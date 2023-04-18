Mondo TV France, Reidun Montaville is the new general manager

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Mondo TV France SA on Tuesday co-opted Reidun Montaville, who was also named the company's general manager, to replace Paolo Zecca, who held that position until today, following his resignation submitted for professional reasons due to taking on new assignments.

Mondo TV France on Tuesday closed unchanged at EUR0.018 per share.

