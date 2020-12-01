Log in
MONDI PLC

Mondi : to open its first paper bags plant in Colombia to serve South American customers

12/01/2020 | 03:33am EST
  • Mondi is set to open its first South American paper bags plant in Cartagena, Colombia in January 2021
  • The paper bags plant will help Mondi support its customers and enhance its services in the South American region
  • The new plant is strategically located within a free-trade zone

Mondi, a leading global packaging and paper manufacturer, will open its new state-of-the-art paper bags plant in Cartagena, Colombia in January 2021. It will be Mondi's first operation in South America, reinforcing the group's strength as a global paper bags supplier with a wide local footprint. The new plant will enable Mondi to improve and grow its services to better serve customers in the region.

South America is home to more than 250 cement plants requiring up to two billion cement bags per year. Cartagena is a strong location for the new plant, set up in a free-trade zone with good access to ports in Panama, the east coast of the United States, the Gulf of Mexico and other Caribbean ports.

Our global network already includes 39 plants across 22 countries. We are excited to be expanding our footprint to Colombia, helping us to provide innovative, sustainable and customer-focused paper packaging solutions to customers in South America who share our commitment to quality.

Claudio Fedalto, Chief Operating Officer Paper Bags, Mondi

Mondi Cartagena will start producing its range of high performing paper bags in January 2021. Customers in the chemical, food and cement industries will benefit from a broad portfolio of paper bags, optimised on-site to meet individual customer requirements. The plant is set up to start with one production line with a capacity of approximately 50 million bags per year. The plant will also offer a number of local employment opportunities in the Cartagena area.

'I am delighted with the remarkable progress our new plant has made - despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. The new facility will enable Mondi to continue to take essential steps to better meet customer needs and we are prepared to expand the production capacity if needed,' added Felipe Angel, Mondi Cartagena's plant manager.

Contact

Judith Wronn, Senior Communication Manager, Mondi Flexible Packaging & Engineered Materials
Tel: +49 151 17714692
Email: [email protected]

About Mondi Paper Bags

Mondi Paper Bags, a business segment of Mondi Group, is the leading international producer of industrial paper bags selling more than 5 billion bags per year. Thanks to its broad range of bag specifications, Mondi Paper Bags serves major industries including cement and building materials, chemicals, food, feed and seed. The business segment operates a dense sales and service network, the specialised filling equipment department Natro Tech, as well as its Bag Application Centre, where researchers develop and test innovative packaging solutions.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative, packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Disclaimer

Mondi plc published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:32:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
