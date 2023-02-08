Atlas requests conversion of bond to Mondo TV

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Tuesday that it has received a request to convert one of 23 bonds issued to Atlas Capital Markets.

The conversion price is approximately EUR0.40, with the bond entitling Atlas to subscribe for 623,207 ordinary shares of Mondo TV, of which 450,000 will be new and 173,207 will be borrowed by the company.

Of the 23 bonds issued by Mondo TV, five still remain to be converted.

Mondo TV's stock closed Wednesday down 0.7 percent at EUR0.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

