of PCC as at 30 June 2021 were €435 million.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONDI PLC
03:24aMONDI : to divest its Personal Care Components business
PU
03:13aBritain's Mondi to sell personal care unit for nearly $700 mln
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 Seen Lower on Russia-Ukraine Concerns; Oil Eyed
DJ
02:34aMondi to Sell Personal-Care Components Business for EUR615 Million
DJ
02:29aMondi To Sell Personal Care Components Unit For $699 Million
MT
02/15MONDI : 100% recyclable corrugated packaging for Warmhaus boilers and radiators
PU
02/09The latest from London: Packaging firms top FTSE 100
02/08Mondi Changes JSE Sponsor Services Provider
MT
02/08MONDI : & Henkel partner to launch fully recyclable mono-material refill pouch for Pril
PU
02/04MONDI PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 286 M 8 283 M 8 283 M
Net income 2021 685 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 11 087 M 12 605 M 12 605 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MONDI PLC
Duration : Period :
Mondi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,86 €
Average target price 25,33 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew King Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Lars Mallasch Director-Group Technical & Sustainability
Dominique Reiniche Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDI PLC4.82%12 605
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.53%18 035
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-0.85%14 088
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA8.76%14 005
WESTROCK COMPANY6.31%13 613
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG-22.62%7 192