  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV France Société Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTF   FR0011443266

MONDO TV FRANCE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(MTF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
0.0176 EUR    0.00%
Mondo TV France, Reidun Montaville is the new general manager
AN
04/14Europeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
04/05Stock exchanges wait-and-see; Leonardo does well at Piazza Affari
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV France, Reidun Montaville is the new general manager

04/18/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Mondo TV France SA on Tuesday co-opted Reidun Montaville, who was also named the company's general manager, to replace Paolo Zecca, who held that position until today, following his resignation submitted for professional reasons due to taking on new assignments.

Mondo TV France on Tuesday closed unchanged at EUR0.018 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDO TV FRANCE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME 0.00% 0.0176 Delayed Quote.27.54%
MONDO TV S.P.A. 2.56% 0.56 Delayed Quote.27.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,40 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,43 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart MONDO TV FRANCE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV France Société Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV FRANCE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02 €
Average target price 0,05 €
Spread / Average Target 184%
Managers and Directors
Sylvie Mahé Chief Executive Officer
Matteo Corradi Chairman
Feliciana Gargano Independent Director
Eve Baron-Charlton Director
Carlo Marchetti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV FRANCE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME27.54%4
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.16.16%9 481
TOHO COMPANY LTD2.56%6 764
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.6.10%4 645
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.10.00%4 059
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD.61.54%2 359
